Federal Circuit Throws out the Master Key in this Eligibility Case

Tropp’s patents cover special lockable airline luggage. U.S. Patent Nos. 7,021,537 and 7,036,728.  Basically, TSA has a master key to get into the lock.  But, folks already knew how to make a combination lock with a master key.   The inventive additions here are in the way the lock is marketed and used. The claimed method requires:

  • Provide a “special lock” designed to be applied to an individual piece of airline luggage having a combination lock portion and a master key lock portion and also an identifier (such as TSA APPROVED);
  • Market the lock to the consumers — letting them known that the TSA has the master key;
  • During baggage screening, the TSA sees the TSA-APPROVED identifier and uses the provided master key to open the luggage, if necessary.

‘537 patent, claim 1.

Travel Sentry sells luggage with TSA approved locks and sued Tropp seeking a declaratory judgment of non-infringement back in 2006. That case has been pending all this time.  Most recently, the district court invalidated the claims — finding them directed to the abstract idea of “using and marketing a dual-access lock for luggage inspection, a longstanding fundamental economic practice and method of organizing human activity.”  The court also found no inventive concept beyond the abstract idea itself.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit has affirmed in a short non-precedential opinion, finding that Tropp’s arugments on appeal were not properly preserved for appeal.  Importantly, the Federal Circuit found that inventiveness arguments made with regard to 102/103 arguments could not be raised on appeal because Tropp did not particularly make those arguments in its eligibility briefing.

  • “In this court, Mr. Tropp argues that claim 1 is directed to ‘the creation of novel physical locks with a uniform master key (that works with a variety of locks that have different locking mechanisms).’ . . . But we do not address those questions, because Mr. Tropp has not preserved this argument for eligibility.
  • “We need not evaluate Mr. Tropp’s opposition to a different summary judgment motion (concerning prior art invalidity) or the statement of disputed facts under Local Civil Rule 56.1 to determine whether they contained meaningful assertions about physical changes in the locks. In his opposition to the § 101 motion, Mr. Tropp did not argue for the § 101 significance of the lock-mechanism improvement he now asserts to be required, an argument materially different from what he did argue. We decline to upset the district court’s judgment based on an argument like this made for the first time on appeal.”

Slip Op.

 

  1. 5

    FWIW, the judge who granted SJ is in the EDNY, not the EDTX.

    1. 5.1

      Sorry, this is supposed to be in response to 1.1.3 below.

    2. 5.2

      Thanks Greg.
      BTW, surprised no one has noted that this meets the Alice step two requirement of being well known, not just known. E.g. many large apartment buildings have locks openable by individual tenants that are also all openable by a master-key given to the “super” or some others.

  2. 4

    For this observer from Europe, one interesting aspect is what is happening in this patent family at the EPO, namely this.

    The application attracted 3rd party observations on patentability and was refused, appealed and refused again. But the divisional has got to grant and is going through the opposition period. As its claims strike me as satisfyingly broad, one supposes that at least one opposition will be filed by April of this year.

    Haven’t had time yet to browse the EPO files online to see what role (if any) eligibility played in the two prosecution files.

    Clever and commercially very attractive invention though, isn’t it? Whether it is “technical” or not would depend crucially (of course) on what you claim. But meanwhile, here in Germany, the appellation “TSA approved” is by now so well known that it even features as the answer to a stock question on TV game shows.

    As to the USA, presumably all is not yet lost, right, for the patent owner?

    1. 4.1

      Udhdhdyhh

      … the ‘interesting’ aspect to the Shill of EPO Uber Alles is…

      (gasp)

      … what is going on in the EP ‘sovereign’

      Is anyone shocked?

      1. 4.1.1

        Nobody else is “shocked” anon. But if anybody, then it ought to be you, anon, given your obsession that the EPO’s “technical” is more restrictive than the USA’s “useful arts” test of eligibility. It was with this in mind that I wrote my original comment.

        Do me a favour though, anon. Tell me whether this negative Fed Ct decision puts Mr Tropp out of the game. I mean, does he still have a sporting chance of collecting royalties under his US patent?

        Or might he have better chances of collecting from his afttorneys, by starting a malpractice suit against them?

        1. 4.1.1.1

          Or might he have better chances of collecting from his afttorneys, by starting a malpractice suit against them?

          On what basis ? (serious question)

          iven your obsession that

          It is FAR less an 0bsess10n on my part and merely one that – due to YOUR posting otherwise, I am called upon to remind you of the differences. When WE get to the point of you being respectful of the differences, THEN we won’t see these types of posts, now will we?

          Painting YOUR disrespect as being some foible of mine is itself highly rude and disrespectful.

    2. 4.2

      As to the USA, presumably all is not yet lost, right, for the patent owner?

      According to PAIR, he still has an application pending (US 16/861,850). That said, I am dubious that there is anything with (1) commercially useful scope left to claim that (2) will not run into the same issues he had here. I expect that he has reached, for all intents and purposes, the end of his road here. I do not think that either reconsideration en banc or SCOTUS certiorari is likely to save him from this CAFC panel decision.

      1. 4.2.1

        Thanks, Greg. The wrapper at the EPO reveals claim 1 to be directed to the core inventive concept of a plurality of locks of a multiplicity of “sub-types” each of which locks includes a master key portion that can receive a common master key. A Technical Board of Appeal of the EPO found that it meets all the patentability provisions of the EPC. In particular, for the Board the claim was inventive over the Travel Sentry system as described in a piece in the NYT.

        I wonder whether Mr Tropp could inject such a claim into his pending 16/861,850 and, if so, whether its issue would serve any useful purpose.

        I also wonder whether any party is preparing to file an opposition to the granted European patent before the opposition period expires later this year. Meanwhile, the European patent has issued and its owner is already free to assert it against infringers (direct, contributory, joint tortfeasors, and so on) in Europe. In the EPO wrapper we see Mr Tropp informing the Board back in 2019 that he has contracted with security authorities in the UK and in Germany and expects the early arrival of counterfeit products.

  3. 3

    Three important lessons:

    1. Never agree with, stipulate to, state, or assert that any particular claim is representative of all your claims; and especially not your first independent claim.

    Never. Ever.

    2. Never agree with, stipulate to, state, or assert that any one claim from one patent is representative of one or more claims from one or more other patents.

    Never. Ever.

    3. Always initially raise and maintain all arguments which have merit.*

    Always.

    Force the forum(s) hearing your case do the job they’re being very well paid for.

    * But no more than three if you go to SCOTUS.

    1. 3.1

      Never… stipulate… that any particular claim is representative of all your claims…

      Two points:

      1) Even if you do not stipulate, the court is still free to treat your first independent claim as representative. E.g., In re Muchmore, 433 F.2d 824, 825 (C.C.P.A. 1970).

      2) If you choose to litigate the representativeness of a given claim and insist that each be analyzed separately, not only will you likely lose that fight, but the attorneys fees petition at the end will almost write itself for the other side.

      1. 3.1.1

        Even if you do not stipulate, the court is still free to treat your first independent claim as representative. E.g., In re Muchmore, 433 F.2d 824, 825 (C.C.P.A. 1970).
        Did you read that case cite? I think not. This is what it says:
        We analyze the claims in two groups, choosing a narrow claim from each group as representative. Since we agree with the board’s conclusion of obviousness as to these narrow claims, the broader claims must likewise be obvious.
        [SMH]
        If you choose to litigate the representativeness of a given claim and insist that each be analyzed separately, not only will you likely lose that fight, but the attorneys fees petition at the end will almost write itself for the other side.
        Where does this come from? Every claim stands on its own. Dependent claim should and often do recite subject matter that is separately patentable. I frequently find Federal Circuit decisions that identify certain claims as invalid whereas other claims from the same patent as being valid.

        You don’t have to argue every claim, but too many (lazy … err … I mean time-pressed) attorneys only argue a single claim.

        1. 3.1.1.1

          Where does this come from?

          Gulp, it comes from the world according to Greg (dontcha know).

          It’s at the intersection of the peak of Mount S and the bubble of the polite group think/confirmation bias sphere.

        2. 3.1.1.2

          I gather from your response that you took me to be making a much grander point than I had meant to convey. My apologies for the unclarity.

          I certainly do not mean that it is never a good idea to argue separate claims separately. I was responding, rather, to Pro Say’s categorical assertion that one should “[n]ever… stipulate… that any particular claim is representative of all your claims,” and that one should instead “[f]orce the forum(s) hearing your case [to] do the job…” (by which, I infer he means to adjudicate every claim separately).

          I think that this “make them do it all” strategy is (1) unlikely to achieve anything and (2) end up earning you a significant penalty. For one thing, even if you do not stipulate that one claim or a few claims are representative, the court will pick one to treat as representative whether you like it or not. Better to have a hand in choosing your “champion,” rather than let the court choose without your input. For another, if—for purposes of the challenge that you are actually contesting—there is no material difference among various of your claims, you will end up paying the other sides fees when you force them to contest each individually. Why pay more to achieve no more than you would have if you had made the stipulation?

          1. 3.1.1.2.1

            “Better to have a hand in choosing your ‘champion,’ rather than let the court choose without your input.”

            Point — and recommendation –well taken Greg.

            Inventor advice modified: You designate the multiple claims — per patent — that you want to be treated as representative.

            Perhaps one system + one method + one device, etc.

            Which of your claims are both infringed (even if via DoE ) . . . and most likely to withstand 101 / eligibility attacks? Of course, who knows for sure when even garage door opener, camera. and vehicle axle claims are trashed by the off-the-eligibility-rails CAFC?

            Attorneys: When a company is infringing multiple claims, why is this not standard operating procedure?

  4. 2

    [T]he district court… f[ou]nd[ the claims] directed to the abstract idea of “using and marketing a dual-access lock for luggage inspection, a longstanding fundamental economic practice and method of organizing human activity.”

    Longstanding, fundamental economic practice?!? I can agree that the claims fail §101*, but I am lost as to what it means to refer to “dual-access lock[s] for luggage inspection” as a “fundamental economic practice.” The word “fundamental” is just risible in this context.

    * As presently implemented. I do not see that these claims actually trespass against the plain words of the §101 text, but we are years removed from the statutory text actually mattering all that much.

    1. 2.1

      … and ANY attorney “OK” with that is a PART of the problem.

    2. 2.2

      How would you frame this claim’s invalidity under 101?

      1. 2.2.1

        Exactly as the CAFC did. I would have expected on the day before the opinion came out that they would deride the patentee’s advance as an “abstract idea” (although I would not have necessarily guessed that they would have the cheek to describe it as a “fundamental” economic practice), and then say that everything in the claimed method that is not the abstract idea is merely routine and conventional.

        I do not mean to say that I agree with that assessment (I do not). I merely mean that I could have seen this coming years before it arrived. You look at those claims, and you should easily be able to foresee the eventual §101 loss. I doubt that the composition of the CAFC panel would even matter all that much for these claims.

        1. 2.2.1.1

          “Exactly as the CAFC did … although I would not have necessarily guessed that they would have the cheek to describe it as a “fundamental” economic practice”

          Well, my question was what sort of abstract idea would you then characterize it as?

          Though as this was not apparent, I’m wondering how much of the need for such a step is a PTO practice rather than the “law”.

    3. 2.3

      Longstanding, fundamental economic practice?!? I can agree that the claims fail §101*, but I am lost as to what it means to refer to “dual-access lock[s] for luggage inspection” as a “fundamental economic practice.” The word “fundamental” is just risible in this context.
      To echo Ben’s question, why would you believe it fails 101? Just because the Federal Circuit says so is not good enough.

      The “fundamental economic practice” finding, as you correctly noted, is risible. If that is a fundamental economic practice, what isn’t?

      Regardless, to answer the question as to whether a claim is directed to a fundamental economic practice requires: (i) claim constructions and (ii) findings of fact. In a motion for summary judgement, under Berkheimer/Aatrix, the facts must be construed in a light most favorable to the non-movant. I don’t see where the District Court made such findings or such issues were raised before the Federal Circuit.

      What is interesting is that the Federal Circuit identified certain arguments that were not made below and were made for the very first time during the appeal. I’m not sure if this is a situation in which appeal counsel was handed a horrific record from trial counsel and tried to make lemonade from lemons — it certainly has happened before.

      1. 2.3.1

        just because the Federal Circuit says so is not good enough.

        Sorry Wt, but I am compelled to point out that Greg DOES believe that this is good enough – (I see that you comment down below)

        My guess is that you are very close to wearing out your own welcome with Greg, as this is not the first time that you have called his views out on the carpet, and he does NOT seem to be taking your (repeated) points to heart, and instead just keeps on repeating his mantra.

      2. 2.3.2

        [W]hy would you believe it fails 101? Just because the Federal Circuit says so is not good enough.

        Well, if we are going to exclude “the Federal Circuit says so,” then I do not think that this fails §101. I am not a fan of the current §101 jurisprudence, but like most of the rest of us around these parts, I know how, nevertheless, to put on my “CAFC thinking cap” and assess whether a claim will stand or fall based on the criteria that the CAFC employs (even though I am not much impressed by those criteria).

        All I meant when I said that “I can agree that the claims fail §101*” is that if you had asked me yesterday (knowing what I know about CAFC case law) to advise the patentee whether those claims would or would not hold up when asserted, I would have said that they would not. This is not to say that I think that they ought not to hold up—just that they would not hold up.

        Regardless, to answer the question as to whether a claim is directed to a fundamental economic practice requires: (i) claim constructions and (ii) findings of fact. In a motion for summary judgement, under Berkheimer/Aatrix, the facts must be construed in a light most favorable to the non-movant.

        I really wish that this were true in practice.

        1. 2.3.2.1

          Re: “I am not a fan of the current §101 [exceptions]
          jurisprudence, but like most of the rest of us around these parts, I know how, nevertheless, to put on my “CAFC thinking cap” and assess whether a claim will stand or fall based on the criteria that the CAFC employs (even though I am not much impressed by those criteria).”
          Indeed, what else can one do to try to give competent legal advice to real clients? [Certainly not just personal rants against it.]

      3. 2.3.3

        The responsibility to say what the invention is rests solely with the applicant during prosecution. At litigation, there is no similar requirement of anyone, including the adjudicator.

        We recognized in Markman that having a positive procedural step to firmly and finally establish the meaning of the claims as a matter of law would result in more reliable, repeatable, and fair course of litigation.

        We have long needed the same step for construction of the invention itself. What is the inventive difference between the purported invention and the prior art, as a matter of law. This would remove the need for every possible argument to be thrown into district court litigation before arrival at essentially a new trial at the CAFC. This would greatly assist in the creation of the legal fiction of PHOSITA.

        In this case, is the invention the method of the TSA holding a master key to all locks, or is it the machine or manufacture to realize the operation of many different kinds of locks by a single key? Is it some of both? That should be a matter of law before the facts of the state of the art either in airline security or lock manufacturing can be assessed against the claims. That matter of law should be determined by adversarial briefing and technology demonstration, if needed, just as Markman hearings are conducted today.

        Then, and only then, should the invention be classified into an acceptable 101 category.

        To me, the TSA and lock-consumers having information to the effect that the TSA is able to open the lock without destroying it should not be an eligible method, for reasons I have stated hundreds of times here already.

        I’m not an expert in lock-manufacturing, but I was a locksmith in college and the idea of a secondary override master key mechanism on any kind of lock is entirely obvious.

        Is there valuable intellectual property here? Probably not. Is it a good organizing idea for the TSA, consumers, and lockmakers to use? Clearly it is.

        That’s the nexus of the IP policy problem we have now, and the judicial procedure problem(s) we have as a result of that problem not being solved.

        Using the 12(b)6 framework and misusing section 101 are failures of due process for all involved, including the public.

        Sh ut up anon about terrain. Don’t even bother.

        1. 2.3.3.1

          Heed your own advice son.

  5. 1

    16 years from filing suit to final judgement. Why? Disgraceful especially for a system like this so widely used.

    The Court notes that there was nothing novel or “special” about the locks themselves in the agreed-to representative claim 1 or even in the spec.

    1. 1.1

      Indeed. This case went many times back and forth from district court to CAFC and back. Too bad that the SJ motion for §101 did not come sooner, and save everyone a great deal of time and money.

      1. 1.1.1

        Because the Means justify the Ends, eh?

      2. 1.1.2

        On summary judgment?!? LOL. No wonder everyone wants to file in Texas.

        Reply Report
          I wish that your view of the law were the actual, operable law. I think that the straightforward text of §101 is fine without all of the judicial gloss that has been layered over it. I think that §101 is no more intrinsically fit for adjudication pre-discovery than any other grounds of affirmative defense.

          The judiciary of competent jurisdiction, however, definitely does not agree with either of us on those points. Moreover, as “[i]t is emphatically the province… of the judicial department to say what the law is” in a common law justice system like our own, what they say counts for a great deal more than what you or I say on the matter.

          1. 1.1.2.1.1

            The province of “saying what the law is” is itself NOT an unbridled and unlimited power.

            Your posts to that effect ARE a part of the problem and a dereliction of an attorney’s ethical responsibilities under their (respective) State oaths.

          2. 1.1.2.1.2

            The judiciary of competent jurisdiction, however, definitely does not agree with either of us on those points. Moreover, as “[i]t is emphatically the province… of the judicial department to say what the law is” in a common law justice system like our own, what they say counts for a great deal more than what you or I say on the matter.
            Except this “judiciary of competent jurisdiction” has frequently dodged the question as to whether it is even appropriate, in the first place, to address an affirmative defense of invalidity (which requires preponderance of the evidence) before evidence is even presented. In Gomez v. Toledo 446 U.S. 635, 640 (1980), the Supreme Court held that “[w]e see no basis for imposing on the plaintiff an obligation to anticipate such a[n affirmative] defense … in his complaint.”

            However, this is precisely what the Federal Circuit requires of plaintiffs in patent infringement cases. They are required to anticipate a 101 defense and make certain pleadings in anticipation of that defense (e.g., the invention is directed to certain improvement to technology) and/or the claims contain an inventive concept sufficient to transform the abstract idea into a patent-eligible application.

            Getting back to Gomez, the Supreme Court noted that that the affirmative defense “will frequently turn on factors which a plaintiff cannot reasonably be expected to know [and] to impose the pleading burden on the plaintiff would ignore this elementary fact.” The same situation happens in a 101 defense.

            The defendant asserts that some “abstract idea” is being recited. However, the identity of this abstract idea being recited is unknown to plaintiffs at the time of the complaint since it is something concocted by defendants. Importantly, the identity of the abstract idea is needed when making allegations as to Alice step two:
            At Mayo step two, we must examine the elements of the claim to determine whether it contains an “inventive concept” sufficient to “transform” the claimed abstract idea into a patent-eligible application. A claim that recites an abstract idea must include “additional features” to ensure “that the [claim] is more than a drafting effort designed to monopolize the [abstract idea].”
            Without knowing the specific abstract idea being alleged, one cannot make arguments that this specific abstract idea is being transformed.

            In short, your “judiciary of competent jurisdiction” continues to ignore the case law pertaining to summary judgment/12b6 motions — case law laid down by a higher authority than them.

            1. 1.1.2.1.2.1

              In short, your “judiciary of competent jurisdiction” continues to ignore the case law pertaining to summary judgment/12b6 motions — case law laid down by a higher authority than them.

              They are not my judiciary of competent jurisdiction. They are everyone’s judiciary of competent jurisdiction. Other than that, I agree with you on the above. I do not think that the CAFC treats Rule 12(b)(6) the way that the sister circuits treat the rule, nor the way that the SCOTUS has told us that the rule should be treated. More’s the pity.

      3. 1.1.3

        Thanks Greg. I see that the EDTX judge had issued a first summary judgment for non-infringement for lack of control over the acts of the TSA that got reversed by the CAFC on the usual “disputed facts” grounds. Also your case list shows an IPR remanded re disputed 112 spec support. All before the EDTX judge granted this §101-exception motion.

