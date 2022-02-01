USPTO has launched its new Patent Public Search Tool:
Super useful, but you are going to need a very large screen to get full utility.
This appears to be equivalent to the new search tool that many (most?) examiners are now using.
As the prior USPTO online search tool was a pile of rotting fish-product based garbage, this should be a wonderful improvement for any amateur searcher.
Hmm, step one in outsourcing the examiner function (in view of Night Writer’s prediction of downsizing at the Patent Office)….?
There may even be an “equitable” angle in there.
I never understood why 3rd party submissions are so uncommon. If you’re Microsoft, don’t you want to make sure an examiner finds your reference to cite against Apple’s filing? Am I wrong that an ounce of prevention is way cheaper than a pound of cure here? It’s literally free to file 3 references and 20 or something is cheaper than $200.
I never understood why 3rd party submissions are so uncommon.
I expect that you are being facetious, but in all sincerity, they are uncommon because of the absurdly short window that the statute provides for their submission. Also, both times that I have ever submitted prior art, I served up a bullseye §102 on a silver platter, and the examiner passed it over. I think that most examiners mistrust third party submissions and are unwilling to use them.