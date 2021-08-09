Is the Federal Circuit too Trigger-Happy Invalidating Means Claims?

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Rain Computing has filed an interesting petition to the Supreme Court focusing on indefiniteness and means-plus-function claims. Rain Computing, Inc. v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc., No. 21-170 (Supreme Court 2021).   Rain’s asserted claims require a “user identification module configured to control access of … software application packages.”  The Federal Circuit interpreted “module” as a non-structural nonce word.  As such, the court interpreted the module element a means-plus-function limitation under 35 U.S.C. § 112(f).  The problem though was that the specification did not disclose any corresponding structure “clearly linked” with the claimed function.  As such, the Federal Circuit found the claims invalid as indefinite.

The first question in the petition focuses on the courts trigger-happy approach to invalidating means claims and the interpretive difference between a claim limitation and the claim as a whole.  Although courts often construe individual claim limitations, indefiniteness is generally determined by considering the claim as a whole in light of the specification and the prosecution history and asking whether the claim informs “with reasonable certainty those skilled in the art about the scope of the claim.”  Nautilus.  The idea here is that the Federal Circuit should have asked the broader question — would someone of skill in the art have reasonable certainty as to the claim scope?  Instead, the court did a shortcut and effectively held that the  element-by-element corresponding-structure is a requirement of patentability if means language is used. The petitions also notes the construction provision of 112(f) requiring that “such claim shall be construed to cover the corresponding structure …”  On its face, the provision focuses on construction of the whole claim, not just the means-element.

The second question is directed toward the Federal Circuit’s conclusion that the specification disclosed only a ‘general purpose computer’ when the district court held otherwise.  The petition suggests that change-of-course would require clear-and-convincing evidence before the claim can be invalidated.  The underlying assumption of this argument is that some aspect of interpreting the specification is a question of fact (rather than a question of law).

Whether a patent claim may be invalidated for indefiniteness only if, under 35 U.S.C. § 112, para. 2 (now subsection 112(b)) as construed by Nautilus, Inc. v. Biosig Instruments, Inc., 572 U.S. 898, 901 (2014), the whole claim, “read in light of the specification delineating the patent, and the prosecution history, fail[s] to inform, with reasonable certainty those skilled in the art about the scope of the claim” and 35 U.S.C. § 112(f) (previously 112 para. 6) affects only coverage of a combination claim of which an element is expressed as allowed by the subsection?

Whether the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit panel in this case erred by invalidating a patent as indefinite without mentioning 35 U.S.C. § 112, para. 2 (now subsection 112(b)) and applying the Nautilus test and by substituting, without clear and convincing evidence, its conclusion of a “general purpose computer” for the district court’s finding of no “general computer”?

[Petition for Writ of Certiorari]

= = = =

I’ll note here that Rain Computing is represented by the Hsuanyeh Law Group, founded by Hsuanyeh Chang.  Dr. Chang is also the listed inventor of the patent here and is CEO of the petitioner Rain Computing.

Hide comments

18 thoughts on “Is the Federal Circuit too Trigger-Happy Invalidating Means Claims?

  1. 4

    Great analysis Dennis. The point is to maximize the number of pitfalls for inventors and ensure the patent system doesn’t accidently help us compete with vested interests. If inventors are gaming the system by alleging that amorphous claims cover another’s inventions, then 112(a) and (b) offer a robust defense. But keeping claims to within the scope of what we invented is only part of the goal. With decisions like Alice and Williamson the infringers get the added benefit of eliminating competition from legitimate inventors by throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      “The point is to maximize the number of pitfalls for inventors and ensure the patent system doesn’t accidentally help us compete with vested interests.”

      Yup.

      Reply Report
  2. 3

    Metallic oxygen first made on earth (long theorized to exist in stars and large planets):

    link to youtube.com

    Reply Report
  3. 2

    The first question in the petition focuses on the courts trigger-happy approach to invalidating means claims and the interpretive difference between a claim limitation and the claim as a whole.

    I mean, that’s the first question, but the first argument is really “We don’t like that our module was construed in means-plus when we didn’t use means” and not so much that once you concede means-plus it’s indefinite. They just don’t view that argument as being sufficient to provoke a review, apparently.

    The second question is directed toward the Federal Circuit’s conclusion that the specification disclosed only a ‘general purpose computer’ when the district court held otherwise.

    This is smoke and mirrors. The district court didn’t construe the term in means plus, so this isn’t a real question.

    Look if you want to appeal the Williamson logic, go ahead and appeal the Williamson logic so that you only invoke means-plus when you say “Means for.” That’s at least logical. But turning the question into some sort of misapplication of Nautilus is silly. The statute on its face requires construing the means term as the structure in the specification. When there is no structure there is no reasonable construction possible. There’s a long history of caselaw that a general purpose computer is not sufficient structure for special purpose software functionality, it’s unquestionably correct, and there’s no real assertion that an algorithm was disclosed here. What do you expect to happen?

