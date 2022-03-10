Federal Circuit: No Safety Net for Fleming

Fleming v. Cirrus Design (Fed. Cir. 2022)

Hoyt Fleming is a patent attorney, and former Chief Patent Counsel for Micron. He is also an inventor and builder (he has personally built three airplanes). His U.S. Patent No. RE47,474 is pretty cool: it claims a “whole-aircraft ballistic parachute, which includes a rocket, that is coupled to the fuselage of the aircraft.” In response to a deployment request, the system first “commands the autopilot to increase aircraft pitch” and then deploys the ballistic parachute.

Fleming sent a copy of his pending patent application to Cirrus who apparently then released a new aircraft embodying his patented design. Fleming began negotiations on a license, but Cirrus filed a declaratory judgment action for non-infringement and also filed two IPR petitions. This is an appeal from the first IPR — finding the challenged claims unpatentable as obvious.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit has affirmed both the obviousness determination and the Board’s denial of Fleming’s motion to amend several claims.

The Federal Circuit spells-out the crux of the obviousness case as follows:

It is well known that: aircraft autopilots are programmable; can perform flight maneuvers and deploy a parachute.

It is also well known certain maneuvers should be performed prior to deploying a whole-aircraft parachute — such as increasing altitude and stabilizing the attitude;

But, everyone agrees that the prior art does not specifically teach “commanding an autopilot to perform the claimed flight maneuvers of increasing pitch, reducing roll, or changing attitude upon receipt of a parachute deployment request.”

The Board concluded that a person of ordinary skill in the art would be motivated to reprogram the autopilot to take Fleming’s proposed actions prior to releasing the parachute in order to improve safety outcomes.

Note here that the motivation for combining here is improved safety. Fleming noted that the prior art cautioned against the use of autopilot in certain certain emergency situations because it was unsafe. The PTAB rejected that argument and the Federal Circuit affirmed on appeal: “the Board correctly explained that the obviousness inquiry does not require that the prior art combination is the “preferred, or the most desirable” configuration.” The court noted that caution against autopilot use did not necessarily extend to all aircraft — such as unmanned aircraft. “That the prior art cautioned pilots not to use an autopilot in some emergency situations on some aircraft does not mean that the skilled artisan would have been dissuaded from doing so in all emergency situations on all aircraft.” Slip Op.

Fleming also argued copying – that Cirrus had copied his invention – and that copying is a strong indicia of nonobviousness. The Board concluded that Fleming had not proven that Cirrus copied:

Fleming repeatedly provided copies of his patent application and argued that Cirrus incorporated that disclosed material into its product and also its own patent application.

However, the Board found the evidence lacking because he did not provide “any meaningful infringement analysis.” On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed that conclusion

Obviousness affirmed.