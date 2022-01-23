Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Blake Brittain: Apple, Mylan Lose Supreme Court Bids to Challenge Patent Review Rule (Source: Reuters)
- William Gallagher: Ericsson Sues Apple for Infringement of 12 5G Patents (Source: Apple Insider)
- Max Munn: Applied UV Continues to Expand Intellectual Portfolio with Additional Patent Grant (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Nathaniel Lee: Experts Seriously Doubt Whether Patent Waivers On Covid-19 Vaccines Will Ever Come To Be (Source: CNBC)
- Sebastian Blanco: BMW Files Odd Steering Wheel Patent Application for a Yoke-Like ‘Steering Handle” (Source: Car and Driver)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. Matthew Powell and Atty. Sanjukta Tole: Proposed Changes to the Canadian Patent Rules (JD Supra)
- Jinkyong Choi: Returns to Patenting and the Gender Innovation Gap (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Michael J. Meurer: Bilski and the Information Age a Decade Later (Source: SSRN)
