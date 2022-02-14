The judiciary of competent jurisdiction, however, definitely does not agree with either of us on those points. Moreover, as “[i]t is emphatically the province… of the judicial department to say what the law is” in a common law justice system like our own, what they say counts for a great deal more than what you or I say on the matter.

Except this “judiciary of competent jurisdiction” has frequently dodged the question as to whether it is even appropriate, in the first place, to address an affirmative defense of invalidity (which requires preponderance of the evidence) before evidence is even presented. In Gomez v. Toledo 446 U.S. 635, 640 (1980), the Supreme Court held that “[w]e see no basis for imposing on the plaintiff an obligation to anticipate such a[n affirmative] defense … in his complaint.”

However, this is precisely what the Federal Circuit requires of plaintiffs in patent infringement cases. They are required to anticipate a 101 defense and make certain pleadings in anticipation of that defense (e.g., the invention is directed to certain improvement to technology) and/or the claims contain an inventive concept sufficient to transform the abstract idea into a patent-eligible application.

Getting back to Gomez, the Supreme Court noted that that the affirmative defense “will frequently turn on factors which a plaintiff cannot reasonably be expected to know [and] to impose the pleading burden on the plaintiff would ignore this elementary fact.” The same situation happens in a 101 defense.

The defendant asserts that some “abstract idea” is being recited. However, the identity of this abstract idea being recited is unknown to plaintiffs at the time of the complaint since it is something concocted by defendants. Importantly, the identity of the abstract idea is needed when making allegations as to Alice step two:

At Mayo step two, we must examine the elements of the claim to determine whether it contains an “inventive concept” sufficient to “transform” the claimed abstract idea into a patent-eligible application. A claim that recites an abstract idea must include “additional features” to ensure “that the [claim] is more than a drafting effort designed to monopolize the [abstract idea].”

Without knowing the specific abstract idea being alleged, one cannot make arguments that this specific abstract idea is being transformed.

In short, your “judiciary of competent jurisdiction” continues to ignore the case law pertaining to summary judgment/12b6 motions — case law laid down by a higher authority than them.