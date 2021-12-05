Easy Patent law Quiz for 2021:

Patent

You should be able to easily answer these questions: 

Prof. Crunch stays fit with his rebounder (a mini-trampoline).  These already exist, but Crunch has designed a new model that includes a handle (for stability) and also a touchscreen control that can be used to stream audio/video instructions.  (These are shown in the figure below). He plans to sell a higher end model that includes displaying the bouncing-tempo on the screen and also energy-exerted (using movement-sensors in the rubber-bands or springs).

Crunch recently filed a utility patent application (February 2021) with the USPTO seeking to patent the following two claims:

1. An exercise apparatus comprising: 
  a mini-trampoline; 
  a support handle secured to the mini-trampoline that includes a grip-bar; and
  a touch-screen electronic device attached to the support handle and configured with software for displaying real-time exercise instructions. 

2. The apparatus of claim 1, further comprising motion sensors attached to the mini-trampoline and configured to provide data to the touch-screen electronic device and wherein the touch-screen electronic device is configured to use the data provided to calculate and display energy-exerted by a user in real-time.

Crunch admits that all of the elements of his invention were individually available in the prior art.  In particular, mini-trampolines with handles were already available, as were touch screens for displaying real-time instructions. Likewise, motion sensors are available, as well as algorithms for calculating energy use while trampolining.  However, he has not seen any prior art that combines everything together in this particular way.

Question 1. (100 words) Are Crunch’s claims directed toward eligible subject matter?

Question 2. (80 words) Provide a concise argument why the USPTO should reject claim 1 as indefinite.

Question 3. (300 words) Based upon what you know so far, do Sections 102 or 103 create any hurdle to patentability?

Question 4. (100 words) Five years later … Crunch has obtained his patent exactly as claimed above and business is booming.  Crunch recently found that GummyBearCo is selling a product that he thinks is infringing his claim 1. The only differences are that (1) it is a large 15-foot trampoline and (2) there is no “handle” per se. Rather, the screen is simply mounted to a pole at the edge of the trampoline. Also, although the GummyBearCo product is sold in the USA, it is actually manufactured in China. Can he prove infringement?

Easy Patent law Quiz for 2021:

  1. 5

    Q1
    Mini-tramps. with handles were “already available.” (Discl.). Therefore, Steps One and Two of Alice/Mayo disregard the mini-tramp and the handle. Yu v. Apple, Inc (Fed. Cir 2021).

    What is left is a controller that collects, analyzes, and displays exercise data. The collection, analysis, and display of data is an ineligible concept, no matter how “desirable” the data is. Elec. Power Grp. (Fed. Cir. 2016).

    Therefore, the claims fail Steps One and Two.

    Q2
    Disagree that “mini-tramp.” is necessarily indefinite. Depends on whether this is a class of known structures to a POSA. Agree that the controller is indefinite because the discl. does not provide an algorithm. See Comment 1.1.1.

    Q3
    102: No.
    103: Yes.

    Q4.
    Maybe. Depends on whether a “pole” performs the same function as a “handle.” This is a factual question for the jury.

    But this will not get to a jury. By pushing for a broad construction of “handle,” the patentee will lose whatever small chance existed surviving summ. j. on § 101.

    Comment
    The client had a shot of a patent eligible claim on the “higher end” model with sensors located in a particular place and/or with a particular user-interface for displaying synchronized bouncing tempo. McRo (Fed. Cir. 2015). If the attorney neither disclosed this model nor claimed it, then the client should fire the attorney, hire a new attorney, and file a CIP. Hopefully the client hasn’t offered the “higher end” model in the meantime.

    Comment 2
    This is a description of what the law is, not what it should be.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      “[M]ini-tramp”[’s]… indefinite[ness d]epends on whether this is a class of known structures to a POSA.

      Fair enough, if you want to try to make that argument. I would despair of convincing the Markman judge that the whole human race is not composed of “PHOSITA”s in the “trampoline arts” (whatever those are). The fact that I could not convincingly argue that there is a specialized class of “trampoline PHOSITAs,” however, does not mean that you cannot.

      Reply Report
  2. 4

    Ugh! Have to take the current law and follow the CAFC. There is no eligible subject matter. Stringing together mere ideas or concepts is not an invention. Claims 1 & 2 require lots of ‘skilled in the art’ development to make a useful, nonobvious, definitely disclosed, patentable invention.

    Reply Report
  3. 3

    1. Trampolines rely on gravity.

    2. Gravity is abstract.

    3. The alleged “something more” is merely the “same ol’, same ol’.”

    Ineligible.

    Have a nice day.

    — Your Friendly Neighborhood CAFC

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      There’s clearly a colorable judicial exception argument to be made here though, so…

      Reply Report
  4. 2

    Do you take off or give points for construing “configured with software” and configured to use the data” in 112f? Same question about them being a 112b (regardless of being in 112f)? To me Question 2 needs a lot more than 80 words unless you view mini as the only possible 112b problem – maybe the question is so worded that its possible to say that mini is sufficient to reject claim 1 and there may also be other reasons.

    Reply Report
  5. 1

    Surely we need more info about the spec, no? Claims must be construed in view of the spec. How can we know how to construe the claims without more info about the content of the written description? Is there, perhaps, a definition of “mini-“? Are any of those “known” algorithms set out in the written description text? This info could be outcome determinative.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Although those are good questions, they doesn’t get you a very good grade without “something more.”

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Ha! Well, I will make a few assumptions along the way to a more fulsome answer. (Also, the figure does not display on my end, so to the extent that it is important, it is also missing info.)

        1) Yes, the claims are directed to eligible subject matter. The invention, such as it is, appears to consist of the combination of the handle (for safety) with the exercise trampoline. This is an article of manufacture—one of the enumerated categories of eligible subject matter. The claim is clearly not intended to preempt the mere idea of improving safety on an exercise trampoline, but rather claims a particular structural mechanism for achieving that improved safety.

        2) Claim 1 is likely indefinite for two reasons. First, the precise boundary between the subgenus “mini-” trampolines and the broader genus of “trampolines” is not clear (assuming that this distinction is not defined in the spec). Second, although “a touch-screen electronic device… configured with software for displaying real-time exercise instructions,” is not presumptively a §112(f) limitation, under Williamson, a defendant would be entitled to a §112(f) construction if the defendant requests it (the limitation recites a function without also reciting structure sufficient to achieve that function). Assuming that there is no supporting structure in the spec (i.e., a disclosed algorithm), this limitation is indefinite.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.1.1

          1) I think the judicial eligibility question would turn upon the digitization of the historically analog exercise instructor, don’t you think? i.e. they took exercise instruction and “did it on a computer” using “only conventional computer hardware.” The givens say that mini-trampolines with handles were already available, so that is missearching for what the claims are “directed to” to discuss handles as a means of safety. Then you have to opine upon whether the conventional sensors that provide information that the analog exercise instructor would not normally have make a distinction for Claim 2. I would call them both ineligible, but if there was a tie that varied the instruction based upon the sensed/calculated data Claim 2 would have a eligibility case based on Diamond v. Diehr.

          2) Agree, but also you have to consider if the functional language is definite even outside of 112f, which means you have to run the tripartite analysis of mpep 2173.05g even if you don’t find it to be in means plus.

          Reply Report
      2. 1.1.2

        I think this is the funniest comment I’ve ever seen on this board.

        Reply Report
      3. 1.1.3

        3) The givens tell us that we are not aware of “any prior art that combines everything together in this particular way,” so there are no grounds here for us to suppose a §102 problem. Because the claimed invention merely combines an assortment of known integers, each of which functions exactly the same way that it would function in its prior art context, the claims should not survive challenge on §103 grounds under either Great A&P Tea Co or KSR.

        4) The CN manufacture is not an obstacle to establishing infringement under §271(a) (we are told that the competitor trampoline is “sold in the USA”). However, assuming that the industry does not characterize 15 ft diameter as “mini-,” the competitor trampoline will not literally infringe, as they do not satisfy the “mini-trampoline” limitation. Nor will the competitor infringe on doctrine of equivalents grounds, because it vitiates “mini-” to treat a full size trampoline as if it were a mini-trampoline, so the doctrine of claim vitiation precludes “equivalents” infringement liability. Moreover, for the §103 & §112(b) reasons above, the claim would be held invalid in any event.

        Reply Report

