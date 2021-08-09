Marks IP Fellowship at George Washington University – Open for Fall 2021

Basically, you become a visiting professor for two years — teaching one course per year, helping with the GW IP program and working on your scholarship. They are hoping to find a candidate to start Fall 2021. Contact: iplaw@law.gwu.edu.
I have not seen the salary. I expect that it is much less than a starting associate at an IP firm, but well above the median US household income. How golden are your handcuffs? (For those thinking of going into academia, I’ll note that my salary as a law professor is still below my starting salary at MBHB LLP 18 years ago.