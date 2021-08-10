Internet Law

This fall I’m teaching Internet Law again after a hiatus. One aspect of law school that is changing is that professors are publishing freely available textbooks and (some) professors are assigning those books for the students.

Examples for Internet Law:

I would encourage practicing attorneys to at least browse the TOC for these books as a way to make sure you are atop the current issues.

3 thoughts on “Internet Law

    nice hat tip.

    ?: You teach at a State school, right? any impact to you on the copyright front if you were to simply take textbooks wholesale for your students (with the State Sovereign Immunity in view)?

      For those reading along, see the SCOTUS decision in Allen v. Cooper, 140 S.Ct. 994 (link to supremecourt.gov). I’m interested to hear Dennis’s take as well.

        Thank you Bryan.

