This fall I’m teaching Internet Law again after a hiatus. One aspect of law school that is changing is that professors are publishing freely available textbooks and (some) professors are assigning those books for the students.
Examples for Internet Law:
- Prof. James Grimmelmann, Internet Law: Cases and Problems (2021).
- Prof. Eric Goldman, Internet Law: Cases and Materials (2021).
I would encourage practicing attorneys to at least browse the TOC for these books as a way to make sure you are atop the current issues.