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      When there is no structure there is no reasonable construction possible? How many means is there for driving a screw into a piece of wood? I think there are some MFP things that have only one or two really obvious structures. But then, why use MFP language?

      Reply Report
  4. 1

    I am not really clear on how one could conclude that “this limitation is unclear, but the claim as a whole is sufficiently clear.” If the scope of any single limitation is unclear, how can the scope of the claim as a whole possibly be clear?

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      If the scope of any single limitation is unclear, how can the scope of the claim as a whole possibly be clear?

      I’m sure you’ll never hear them asking for this logic to be applied to obviousness.

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      I think that there is some space there, but not a lot.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.2.1

        Sure, I suppose that there might exist some hypothetical claim where the claim as a whole might be sufficiently definite even if a single limitation is unclear. You might imagine a circumstance, for example, where the borders of one limitation are fuzzy (could be read one way to include both vacuum tubes and transistors, but could be read another way to exclude vacuum tubes), but where another claim limitation excludes vacuum tubes. In such an instance, the borders of the claim as a whole are sufficiently definite, even though one limitation is ambiguous.

        I do not see how that will help the patentee here, however. The second method step requires “sending, to the user, a user identification module… .” If we do not know the borders of what qualifies as a “user identification module,” how can we possibly know whether a given technology is or is not inside that boundary?

        Reply Report
        1. 1.2.1.1

          Here is what doesn’t sit well with me: Under CA FED law, the whole fight is about whether the claim term will be interpreted as MPF under 112(f). If yes, then it is invalid as indefinite; if no, then no indefiniteness problem. How is it that the scope is suddenly clear/unclear?

          Reply Report
          1. 1.2.1.1.1

            Re: How is it that the scope is suddenly clear/unclear?
            When held under Williamson to be no different in scope from a literal 112(f) “means”-function claim element, and when the subject claim element has no 112 enablement and the claim should have also been rejected on that basis?

            Reply Report
          2. 1.2.1.1.2

            I think it is just hypertechnical formalism. If you recite “means for driving a screw” without mentioning a screwdriver, it is indefinite (even if there is only one possible structure for driving a screw in the real world). If you recite a screwdriver, it is definite (provided the judge hasn’t tried to drive a screw with a hammer). If you mention a “screw-driving implement,” then it is either definite or indefinite depending on the whim of the judge who decides whether “implement” is structural or means-plus-function.

            Reply Report
    3. 1.3

      This was basically my initial reaction.

      But at least in a 112f context, it’s pretty easily plausible. You can have an insufficiently described element in a limitation which invokes 112f in isolation. But if the remainder of the claim adds structure to that element, it loses its 112f invocation and becomes definite.

      For example: “a means for displaying information; [blah blah blah]; wherein the means for displaying information is a LED computer screen.”

      Reply Report
      1. 1.3.1

        Ben, if the spec discloses a “means for displaying information” as an LED computer screen, why does not that enablement disclosure remove the basis for its ambiguity rejection under 112(f) and CAFC case law? It should merely define the claim term’s scope as equivalents of that disclosed enablement without the claim itself having to say so.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.3.1.1

          In my hypothetical, there is no such disclosure. The specification doesn’t have to support the embodiment to get rid of the 112b issue. That there would be a 112a issue is a different problem.

          Reply Report
    4. 1.4

      Greg asks how a claim, as a whole, can be accepted as “clear” after one particular limitation in the claim has been found to be “unclear”. That question set me thinking.

      At the EPO, we have what we call a “2-part” claim, the two parts being separated by the link words “characterized by” (or “characterized in that”). Ahead of those words we have a recitation of those technical features that are also present in the prior art document “D1” that is the foundation of the obviousness analysis. Following on from the link words, and forming the 2nd part of the 2-part claim, is the feature or features that confer novelty over D1.

      Now suppose the patent application was filed with a 1-part claim and the Examiner finds one of its features (X) less than clear. Re-jigging the claim into a 2-parter could overcome the difficulty, whenever that supposedly unclear feature X is also in D1.

      Conversely, and commonsensically, if unclear X is being relied upon for novelty over D1, that Examiner is going to be even more fierce on the question whether X is clear enough. That’s mainly because the EPC expressly excludes clarity/indefiniteness as a ground on which to dispute validity after issue.

      In the USA, how much does it matter, whether the allegedly unclear limitation is at the point of novelty?

      Reply Report
      1. 1.4.1

        Two-part and the equivalent of our Jepson claims**….

        **some have maintained that these are not the same, but I cannot recall ever seeing a cogent explanation of how there is any meaningful difference.

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture