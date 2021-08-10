Patents, Lock-In and Negative Innovation

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

We recently highlighted a WaPo editorial by Prof. Robin Feldman.  Feldman has also just published a short article in Nature Biotechnology titled Negative Innovation: When Patents are Bad for Patients. (Co-authored with Profs. Nicholson Price (Michigan Law), David Hyman (Georgetown Law), and Mark Ratain (Chicago Med)). The article’s thesis:

[Sometimes] patents create incentives to bring a product to market in a way that is relatively harmful to consumers, and the existence of a patent (and the associated rents) discourages the patentee from taking steps to improve the product so as to prevent the adverse health outcomes.

The article uses the cancer drug ibrutinib as a negative innovation case study. Basically, the patentee (Pharmacyclics – AbbVie) discovered that ibrutinib was a useful cancer treatment at a wide range of doses.  However, the patentee erred by publicly disclosing the low dosage idea prior to patenting and thus was only able to obtain patent claims covering the high dosage.  They then pursued FDA approval of only the high dosage approach — even though this cancer drug is known to be toxic at higher doses. The FDA suggested that AbbVie pursue further research and an application on the lower dosage. But that suggestion has fallen on deaf ears — presumably because the lack of patent coverage eliminates the incentive to pay the $$$$ required to obtain FDA approval.   Since the low dosage approach is in the public domain, no private company has sufficient incentive to seek and obtain FDA approval.

If you go back to the thesis statement, note that the argument is that ibrutinib is “relatively harmful to consumers.”  If it were “absolutely harmful” then the drug presumably should not have been approved and no doctor should prescribe the treatment. (These are perhaps big presumptions given the current state of our system.)  Relative harm is different — and focuses on whether the patent’s existence inhibits the development of a potentially better alternative.  This is essentially a story of lock-in and private rent seeking. It is akin to the apocryphal story that major car manufacturers long shelved  and impeded automotive battery power technology because they were so invested in the combustion engine.  Perhaps they rightly recognized that battery driven cars would be so radically different as to allow upstart entry into an otherwise closed market. See Tesla.

Although the ibrutinib case study was based upon a misstep (pre-filing disclosure at a conference), there are plenty of examples of non-patentable treatments that are not made available because our current system relies upon exclusive patent rights to provide the monetary incentive to seek FDA approval and work out the kinks of manufacturing and supply.  Generally the patent system has treated this is a FDA regulatory problem. But Feldman notes that there are also solutions within the patent system that begins with revitalization of the utility doctrine — evaluating whether the innovation is actually an improvement:

One avenue for reform might be to enforce a more rigorous utility requirement for pharmaceutical patents, demanding that they actually improve social welfare relative to the prior art.

If sufficient evidence is not available because of early filing incentives, an element of this may be a post-patenting requirement showing utility, similar to the working requirement of some countries or the proof of use requirement in trademark law.

I mentioned that part of the problem is that the FDA is relying upon the patent incentive, and that doesn’t work in certain instances.  Feldman suggests that the Patent Office could do more to coordinate with the FDA in developing an understanding of patent coverage and how that is impacting FDA submissions.

Finally, the article suggests further development in linking and coordinating patent coverage in the pharmaceutical area. “The current jumbled system of compound patents, method of treatment patents, formulation patents, new chemical entity exclusivity, pediatric exclusivity, orphan drug exclusivity and other incentives creates limitless opportunities for gaming the system.”  Of course we have a system of coordinating these involving patent families and the various obviousness doctrines (including obviousness type double patenting).  What we have not tried is any sort of product-level coordination.

 

Hide comments

10 thoughts on “Patents, Lock-In and Negative Innovation

  1. 4

    “One avenue for reform might be to enforce a more rigorous utility requirement for pharmaceutical patents, demanding that they actually improve social welfare relative to the prior art.”

    But presumably there are at least *some* people for whom the “higher” dose would still indeed be beneficial (relative to available alternatives). Otherwise, it would not have a risk-benefit profile to warrant FDA approval – or to ever be prescribed by doctors. So the target population is key.

    The issue here, however, is that if it’s only approved at the higher doses, then the company has an incentive to *stretch* the case for using that dose level in as broad of a target population as they can…even for those whom it’s not optimal.

