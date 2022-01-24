Guest Post: Community Ties in Patent Litigation

Guest post by Professors J. Jonas Anderson and Paul Gugliuzza.  Their article Federal Judge Seeks Patent Cases was recently published in the Duke Law Review, and I’m currently working on a project with them on writs of mandamus at the Federal Circuit. – Jason

Following tradition, on the last day of 2021, Chief Justice Roberts provided his annual year-end report on the federal judiciary. In the report, he addressed three issues that have “been flagged by Congress and the press” over the last year. Among them was “the arcane but important matter” of judicial assignment and venue for patent cases.

Let the arcana commence! Let’s talk about judicial assignment of patent cases.

For those unfamiliar with how cases are assigned in district courts, let’s use the Western District of Texas as an example. The Western District of Texas is a vast district, stretching more than 600 miles across from El Paso (on the western limits of the state) to Waco (which is much nearer to Louisiana than New Mexico). When a plaintiff files a suit in the Western District, the suit is assigned to the judges within one of seven divisions that make up the district: Austin, Del Rio (Alpine), El Paso, Midland/Odessa, Pecos, San Antonio, and Waco. But the case is not assigned randomly to one of the divisions; rather, the plaintiff selects (from a drop-down menu) to which of the divisions the case will be assigned. Only after a division is selected by the plaintiff does random assignment occur, with each judge within the division receiving a certain percentage of the cases filed, per a standing order filed (and updated in 2021) by the Chief Judge of the Western District of Texas.

But for certain divisions within the district, individual judges receive 100% of the cases filed, meaning plaintiffs can pick their judge. In the Western District of Texas, this 100% assignment occurs in the Midland-Odessa division (assigned to Judge David Counts), the Pecos Division (also Judge Counts), the Del Rio Division (Judge Alia Moses), and—most importantly for patent law—the Waco Division (Judge Alan Albright). That means that Western District of Texas plaintiffs can “judge shop” for the judge they prefer, at least in those four divisions. Judge shopping is, shockingly, possible in a large portion of district courts across the land, not just in Texas.

Thus, it is great to hear that Chief Justice Roberts is investigating the problem of judge shopping. The practice of “judge shopping” has long been frowned upon by courts; unlike forum shopping, in which the plaintiff chooses the court that appears to be favorable, judge shopping refers to the practice of the plaintiff choosing the specific judge who tries the case. The due process and fairness concerns inherent with a plaintiff choosing who judges their case has recently been of interest to members of the Senate Judiciary Committee as well.

Yet despite the Chief Justice’s approval of random case assignment, he noted in his year-end report that there is an “important and sometimes competing” value at issue with mandating random assignment of patent cases: Congress has shaped the federal courts into districts and divisions “so that litigants are served by federal judges tied to their communities.” Thus, according to Chief Justice Roberts, randomization that severs litigants from federal judges in their communities presents a conflict of values that the judiciary must resolve.

This is largely irrelevant for patent cases.  There is generally little to no local community that would be inconvenienced by random assignment of cases. For proof, just take a look at Judge Albright’s docket. The overwhelming majority of patent plaintiffs in Waco are not from Waco, the Western District, or even Texas; they are filing in Waco because they know that they will get Judge Albright, not because Waco is their “community.” In fact, in reviewing the over 800 Waco patent plaintiffs in 2020, we could only find two plaintiffs with corporate headquarters in Waco (more on that later). To be sure, there are quite a few Waco plaintiffs with headquarters in Austin (within the Western District of Texas) or Dallas (in the Northern District of Texas). But, if one is truly concerned about judges being tied to local communities, the Austin division of the Western District of Texas or the Dallas division of the Northern District of Texas would be better venues in which to litigate for those companies.  If anything, current practice draws litigants away from local communities and into far-flung districts based on the perceived strategic and procedural peculiarities of particular judges.

The two exceptions to the no-Waco-connection rule actually prove that patent plaintiffs do not have special local ties to Waco. The two exceptions are WSOU Investments and Voip-pal.com. These companies filed 181 patent suits in Waco in 2020, 169 of which were filed by WSOU. WSOU opened an office in Waco, but apparently uses the office just to avoid having its cases transferred away from Waco.  WSOU is a litigation-funded assertion vehicle run by Craig Etchegoyen, who himself has run or controlled non-practicing entities like Uniloc and has filed hundreds of lawsuits in Texas, but who himself lives in California.  As the Federal Circuit explained in In re: Juniper Networks:

[WSOU]’s presence in Waco appears to be both recent and relatively insubstantial. The office was established only a few months before the [2020] complaints against Juniper were filed, and the activities of the office are largely tied to bringing lawsuits in that court. [WSOU] has only two employees who work from Waco, one of whom is its in-house attorney responsible for litigation. The principal officers of [WSOU] are located in California.

