What Level of Abstraction?

“An abstract idea can generally be described at different levels of abstraction.” Apple, Inc. v. Ameranth, Inc., 842 F.3d 1229, 1240 (Fed. Cir. 2016).

I really have no idea what to make of this quote from Judge Reyna’s opinion, but the PTAB Judges Appear to love it.  More than 600 PTAB decisions have included the full quote over the past few years.   The citation appears to come into play in two occasion: (1) when the PTAB makes a slight shift from what the examiner identified as the relevant abstract idea; and (2) when the claims appear to be directed to something very specific, but that still fails the Alice test.

In general, if the PTAB quotes Ameranth, it finds the claims abstract. Out of 100 recent PTAB eligibility decisions quoting Ameranth, only 1 sided with the applicant on eligibility grounds.

  1. 3

    Perhaps they should read my essay Nothing is Patentable.

  2. 2

    I will note that the paragraph AFTER the item quoted actually twists a statement by the Supreme Court 180 degrees from its original meaning.

    To wit:

    The Board’s slight revision of its abstract idea analysis does not impact the patentability analysis. The Supreme Court has recognized that “all inventions… embody, use, reflect, rest upon, or apply laws of nature, natural phenomena, or abstract ideas.” Alice, 134 S. Ct. at 2354 (quoting Mayo, 132 S. Ct. at 1293). But not all claims are directed to an abstract idea. See, e.g., Enfish, LLC v. Microsoft Corp., 822 F.3d 1327, 1334–36 (Fed. Cir. 2016); McRO, Inc. v. Bandai Namco Games Am. Inc., 837 F.3d 1299, 1316 (Fed. Cir. 2016).

    The reference to the Supreme Court’s “ALL INVENTIONS” was NOT meant to allow ALL INVENTIONS to be deemed to be abstract, and instead was a warning against that very action.

