I’d say that the initial proposal would be eliminating TDs, but making them inherent in continuations. If the same inventive entity is filing two “unrelated” applications that are 102 or close 103’s of each other, they should be required to choose one or claim priority to each other.

That raises it’s own concerns, though.

Looking through your outline, it looks like there are a LOT of other issues that could be solved, too, like restrictions, which would require the Office to fix it’s “count” system which encourages examiners to break up difficult or long applications.