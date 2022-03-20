What is Required for Willful Infringement and Enhanced Damages?

by Dennis Crouch

Cisco Systems v. SRI Int’l. (Supreme Court 2022) [Petition for Writ of Certiorari]

In a new petition for writ of certiorari, Cisco asks for guidance on whether enhanced damages under Section 284 require “egregious infringement behavior” or instead is it enough to find “deliberate or intentional infringement?”

The case has been up and down already. Here are the basics:

Jury Verdict : A jury sided with the patentee SRI over Cisco and awarded $23 million in damages and also found the infringement willful.

: A jury sided with the patentee SRI over Cisco and awarded $23 million in damages and also found the infringement willful. Enhanced Damages : Although the jury decided willfulness, the award of enhanced damages is done by the judge. Here, the district court relied upon the jury verdict and doubled the damage award as permitted by 35 U.S.C. § 284.

: Although the jury decided willfulness, the award of enhanced damages is done by the judge. Here, the district court relied upon the jury verdict and doubled the damage award as permitted by 35 U.S.C. § 284. Vacated on Appeal : In 2019, the Federal Circuit vacated — holding that the district court must focus on whether the infringer’s conduct was the “wanton, malicious, and bad-faith behavior required for willful infringement.”

: In 2019, the Federal Circuit vacated — holding that the district court must focus on whether the infringer’s conduct was the “wanton, malicious, and bad-faith behavior required for willful infringement.” 2nd-Chance No Enhanced Damages : On remand, the district court recognized saw heightened standard and concluded that the evidence presented was not sufficient to meet this seemingly new requirement.

: On remand, the district court recognized saw heightened standard and concluded that the evidence presented was not sufficient to meet this seemingly new requirement. Reversed on Appeal : Back on appeal in 2021, the Federal Circuit clarified that it had no intent to create a heightened requirement in its first opinion of the case: “it was not our intent to create a heightened requirement for willful infringement.” Thus, the court reinstated the jury’s finding of willfulness, and also reinstated the award of enhanced damages.

: Back on appeal in 2021, the Federal Circuit clarified that it had no intent to create a heightened requirement in its first opinion of the case: “it was not our intent to create a heightened requirement for willful infringement.” Thus, the court reinstated the jury’s finding of willfulness, and also reinstated the award of enhanced damages. Supreme Court: The new petition asks two questions “(1) Whether enhanced damages under 35 U.S.C. § 284 may be awarded absent a finding of egregious infringement behavior; and (2) Whether the court of appeals may award enhanced damages without first allowing the district court to exercise its discretion to decide that issue.“

The starting point for enhanced damages should begin with the statutory text found in 35 U.S.C. § 284. The text is simple and open ended and does not place any substantive limitations on the court about when damages may be enhanced: “the court may increase the damages up to three times the amount found or assessed.” § 284. Section 284 should be contrasted with Section 285, which allows for award of attorney fees to the prevailing party, but only in “exceptional cases.”

The Supreme Court discussed enhanced damages in some depth in Halo Electronics, Inc. v. Pulse Electronics, Inc., 579 U.S. 93 (2016). In that case, the Supreme Court rejected the Federal Circuit’s somewhat rigid two-part test for enhanced damages in favor of a more flexible approach coupled with district court discretion. The court’s “principal problem” with prior Federal Circuit precedent was “that it require[d] a finding of objective recklessness in every case before district courts may award enhanced damages.” In Halo, the court noted that the objectively reckless standard meant that “many of the most culpable offenders”, “deliberate wrongdoers” could be excluded from punishment by cobbling together an excuse after-the-fact. The court cited to its old precedent in Seymour v. McCormick, 16 How. 480 (1854) – focusing on punishing the “wanton and malicious pirate” who intentionally steals the patentee’s business.

For the most part, the old cases cited by the Supreme Court generally focus on “wanton and willful breaches” by the defendant as justification for enhanced damages. Thus, we generally speak of enhanced damages only in terms of “willful infringement.” Some old cases used enhanced damages for full compensation, but the Supreme Court in Halo concluded that those justifications were eliminated by the merger of Law & Equity and the availability of attorney fees under Section 285.

With this background, the adjudged infringer here argues that it should not be held liable since – as the district court held, “[t]here is no substantial evidence that Cisco’s infringement was ‘wanton, malicious, and bad-faith.’” The Federal Circuit did not disagree with that conclusion, but rather eventually concluded in its 2021 decision that enhanced damages need not be tied to “bad faith” or “egregious” conduct. Rather, it is sufficient to show that the defendant engaged in “deliberate or intentional infringement.” Here, evidence of knowledge of the patent followed by induced infringement and then coupled with weak trial defenses were sufficient for a reasonable jury to find the infringement willful.

SRI’s responsive brief is due April 18, 2022, although there is a good chance that they will not respond unless requested by the Supreme Court.

One note: the jury was instructed to only find willfulness upon “clear and convincing evidence” that the “defendant actually knew or should have known that its actions constituted an unjustifiably high risk of infringement of a valid and enforceable patent.”

