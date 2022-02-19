Flagrant Fact Finding at the Federal Circuit

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Daikin Industries v. Chemours Co. (Supreme Court 2022).

Daikin’s IPR was successful, and the PTAB concluded that challenged claims of the Chemours patents were obvious. US Patent Nos. 7,122,609 and 8,076,431.  On appeal though, the Federal Circuit reversed — holding that the prior art “teaches away from the claimed invention” and that the Board also relied on non-analogous prior art.  Now Daikin has taken its case to the Supreme Court with a really smart petition focusing on the procedural divide between law and fact in the administrative law context.  The basic argument here is that the Federal Circuit grounded its decision on factual questions never expressly considered by the agency (the PTAB); but the proper procedure in that situation is a remand for agency determination of the facts rather than reversal.

Question presented:

May a federal appellate court, consistent with the Administrative Procedure Act and the principles of separation of powers embedded within that Act, reverse an administrative agency’s decision on a factual ground not addressed by the agency, without a remand to that agency?

Petition.  The petition here is supported by Judge Dyk’s dissent in the case where he argued that the majority opinion was “nothing less than appellate factfinding.”

The petition here goes on argue that the court’s approach here is part of the Federal Circuit’s modus operandi.

The Federal Circuit’s brand of aggressive judicial review, which casts aside basic principles of deference to administrative adjudication, was on full display in this case. Regrettably, it has long been embedded in the Federal Circuit’s practices, and its roots go even farther back than that. . . . This absence of deference to factfinders, even expert agencies, has been a hallmark of Federal Circuit review since that court’s creation. . . . To this day, the Federal Circuit remains isolated from the mainstream of administrative law. Scholars have noted that court’s “exceptional control” over the patent agency, and have labeled this phenomenon with terms such as “patent exceptionalism” and “Federal Circuit exceptionalism.” See, e.g., Peter Lee, The Supreme Assimilation of Patent Law, 114 Mich. L. Rev. 1413, 1415, 1452 (2016); Robin Feldman, Ending Patent Exceptionalism and Structuring the Rule of Reason: The Supreme Court Opens the Door for Both, 15 Minn. J.L. Sci. & Tech. 61 (2014); Paul R. Gugliuzza, The Federal Circuit as a Federal Court, 54 Wm. Mary L. Rev. 1791, 1818 (2013) (“The Federal Circuit gives minimal deference to PTO fact-finding.”).

There are a number of Supreme Court cases on point, but the key quote is below:

It is a ‘foundational principle of administrative law’ that judicial review of agency action is limited to ‘the grounds that the agency invoked when it took the action.’”

Dep’t Homeland Sec. v. Regents of Univ. of Cal., 140 S. Ct. 1891 (2020) (quoting Michigan v. EPA, 576 U.S. 743, 758 (2015)).

 

 

18 thoughts on “Flagrant Fact Finding at the Federal Circuit

  1. 8

    >There are a number of Supreme Court cases on point, but the key quote is below:

    >It is a ‘foundational principle of administrative law’ that judicial review of agency action is limited to ‘the grounds that the agency invoked when it took the action.’”

    Yes but at what level? The grounds was the claims were invalid.

    But, let’s be real, about 25% of the CAFC I read involve fact finding by the CAFC.

  2. 7

    Again, Dennis doesn’t bother to say who’s on the panel. Here the majority was Newman and Reyna. It’s an established rule at the CAFC that if Dyk says one thing and Newman says another, Newman is right, even if she’s in the minority. Which means that, given SCOTUS’s abysmal track record in patent cases, they may take up this case and remand.

  3. 6

    “nothing less than appellate factfinding.”

    Yet it’s O.K. to do so when they pull out of their bag o’ tricks . . . their own alleged abstract idea(s) . . . that neither the PTO, court, nor an infringer ever alleged?

    Including in those cases where they pull out multiple, never-alleged abstract ideas . . . even though SCOTUS was clear that no more than one could be alleged in the Alice / Mayo analysis.

    Hypocrisy.

    Plain and simple.

    1. 6.1

      Why do you continue with that misbegotten trope of “one” abstract idea?

      It’s beyond odd and has zero actual legal standing.

      1. 6.1.1

        “Why do you continue with that misbegotten trope of ‘one’ abstract idea?”

        Oh, well . . . I don’t know. Maybe because SCOTUS instructed tribunals to identify ONE abstract idea applicable to ALL the claims (just as they did in Alice):

        “Held: Because the claims are drawn to a patent-ineligible abstract idea,
        they are not patent eligible under §101.”

        “(b) Using this framework, the Court must first determine whether
        the claims at issue are directed to a patent-ineligible concept.”

        “1) The claims at issue are directed to a patent-ineligible concept:
        the abstract idea of intermediated settlement.”

        “It follows from these cases, and Bilski in particular, that the
        claims at issue are directed to an abstract idea. On their face, they
        are drawn to the concept of intermediated settlement”

        “(2) Turning to the second step of Mayo’s framework: The method
        claims, which merely require generic computer implementation, fail
        to transform that abstract idea in to a patent-eligible invention.”

        “(ii) Here, the representative method claim does no more than
        simply instruct the practitioner to implement the abstract idea of intermediated settlement on a generic computer.”

        “a” – “an” – “the” – “that” all mean and refer to one.

        If multiple abstract ideas were O.K., SCOTUS would have said so.

        They. Did. Not.

        The fact that the CAFC, some courts, the PTAB, and Patent Office, and infringers play willy-nilly by regularly asserting multiple abstract ideas against the same claims is contrary to what SCOTUS instructed (and contrary to what they did in Alice) and is one of the reasons all of patent law has indeed been swallowed.

        Ask yourself this: If not one, just how may abstract ideas are too many?

        Are you O.K. with two? How ’bout three? If three, why not four? Five’s certainly a nice-sounding number.

        My friend, I do grow weary having to repeatedly point this out to you.

        Time to get on board with the truth.

        1. 6.1.1.1

          “ “a” – “an” – “the” – “that” all mean and refer to one. If multiple abstract ideas were O.K., SCOTUS would have said so.”

          This is among the stupidest things I have ever read on this blog and that’s saying something.

  4. 5

    The PTAB engages in fact finding all the time. They don’t rely on just the record before them when they make new rejections. They go out of their way to save the examiner’s rejections but won’t go the same distance to find a reason to reverse a rejection.

    1. 5.1

      No fact findin’?! Shoot! We don’t need no restriction on dat!

      With love,

      Your Friendly Neighborhood Death Squad.

      (p.s. Please keep those headstones a comin’!)

    2. 5.2

      The PTAB engages in fact finding all the time.
      Amen brother. The PTAB oftentimes just ditches what the examiner writes and essentially acts as a Super Examiner – re-examining the application.

      They go out of their way to save the examiner’s rejections but won’t go the same distance to find a reason to reverse a rejection.
      This as well. Actually, they’ll got out of their way to ignore Appellants’ arguments.

      While the Federal Circuit is bad, it doesn’t hold a candle to the PTAB when it comes to administrative incompetence.

    3. 5.3

      The PTAB engages in fact finding all the time.

      I should hope so. The PTAB is supposed to engage in fact finding. They would remiss in their duties if they were not making findings of fact. The PTAB’s role is analogous to a district court’s, not to a court of appeal. They are the definitive finders of fact for the administrative record, should the case need to go to an actual court of appeal.

  5. 4

    A nice clean “Question Presented” on a legal question of broad general legal interest [for once]. And, only seeking to replace a Fed. Cir. reversal with a remand back to the agency, which would not even require the Court to dig into any messy patent law issues.

    1. 4.1

      What a surprise, Mr. “objective” anti-patent holder cheerleader weighs in…

    2. 4.2

      Paul, your comment struck me immediately as persuasive. What is SCOTUS for, if not to set the lower courts straight. And here it can answer an important question of “broad general legal interest” for all litigants, with minimal consumption of its precious resources.

      I seem to remember an era in which the Fed Ct and the Supreme Court were supposed to be at loggerheads over many issues. If that mindset is still today alive and kicking, what an opportunity this is for the senior court again to school the judges of the lower court. From the point of view of the Supreme Court, what’s not to like?

  6. 3

    Judge Dyk. If he was in my high school back in the 70s with that last name, he would have gone through H—l. My, have times have changed. Come to think of it, maybe he did go through h—l in grade school , making him the miserable old git that he is now.

  7. 2

    Goose and Gander effect (or is the concern here only that in this instance, the Court reversed for the patentee)?

    Is the notion of a judicial finding of fact off the table (was the fact so egregiously missed, that having notice of the fact, that the application of law could lead but to one conclusion, and thus remand would not be a reasonable course of action)?

    Would NOT mind (at all) if SOME notice of separation of powers were to be recognized, but would mind very much if the separation of powers violations that work against patent holders proceeded as if nothing happened, as if ‘water under the bridge’ meant nothing, as such would be an even more egregious example of the ill-suited “Ends justify the Means.”

  8. 1

    Hm, a case where the CAFC stretches its authority to help out a patentee? One does not see too many of those? I wonder if that does not make this a more tempting cert.? Probably still no cert., but it does make me nervous.

    1. 1.1

      Would the fact that the cert is only asking for a remand back to the PTAB, rather than a reversal of the Fed. Cir. decision, make it slightly more appealing?

      Reply Report
        As far as I am concerned, it is never appealing for the SCOTUS to take cert. on a patent case. Sholem Aleichem, in his short story “Tevye the Dairyman,” has a rabbi pronounce a blessing on the Czar—“May the Lord bless and keep the Czar… far away from us!” This is how I feel about the SCOTUS.

