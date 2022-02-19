Flagrant Fact Finding at the Federal Circuit

by Dennis Crouch

Daikin Industries v. Chemours Co. (Supreme Court 2022).

Daikin’s IPR was successful, and the PTAB concluded that challenged claims of the Chemours patents were obvious. US Patent Nos. 7,122,609 and 8,076,431. On appeal though, the Federal Circuit reversed — holding that the prior art “teaches away from the claimed invention” and that the Board also relied on non-analogous prior art. Now Daikin has taken its case to the Supreme Court with a really smart petition focusing on the procedural divide between law and fact in the administrative law context. The basic argument here is that the Federal Circuit grounded its decision on factual questions never expressly considered by the agency (the PTAB); but the proper procedure in that situation is a remand for agency determination of the facts rather than reversal.

Question presented:

May a federal appellate court, consistent with the Administrative Procedure Act and the principles of separation of powers embedded within that Act, reverse an administrative agency’s decision on a factual ground not addressed by the agency, without a remand to that agency?

Petition. The petition here is supported by Judge Dyk’s dissent in the case where he argued that the majority opinion was “nothing less than appellate factfinding.”

The petition here goes on argue that the court’s approach here is part of the Federal Circuit’s modus operandi.

The Federal Circuit’s brand of aggressive judicial review, which casts aside basic principles of deference to administrative adjudication, was on full display in this case. Regrettably, it has long been embedded in the Federal Circuit’s practices, and its roots go even farther back than that. . . . This absence of deference to factfinders, even expert agencies, has been a hallmark of Federal Circuit review since that court’s creation. . . . To this day, the Federal Circuit remains isolated from the mainstream of administrative law. Scholars have noted that court’s “exceptional control” over the patent agency, and have labeled this phenomenon with terms such as “patent exceptionalism” and “Federal Circuit exceptionalism.” See, e.g., Peter Lee, The Supreme Assimilation of Patent Law, 114 Mich. L. Rev. 1413, 1415, 1452 (2016); Robin Feldman, Ending Patent Exceptionalism and Structuring the Rule of Reason: The Supreme Court Opens the Door for Both, 15 Minn. J.L. Sci. & Tech. 61 (2014); Paul R. Gugliuzza, The Federal Circuit as a Federal Court, 54 Wm. Mary L. Rev. 1791, 1818 (2013) (“The Federal Circuit gives minimal deference to PTO fact-finding.”).

There are a number of Supreme Court cases on point, but the key quote is below:

It is a ‘foundational principle of administrative law’ that judicial review of agency action is limited to ‘the grounds that the agency invoked when it took the action.’”

Dep’t Homeland Sec. v. Regents of Univ. of Cal., 140 S. Ct. 1891 (2020) (quoting Michigan v. EPA, 576 U.S. 743, 758 (2015)).