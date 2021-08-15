Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Atty. Abigail Smith: FCA Upholds Reconsideration Decision Maintaining $100M+ Award Against Apotex for Cefaclor Patent Infringement (Source: JD Supra)
- Kara Eyer: Sheppard Mullin Adds Intellectual Property Team in Washington, D.C. (Source: Business Wire)
- Susan Decker and Matthew Bultman: Apple Sinks ‘Submarine Patent,’ Escapes $308.5 Million Verdict (Source: Bloomberg)
- Jonathan Stempel: Judge Tosses Patent Infringement $308M Jury Verdict Against Apple (Source: Insurance Journal)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. Thomas A. Miller: How to Expedite Prosecution Before the Chinese Patent Office (Source: The National Law Review)
- Atty. William Smith: Intellectual Property 101: What is a Patent? (Source: JD Supra)
- Prof. Sudip Chaudhuri: Patent Protection and Access to COVID-19 Medical Products in Developing Countries (Source: SSRN)