    (Notably, doctors always still have discretion to prescribe at lower/unapproved dose levels, on an “off label” basis case by case – but companies cannot actively promote that.)

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Just using the term ‘social welfare’ in the context of the patent right – is the slippery slope to commie-vill. I want to guy or gal that finds the cure for cancer to be rewarded beyond the dreams of facebook and google.

      Reply Report
  2. 3

    So why not approach the ‘problem’ at its’ source? The high cost of FDA approval (regulatory capture – its’ a King’s game – where have we seen that before?). Here, one solution is the same as the ‘biologics’ compromise that got the AIA to pass. Simply give 7 year ‘orange book’ exclusivity for an approved treatment. Which is akin to the orphan drug act. That’s better than ANY patent exclusivity, since it’s a true regulatory monopoly grant. To be sure, disclosing the low dose but getting a patent grant on a high dose treatment? Not a pharma guy, but sounds rather obvious prior art as to treatment claims (sans the ‘discovery’ that some, I assume off patent compound, was discovered to be a cancer treatment). And what would it even do, (the high dose patent) if a Dr were to administer the treatment at the (off script?) low dose anyways? Something smells fishy or conflated here. BTW, I wouldn’t trust an ‘academic’ to report ‘honestly’ on market forces; one they don’t have a clue, and two probably paid advocacy by some cut out NGO, i.e., they don’t know what they are saying and they don’t know who they are working for.

    Reply Report
  3. 2

    This sounds like a very rare situation in which the 112 “best mode” had been publicly disclosed before patenting and only an inferior mode was patented. Especially for any products not also requiring FDA approval, as otherwise why would anyone need to make and use the inferior mode patented?

    Why does not the FDA, with its far more expensive and extensive drug examinations, require a best mode disclosure? That is a whole lot more practical and realistic idea than requiring patent examiners to examine for a utility of “improv[ed] social welfare relative to the prior art.” [Can you just imagine “social welfare” [whatever that might arguably mean at the moment] classes and examinations for patent examiners?]
    As for “the apocryphal story that major car manufacturers long shelved and impeded automotive battery power technology because they were so invested in the combustion engine.” At the very start of the automobile revolution there were actually more electric cars that combustion engine cars, and they lost out for reasons including range, recharging stations, high weight to power ratios, recharging times, etc. Only fairly recently were sufficiently light weight rechargeable batteries even available, and even now the vast majority of Americans not living on college campuses are still mostly buying big gas sucking pickup trucks and other such non-electric macho machines.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      The better story of innovation suppression is the electric generation companies suppressing the florescent light bulb – at least that has the virtue of being a true story – and the electric companies had every incentive to do that (we’re in the business of selling electricity! Oh!, the good old days of capitalism). Gas vs. electrics, meh not so much, more a story of parts and the economics of large scale manufacturing.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        Meh, google shows nothing on the electric generation companies using market power and blocking patents to stop the fluorescent bulb – figures. No one has every used market power to block innovative better, fast, cheaper products. LOL.

        Reply Report
        1. 2.1.1.1

          As I recall the case was GE v. Phillips electric.

          Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      “Why does not the FDA, with its far more expensive and extensive drug examinations, require a best mode disclosure?”

      Clinical trials tend to be so lengthy and expensive that developers at some point just need to make their best call and commit to certain things – like dose levels, target populations, etc. Then whatever doses/circumstances/etc. passes those trials is what is deemed safe and effective. Changing that requires new trials, which sometimes isn’t worth it – thus leaving us with suboptimal dosing/labeling/targeting/etc.

      (Since you mentioned “FDA” I was addressing *their* standard – not that of the USPTO, which has a *much* lower bar for applying…)

      Reply Report
  4. 1

    solutions within the patent system that begins with revitalization of the utility doctrine

    Or, merely asserting the existing requirement that utility be actually possessed at the time of filing – see comments on how many items fail the FDA process for lacking the asserted utility.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      It’s true that the USPTO has a much lower bar for “utility” than the FDA has for “efficacy.” Perhaps that USPTO bar is *too* low, at least for drugs…

      However, it would seem unfair to raise that bar to the *FDA’s* level…after all, proving “efficacy” by their standards is far more demanding than what “utility” has ever meant in any patent context…

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture