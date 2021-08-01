Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Mike Peterson: Apple Hit with Patent Infringement Lawsuit for Selling a Smart Water Bottle (Source: Apple Insider)
- Shoshana Wodinsky: Australian Court Rules That Yes, AI Can Be an Inventor (Source: Gizmodo)
- Piya Jain: The Benefits of Outsourcing Patent Activities for Life Science Companies in a Changing IP Landscape (Source: IAM)
- David Phelan: New Apple Patent Reveals The Ultimate iPhone Upgrade (Source: Forbes)
- Ananaya Agrawal: South Africa Approves World’s First Patent With AI Inventor (Source: Jurist)
- Fred Lambert: Tesla Discloses Cybertruck Design Influences in Fascinating New Patent (Source: Electrek)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. Aaron Wininger: China’s Supreme People’s Court Rules Utility Model Patent Unenforceable if Corresponding Invention Patent Application Fails to Grants (Source: The National Law Review)
- Atty. David Beck and Atty. Baldassare Vinti: IP Waiver for COVID-19 Vaccines: What the United States’ Support Means in Practice (Source: The National Law Review)
- Dr. Pavel Kocourek: Revealing Private Information in a Patent Race (Source: SSRN)
