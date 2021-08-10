Hoyle v. Lee

Patent

Hoyle v. Michelle Lee, Docket No 21-cv-2512 (W.D. Tenn. 2021) [Hoyle v. Lee Complaint]

This is an unusual new lawsuit filed by Martin Hoyle against several former USPTO officials, including former USPTO Director Michell Lee; former PTAB Chief James D. Smith; and former vice-chief Jay Moore.  The complaint argues that the defendants violated Hoyle’s Due Process rights in the way they handled his patents during their IPR proceedings. U.S. Patent No. 6,628,314 and U.S. Patent No. 6,771,290.

The complaint suggests that Lee was compromised as a former Google official  and future Amazon official (the targets of his patent lawsuits) and that the PTAB judicial assignments were intentionally stacked with judges likely to rule that his patents were invalid.  The result was that the PTAB judges “Medley, Pettigrew, and Deshpande … either conspired with, or were at the very least complicit, in the unconstitutional scheme to deprive Plaintiffs of their valuable property rights in these patents.”

The lawsuit is styled as a Bivins action, which allows a private damages action against federal officials for civil rights violations.  Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics, 403 U.S. 388 (1971).

11 thoughts on “Hoyle v. Lee

    Ignore the naysayers, Martin.

    Yours is an honorable quest for justice.

    Discovery — assuming you’ll be able to get it — will provide any of the pieces necessary to prove your case.

    Furthermore, this is at the very least yet one more blow against the corrupt “quicker, easier, and cheaper than a real court” PTAB Death Squad.

    Which law firm filed the lawsuit? Dewey, Cheatem, and Howe?

      pardon potential rePeat….

      last page: POLLOCK COHEN LLP

      (but I do “get” the old NPR Car Talk line)

        Any reference to Car Talk gets an emphatic +1 from me.

    This suit looks to me like it could lead to some stiff sanctions for factually unsupported allegations in the nature of defamations [just as some of the 60+ attorney alleged and rejected election fraud suits already have or will be getting]. Furthermore, the plaintiff here had and presumably failed to use the opportunity to raise due process arguments in an appeal to the Fed. Cir. from their IPR decisions.

      I would be super embarrassed to have signed my name to that. A perfect combination of innuendo, conspiracy theory, and old man yelling at clouds.

        There seems to be a shocking number of people in this country, including some attorneys, that do not seem to understand the important differences between making any kind of political TV and internet conspiracy or other allegations publicly [including on this blog] vis a vis signing and filing a formal complaint containing such allegations in a lawsuit in a federal court.

          The attorney signing the complaint works for a firm that appears to be reasonably legit. Her individual bio seems fairly impressive too. She clerked in the Sixth Circuit, and has worked on some not insignificant matters.

          link to pollockcohen.com

          I guess this must be a lucrative gig for the firm at least.

          Also, the complaint is getting coverage in Bloomberg Law and Law360.

          link to news.bloomberglaw.com

          link to law360.com

          ..? did your reply miss a word in there?

          It seems like you may want to be contrasting blogging with actually appearing in court (a valid contrast), but it reads as running the two together.

      Furthermore, the plaintiff here had and presumably failed to use the opportunity to raise due process arguments in an appeal to the Fed. Cir. from their IPR decisions.

      This appears to be addressed at counts 37-39

    Hahaha!

    Thanks for the laughs, D!

    Martin Hoyle … shall we do some research into his magnificent contributions to humanity?

