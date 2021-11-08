Ongoing Use of the Machine-or-Transformation test?
Does MoT still offer a "a useful and important clue" as to whether a claimed invention is patent eligible under Section 101?
— Dennis Crouch (@patentlyo) November 8, 2021
We can assume that each district judge has their own ideas about 101, ranging from never thought about it and don’t care, to the kind of zealotry some of us here share for their views about it. Each patent arrives de novo, ready to be run thru the mill. If the patent finds its utility via some chemical or mechanical change, and the judge intuits that as important, that’s the MoT, regardless of the formality or awareness of applying that test.
Bilski said the MoT was not dispositive but not useless. IOW, a punt. They didn’t want to go there because the utility of information befuddles the MoT test.
It need not.