Applicants who really want a patent that will stand up in court know how to get one. That process has little to do with USPTO examination, and is instead require focusing on the actual invention, hiring good lawyers, & getting a competent prior art search before filing.

Having a patent that will stand up in court is a crap-shoot these days. Anything biotech/computer-related has a (more than) decent chance of being invalidated under 35 USC 101. You can also throw some mechanical inventions in there as well based upon the latest decisions coming out of the Federal Circuit. If you think it is bad now, image what the case law will be 5 years from now (absent any change)? There is little that cannot be invalidated under 35 USC 101 with the right panel at the Federal Circuit.

Getting a competent prior art search before filing only helps a little. A patent searcher is unlikely to have the kind of resources that the USPTO has. Also, a patent searcher is definitely unlikely to concoct the kind of 103 combination that an infringer will throw at a patent in a post-grant proceeding. Moreover, who really knows how the USPTO or the Courts will interpret any claim language? And claim interpretation makes a HUGE difference in any evaluation.

Focusing on the actual invention is totally random. You invent what you invent. It may be new to you but whether it is new to the world (i.e., novel and non-obvious) is not something you can work on.

Hiring good attorneys is also kind of random. You can hire the one of the best law firms in the world and still get stuck with an associate (because partners at the best law firms rarely muddy their hands in day-to-day patent prosecution) who may or may not be competent. A good patent attorney takes experience and knowledge of the system to recognize.

If you want to know how hard it is to get a enforceable patent these days, look at how many patent cases at the Federal Circuit involve issues associated with the calculation of damages. It is rare for me to read about a case involving damages — this is because most patents up at the Federal Circuit are being invalidated, not enforced.

If getting patents that will stand up in court was easy, you would see a lot of cases fighting over damages at the Federal Circuit. You don’t.

“the applicant should not rely on the examination process, and should instead expect to have to do their own work to identify the enforceable claims.”

Ah, yes. Greg’s recognition that the current patent system is rigged against the little guy who does not have the experience and.or money to at least ameliorate some of the issues I discussed above. I wonder what people would think of the US tax system if people said that if you had your tax return prepared by a CPA there would still be a great chance that you will be audited (and lose). That would certainly engender a lot of faith in the system. For those that don’t recognize sarcasm, that is it.

Destroying the faith in the US patent system is the goal of the efficient infringers. When an inventor cannot relying upon the examination process to get a patent that will stand up in court, small-time inventors will be less likely to file their applications. The whole post-grant procedures is an explicit admission that the current examination system is flawed and is a warning to current (and potential) inventors that any patents that they may have (or hope to have) are likely to be invalidated in the future.

If you want to make money in today’s environment. Don’t invent a product in the US. Rather, let someone else invent the product, and then you take that product to China and have it copied for pennies on the dollar and then ship it back to the US. If they sue you, then just invalidate the patent with a post-grant procedure. That’s the implicit message being given to entrepreneurs as a result of the current state of the US patent system. I wish it were different, but that is the reality.