This is an example of a local office established simply for the purpose of judge-shopping. Certainly, these cannot be the sorts of community interests that Chief Justice Roberts is worried about undermining with randomization of case assignment.

In fact, the proliferation of intra-division transfers of patent cases from Waco to Austin demonstrates that Waco is not generally the location in which plaintiffs want to litigate; it is the place in which the judge they prefer is located. For roughly his first two years on the bench, Judge Albright had a practice of granting transfer from Waco and Austin, yet remaining the judge on the case. This practice appears to have resulted in other judges stepping in to end the practice, but the fact that plaintiffs were selecting Waco (and thus Judge Albright) and then turning around and requesting that the case be transferred to Austin—a division they could have selected in the first place—demonstrates that there is often not much convenience, or local interest, gained by having the case tried in Waco. The only thing many of these plaintiffs want with Waco is Judge Albright; as long as he is on the case, the plaintiffs would prefer to be in Austin.

We have recently written an article in which we proposed a two-prong solution to the judge shopping problem. We propose fixing the judicial assignment process by ensuring that patent cases are assigned randomly among multiple judges and by altering the patent venue statute to require that a plaintiff demonstrate that venue exists within the division (not merely the district) in which the case is assigned. These two changes are simple to implement and would make it harder for plaintiffs to shop for individual judges—a practice that is flatly inconsistent with notions of judicial fairness and impartiality.

20 thoughts on "Guest Post: Community Ties in Patent Litigation

  5

    "We propose fixing the judicial assignment process by ensuring that patent cases are assigned randomly among multiple judges"

Is there a reason to limit this to patent cases?

    

    Reply Report
    5.1

      Definitely not. All cases should be filed by a plaintiff who does not know who will preside over the case.

      Reply Report
  4

    Reply Report
  3

    We propose fixing the judicial assignment process by ensuring that patent cases are assigned randomly among multiple judges and by altering the patent venue statute to require that a plaintiff demonstrate that venue exists within the division (not merely the district) in which the case is assigned.
    How about fixing the judicial competence process first? You fix that problem the judicial assignment process will fix itself.

    It is exceedingly well-known that many judges don’t like patent cases. The law is arcane, the facts can be obtuse — in short, they are difficult for a generalist on the bench to understand/manage. When a case is presented before such a judge, who do you think is going to receive the brunt of the judge’s ire? It is going to be the plaintiff.

    Patent owners go to places like the EDTex and WDTex because they can be reasonable assured that they’ll have a judge that understands the issue and isn’t looking for a way to immediately dispose of the case (hello — 12b6). Alternatively, another way to discourage patent plaintiffs is to ensure that their cases drag on for an eternity. Few are going to select a particular venue to file suit in when it is know that it’ll take many years for a trial to get scheduled.

    Justice Roberts, in his report, wrote that “the Judicial Conference has long supported the random assignment of cases and fostered the role of district judges as generalists capable of handling the full range of legal issues.” However, this is a quaint notion that may have had relevance when the ‘family doctor’ made house calls and was the only doctor anyone ever saw. Today, in medicine, you have general practitioners, dermatologists, cardiologists, urologists, oncologists (of many different flavors), podiatrists — just to name a few. When receiving a cancer diagnosis, I doubt most people are going to want to be treated by their general practioner.

    As another example, when I was at a “biglaw” firm which had many, many associates, we all had our expertise. There was a handful of times in which I had a biotech application assigned to me that I passed on to someone else who had that experience. On the flipside — I’ve seen the simple electronic’s application written by a biotech guy — it wasn’t pretty. Things like the law, medicine, and technology have gotten so complicated that a single person cannot be reasonably competent in all aspects. For this reason, we’ve seen more subject matter experts and less generalists.

    In June of 2011, Congress enacted a Patent Pilot Program that enabled judges who expressed an interest in patent cases an opportunity to handle them and other judges, not so inclined, an opportunity to have the case transferred to a pilot program judge.

    This is from a Law360 writeup of the patent program, which expired last year:
    Of the 28 judges in the Central District of California, six volunteered to be part of the pilot program, and Judge Selna said they heard about 70% of the district’s patent cases in the past decade. He noted that six judges would have heard only about 20% of patent cases if they were randomly assigned, as they were before the program.
    “In a way, it’s the best of both worlds,” Judge Selna said. “Judges who like patent cases and get them at random can keep them, judges who prefer not to do it can pass them along, and those who are interested in patent litigation, namely the judges in the patent pilot program, have an increased number of cases to work on.”

    The proposal presented above is: “We propose fixing the judicial assignment process by ensuring that patent cases are assigned randomly among multiple judges.” However, consider this quote from the article I referenced:
    “I was a fan of the program. I like the idea of having patent cases decided by judges who are enthusiastic about patent law,” he said. Now that it’s ending, “I do have some concern about patent cases being put on the docket of people who don’t feel comfortable and don’t feel energized to dive into them.”

    Instead of advocating for a Band-Aid to fix the issue with the WDTex, perhaps we should be advocating for a more formalized version of the temporary system created by the Patent Pilot Program.

    Additionally, Congress should be looking into WHY the WDTex is attracting more plaintiffs. I suspect that there are a lot of different reasons that inform a plaintiff’s choice. So long as the basis for those reasons are proper, Congress should ensure that a formalized system of patent judges incorporates this basis. Ultimately, the goal should be to have a judicial system in which patent plaintiffs don’t feel the need to venue shop.

    Reply Report
    3.1

      How about fixing the judicial competence process first? You fix that problem the judicial assignment process will fix itself.

      I think that Congress should set up a separate, centralized district court for all patent cases, just like there is a separate, centralized appeals court for such cases. Judges for this court would be required to have a PTO reg. number, so that one can be sure that they have a science background and a familiarity with patentability law.

      That said, there is no reason why solving the choose-your-judge problem should wait on the solution to the district-judges-who-can-handle-patent-cases problem. The authors to the post above have a simple and easy-to-implement fix that will solve the problem about which the Chief expresses concern without exacerbating the patent-competency problem. Do not let the perfect be the enemy of the better.

      Reply Report
      3.1.1

        That said, there is no reason why solving the choose-your-judge problem should wait on the solution to the district-judges-who-can-handle-patent-cases problem.
        Because you are addressing a symptom of the problem — not the problem itself. There is only so much effort going to get devoted to patent issues in Congress. I would have that effort be devoted to things that address the root of the problem.

        I get that there is a certain subset of posters that get all riled up because Albright is getting so much work. However, what I would like to hear from them is what is Albright doing so wrong that he deserves their ire? The guy is an experienced patent litigator (who represented both sides of the v.) who is now managing the trails himself. Granted, if you like long, dragged-out trial dates, then perhaps Albright isn’t your man.

        Reply Report
        3.1.1.1

          There is only so much effort going to get devoted to patent issues in Congress. I would have that effort be devoted to things that address the root of the problem.

          At least one of the solutions proposed above (random assignment of district judges) does not require action by Congress. This is a change that can be effect by the judiciary on its own.

          I would like to hear… what is Albright doing so wrong that he deserves their ire…

          I think that it is a mistake to frame this as a Judge Albright problem. The problem with with plaintiffs choosing Judge Albright, not with Albright himself. It is—on its face—inappropriate for the plaintiff to choose the judge.

          If plaintiffs (even those with no obvious connection to WD Tex) want to choose WD Tex even in the face of a change to random assignment of judges within a district, fair enough. They should not, however, be permitted to choose Judge Albright specifically.

          Reply Report
          3.1.1.1.1

            The problem with with plaintiffs choosing Judge Albright, not with Albright himself. It is—on its face—inappropriate for the plaintiff to choose the judge.
            Defendants choose to transfer to the NDCal all the time because they know that vast majority of time they’ll get a judge that will invalidate the patent(s) at a drop of the hat. I’m not seeing seeing much of a difference.

            The same thing would happen in a district under the Patent Pilot Program if one judge signed up and the other judges didn’t — they could all transfer their cases to this single judge.

            This is a change that can be effect by the judiciary on its own.
            Each district has their own rules. Perhaps the WDTex likes it this way.

            Reply Report
            3.1.1.1.1.1

              Defendants choose to transfer to the NDCal all the time because they know that vast majority of time they’ll get a judge…

              Stop right there. Right there is the difference. They transfer to the ND Cal not knowing which judge they will get. That is the point. It is improper for either party to pick the judge.

              Either both parties mutually agree on the judge (as occurs in some arbitrations) or neither party picks the judge. Those are the only two proper and ethical options. Allowing either party to pick the judge without the other’s consent is so obviously improper that I am embarrassed to need to explain this point.

              Reply Report
        3.1.1.2

          Good arguments for specialized patent judges [but not just only one or two SELF-selected]. But ironically supported by some of the same trial attorneys who are the biggest critics of Congress having already just that with the Federal Circuit.

          Reply Report
          3.1.1.2.1

            Or, to make it even clearer, if Congress did set up a specialized District Court for patent suits, guess who would get to appoint the judges? [The same folks that pick Fed. Cir. judges, and not PAE attorneys.]

            Reply Report
            3.1.1.2.1.1

              Or, to make it even clearer, if Congress did set up a specialized District Court for patent suits, guess who would get to appoint the judges? [The same folks that pick Fed. Cir. judges, and not PAE attorneys.]
              And there should be a requirement that this specialized District Court gets judges who have experience in the area (e.g., clerked for patent judges and/or practiced as patent litigators).

              Your reference to PAE attorneys is misplaced. There are operating companies that want to go into the WDTex as well. This isn’t all about PAEs — but then again, isn’t it always with you?

              Reply Report
          3.1.1.2.2

            Good arguments for specialized patent judges [but not just only one or two SELF-selected].
            Specialization is usually SELF-selected.

            Bad results come from forcing people to do something that they don’t want to do. Which is why many patent plaintiffs head to the WDTex — they don’t want to get stuck with a judge that doesn’t like and doesn’t want to handle a patent case. Again, fix that problem and the problem of venue shopping largely goes away.

            Reply Report
      3.1.2

        –Judges for this court would be required to have a PTO reg. number, so that one can be sure that they have a science background and a familiarity with patentability law.–

        In a perfect world, do you want this requirement also to apply to the judges of your ideal centralized appellate court?

        Reply Report
        3.1.2.1

          In an idea world, the Federal Circuit would be permanently bifurcated into two courts — one handling the mishmash of non-IP cases that currently go to the Federal Circuit and one handling IP cases. Those that handle IP cases should at least be able to qualify to get a PTO registration number and/or have a certain number of years practicing in intellectual property — and not just trademarks and copyrights.

          The point of having a technical degree isn’t to ensure that the judge knows the technology. Rather, the importance of a technical degree is to provide some reasonable expectation that the judge’s eyes won’t glass over when some technical points are being raised. An engineering degree (or something comparable) is evidence that the person has some aptitude in learning new technology. That’s the most we can reasonably hope for.

          Reply Report
      3.1.3

        Translation (for those who mistake Greg as being anything other than Big Pharma):

        Do not let the perfect be the enemy of the better.

        He does NOT advocate better (i.e., Wt’s root problem). He advocates for wheeling in that lovely large wooden horse within the city walls.

        Reply Report
    3.2

      +1

      Reply Report
    3.3

      When receiving a cancer diagnosis, I doubt most people are going to want to be treated by their general practioner… Things like the law, medicine, and technology have gotten so complicated that a single person cannot be reasonably competent in all aspects. For this reason, we've seen more subject matter experts and less generalists.

Agreed. I am not really convinced that generalist judges should be regarded as the "ideal."

      Agreed. I am not really convinced that generalist judges should be regarded as the “ideal.”

      Reply Report
  2

    Still at point (and absent from the write-up):

    How has the CA5 policed itself? As this bears directly on Greg’s point that the permissive law is to be judged in the first (controlling?) instance BY CA5, this is a critical point.

    Reply Report
  1

    Thank you for this important research into more if what is going on in WDTX and its sole D.C. judge, Judge Albright.
    As a minor peeve, the new to me term used here for patent suit plaintiffs in WDTX – “a litigation-funded assertion vehicle” – is accurate and limited, but adds to the existing burden for doing computer case searching that is already imposed by needing to look for the alternate terms “PAE” or “patent assertion entity” [commonly used and accurate], NPE” or “non-practicing entities” [overly broad], and “Patent Trolls” [too often interpreted overbroadly or objected to by PAEs as derogatory.]

    Reply Report

