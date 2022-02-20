Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Bits and Bytes, Patent

Recent Headlines in the IP World:

Commentary and Journal Articles:

New Job Postings on Patently-O:

Hide comments

4 thoughts on “Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

  1. 1

    >>Prof. Mark P. McKenna and Prof. Jessica M. Silbey: Investigating Design (Source: SSRN)

    >>But it seems to be a particular problem for antibodies. Applying the Federal Circuit’s reinvigorated written description and enablement requirements to antibodies and their chemical structure fits poorly with the science underlying the molecules themselves.
    >>Antibodies constitute a staggering $145 billion annual market—an amount projected to almost double by 2026. Consequently, patents covering antibodies are among the most valuable in the patent system.

    So let me guess based on Lemley’s past behavior. Lemley is getting paid big, big money to help the antibody manufactures protect their patents. Probably much, much more than he got from Google.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      But we are to believe this is “scholarship.”

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      The tyranny of the established corporations and the notion of “but we make products” — which is all the more reason for actual scholarship emphasizing the negative nature of the patent right.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.2.1

        We may see Lemley lobbying for stronger patents!

        This world has become truly insane. Thanks Stanford.

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture