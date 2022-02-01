by Dennis Crouch

Astrazeneca AB v. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Docket No. 21-01729 (Fed. Cir. 2022)

In December 2021, the Federal Circuit sided with the accused-infringer Mylan on claim construction of the term “0.001%” — vacating the judgment of infringement. See Crouch, Rounding Errors in Patent Law, Patently-O (Dec 8, 2021). Now Astrazeneca has petitioned for en banc reconsideration–seeking “consistent precedent regarding significant digits.”

The panel majority overlooked and misapprehended, by failing to cite or apply, the controlling decisions of Iwasaki and Viskase, in holding that the ordinary meaning of a numerical claim term based on significant digits may be displaced, in the absence of lexicography or disclaimer, because it may encompass more than the most preferred embodiment.

AZ En Banc Petition on Rounding Errors., citing U.S. Philips Corp. v. Iwasaki Elec. Co., 505 F.3d 1371, 1377-78 (Fed. Cir. 2007) and Viskase Corp. v. Am. Nat’l Can Co., 261 F.3d 1316, 1320 (Fed. Cir. 2001).

AZ’s patent claim is directed to formulation that includes “0.001%” PVP K25. The case does not tell us the accused concentration, but Mylan admitted that it was within the standard rounding error, i.e., between 0.0005% and 0.0014. The patent document does not say anything directly about how this sort of rounding should be done, and so the district court used this standard rounding error approach for a decimal with 1 significant digit. Result was a finding of infringement. On appeal, however, the appellate majority found that the term should be given a much narrower construction. The court’s reasoning came from its reading of the specification — in particular, the patent document provides examples comparing a concentration of 0.001% against 0.0005%. The problem is that, for rounding purposes, 0.001% is not distinct from 0.0005%. The conclusion here is that the patent document is a bit sloppy with its use of significant digits and that led the court to its unusual decision that 0.001% should be construed as “that precise number, with only minor variations, i.e., 0.00095% to 0.00104%.”

Figure 3 from the patent (above) provides an example of the confusion regarding significant figures. The single chart shows effectiveness of various concentrations of PVP K25–each one at a different level of significance. The chart particularly appears to distinguish between a concentration of 0.001% and a concentration of 0.0005%. However, the patentee in the petition argues that 0.001% encompasses a reading of 0.0005%.

Judge Taranto dissented from the original judgment. He argued that the significant-figure convention is so well established within the scientific community that to should take much more than a stray example to shift from that basis.

I noted that the patentee-petitioner here relies heavily upon Viskase Corp. v. Am. Nat’l Can Co., 261 F.3d 1316 (Fed. Cir. 2001). One big problem though is that the court in Viskase decided that statements from the prosecution file led the court away from the traditional rounding principles, just as the majority did in Astrazeneca. In Viskase, the patent claimed “below about 0.91 g/cm3“, but the court interpreted the claim as “below 0.910 g/cm3” based primarily upon a prosecution history statement during patent prosecution. The petition apparently cites Viskase as a backstop, and then suggests that its situation is totally different since it “never expressed 0.001% PVP K25 with an additional significant digit, either in the specification or prosecution history.”