Federal Circuit Approves of Order to Drop Patents from the Lawsuit to Facilitate Case Management

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In re Midwest Athletics and Sports Alliance LLC (Fed. Cir. 2021)

MASA sued Xerox for infringing 20 different patents that all relate to printer related technology.   The district court felt that 20 patents was too many to handle and so ordered MASA to reduce the number of asserted patents to 8 patents by the summary judgment pre-trial stage; and then further drop down to only 4 asserted patents by trial.  The defendant agreed that the eliminated patents would be dismissed without prejudice and that any applicable statute of limitations would be tolled — allowing later refiling of those claims.

Courts regularly limit the number of claims that may be asserted, but here the district court “acknowledges that it knows of no other court that has similarly found that it has the authority to limit the number of patents that a plaintiff may assert (as opposed to the number of claims) in the context of case management.” MASA petition. Court’s regularly use case-management powers to limit issues brought to trial — and typically push parties to work together to resolve their issues through a sort of negotiation: Plaintiff drops claims / defendant drops defenses or counterclaims.  Here, MASA proposed such an approach “MASA proposed a balanced approach consistent with case narrowing precedent, in which MASA would narrow its infringement case by reducing the number of asserted claims at certain points in the case, and Xerox would narrow its invalidity case by reducing the number of its invalidity theories.”  Id. However, the the court instead ordered MASA to eliminate patents from the case entirely.

MASA argued that the order to eliminate entire patents is different than eliminating particular claims, since each patent offers a discrete cause of action. However, the Federal Circuit has denied MASA’s petition for writ of mandamus.  In particular the court found that the dismissal without prejudice and tolling provide sufficient safeguards and “negate any concern that MASA would be deprived of any substantive or procedural right here.”

= = = =

Patents at issue: U.S. Patent Nos. 7,502,582 (“‘582 Patent”), 7,720,425 (“‘425 Patent”), 8,005,415 (“‘415 Patent”), 6,203,005 (“‘3005 Patent”), 6,305,684 (‘‘684 Patent”), 8,019,255 (“‘255 Patent”), 8,634,113 (“‘113 Patent”), 6,718,285 (“‘285 Patent”), 6,909,856 (“‘856 Patent”), 6,799,005 (“‘9005 Patent”), 6,462,756 (“’756 Patent”), 6,509,974 (“‘974 Patent”), 6,411,314 (“‘314 Patent”), 6,724,998 (“’998 Patent”), 6,993,278 (“’278 Patent”), 7,658,375 (“’375 Patent”), 8,220,795 (“’795 Patent”), 8,554,089 (“’089 Patent”), 8,591,022 (“’022 Patent”) 8,805,239 (“’239 Patent”).  According to MASA, “the Asserted Patents can be grouped into four general categories: (1) Roller/Feeder Patents (‘3005, ‘255, and ‘113 Patents); Pentachrome Patents (‘415, ‘425, ‘582 Patents); (3) Printer  performance and Maintenance Patents (‘285 and ‘856 Patents); and Work Flow Patents (‘9005, ‘314, ‘974 and ‘756 Patents). MASA accuses different models of Xerox’s office equipment of infringement, including printers, scanners, and
multifunction systems.”

 

Hide comments

5 thoughts on “Federal Circuit Approves of Order to Drop Patents from the Lawsuit to Facilitate Case Management

  1. 2

    OT, but this will give some regularly negative commentators here a bile duct attack:
    “President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated eight new judges for federal courts, including Judge Lucy Koh for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Koh has been a prominent figure in intellectual property (IP) cases in recent years …”

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      [Actually, of course, it means that she may never get stuck with another patent case again, which she may appreciate.]

      Reply Report
  2. 1

    Wondering how an “entity” entitled “Midwest Athletics and Sports Alliance” is suing Xerox on a whole batch of xerographic patents? These are old Kodak patents, presumably cheapy acquired as otherwise why would Kodak not have asserted them itself some time ago? Or, is Kodak a secret partner getting a big percentage of any lawsuit recoveries while avoiding any of the normal requirements and risks of being a patent suit plaintiff itself by using a relatively judgement-proof and sanctions-proof PAE or other such plaintiff? [An increasingly common practice that ought to be challenged.]

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      IF there is a financial tie – then that tie should be disclosed.

      I would be for heavy sanctions for any law firm aiding and abetting such nonsense.

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      Its probably not a coincidence that MASA seems to be run by an attorney out of Omaha.

      “Formed on June 23, 2017, MASA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Midwest Youth A&S, Inc…. On December 13, 2017, just months after forming and weeks after acquiring the Kodak patents, MASA sued Xerox…”

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture