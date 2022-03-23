Is it time for Congress to overturn eBay v. MercExchange (2006) and create a presumption that an injunction will follow a determination of patent infringement?
At 8.3.2 we have:
“See Article I, Section 8, Clause 8 of the US Constitution (“securing for limited times to … inventors the exclusive right to their respective … discoveries”).”
and I personally had always supposed that “exclusive right” cannot mean anything else but an injunction on demand.
But like many other things, as I get older, I see it differently now. I think it possible to comply with the Constitution (and patent law in Europe) without granting injunctive relief as of right. Mind you, what’s not to like about a presumption that injunctive relief ought to follow a finding of infringement?
Below a Link to an MIP article on the subject by Hogan Lovells in the year 201513
A few points:
1.The title of the post says “presumption of irreparable harm,” while the Twitter question discusses a “presumption that an injunction will issue.”
They are not the same thing — there are four factors that equity considers whether to grant an injunction (mentioned in eBay itself). One can find (or presume) irreparable harm and still not grant an injunction for other reasons.
2. Prior to eBay, most circuits had a presumption of irreparable harm in trademark cases upon a showing of likelihood of success on the merits. Most interpreted eBay to reverse that. The Trademark Modernization Act of 2020 reinstated the presumotion.
3. The presumption in TM law (and presumably what is proposed here) is a rebuttable presumption. So the question is what would rebut the presumption. (For example, delay in seeking a preliminary injunction rebuts any presumption of irreparable harm.)
4. IMO, it is a mistake to create a presumption of an injunction. In no other area of the law is there such a presumption — including property rights, which many argue mandates injunctive relief. It doesn’t. If someone trespasses on your land, you can request an injunction, but that is not an automatic thing.
5. The rationale for a presumption of irreparable harm in patent cases is weaker than in trademark cases. Trademark cases are based on consumer confusion (a requirement for liability — likelihood of confusion). The damage from that is very difficult to trace and calculate, which is why it traditionally was presumed irreparable.
Patent rights, in contrast, are limited monopoly rights in the invention. In the run-of-the-mill case, its value to the parties can be reasonably calculated — a reasonably royalty, or loss of sales to the patent owner. The amount of infringement by the defendant is generally known. So there is less basis to presume irreparable har.
NO. most lawsuits are by trolls. they should NEVER get an injunction. At best, damages.
Another nonsense position from an anti.
You should remember that “who owns” and the right itself are completely separate things — and such was (and is) a foundational aspect of the patent right under the US Sovereign system.
It simply does not matter who brings a suit to enforce the fully alienable right.
“ It simply does not matter who brings a suit to enforce the fully alienable right”
LOL
We’ve been over this before Chuckles / i even provided a link to the PatentDocs article featuring the award-winning historical verification of my point.
But you be you Malcolm.11.2
Perhaps NPEs can be exempt from the presumption. Their only loss is a reasonable royalty. That is not an irreparable harm, as it can be calculated.10
Actually I thought that the question about what is a woman was very good. Mainly because it is likely that ultimately the Scotus will have to rule on these issues about what is gender and whether a human qualifies as a woman or not.
The question should of had follow ups such as how can one tell if a human qualifies as being a woman under various statutes such as statutes for business for woman and minorities (which at this point is a joke there are “minorities” than white people under 18 so white people are only a plurality.)
Anyway, the news media is ridiculous.
Can I just say I identify as a woman for the purposes of getting a federal contract? How about for the purposes of a scholarship?
It is not a joke question or a “got you” question but an area of law that is going to have to have the Scotus chime in.
I would think that patent people would be sensitive to the Scotus legislating as that is what they did in Alice.
Night Wiper: “ Can I just say I identify as a woman”
I always assumed you were a woman trying to identify as a man. And trying way to hard.
"I thought that the question about what is a woman was very good."

Lololololololol
Lololololololol
It is way too late, but better late than never.
The current law is biased against inventors in many ways.
I strongly believe that anything that is done to increase the enforceablity of a patent is for the best of society. I also submit that those that are trying to weaken the strength of patents act from the belief that patents promote the human existence as a whole. Those are commonly the ones that do not need that promotion.8
Equity is ancient and always present. Proportionality is fundamental to justice and ethics.
Aristotle recognized equity to prevent law from too rigidly producing injustice.
Lord Ellesmere observed that “[t]he cause why there is a Chancery is, for that men’s actions are so diverse and infinite, that it is impossible to make any general law, which may aptly meet with every particular act, and not fail in some circumstances”
Sometimes, injunctions are proportionate, and sometimes they aren’t.
If an infringed invention represents a fraction of a percent of the good or service in which it may be embedded, and an injunction could cause harm to third parties and harm to the infringer in vast disproportion, which cannot be the correct result of the operation of law.
In other instances, the infringement represents a large proportion of the value of the good or service, and not halting further infringing use or sales would be a disproportionate harm to the rights-holder.
The entity best disposed to find the just balance is the finder of fact and the arbiter of law, as empowered by the sovereign or by agreement of the parties to a dispute.
This observation is utterly banal. That’s why the case was 9-0 and will never be overturned.
“proportionality is fundamental to justice and ethics.”
WHOSE ethics?
(not an easy question, mind you)
“WHOSE ethics?”
People who aren’t patent attorney’s ethics bro. Also people who don’t have OCPD.
Rather misses the point, eh 6?8.2
“Sometimes, injunctions are proportionate, and sometimes they aren’t.”
You forgot the all-important CONTEXT of what that proportionality is TO.
Hint: it is to a NEGATIVE RIGHT, and not a right of any THING manufactured.8.3
The underlying premise in eBay, which is hard for the patent bar to swallow, is that patents aren’t special. Thus, injunctions in patent cases are subject to the same rules as injunctions in other cases. Therefore, without regard to ones sincerely-held religious views on the nature of patent rights, there is simply no inherent right to an injunction.
See 2.1.1 — your statement here is inapt in consideration of the actual nature of the transgressed rights involved at point.
Citing to your own assertions to establish the “actual nature” of patent rights? Have you considered switching from commentary to comedy?
I am merely pointing you to a more developed post, rather than restating the entirety of the post.
This is a normal action – that you seem to want to take offense at it only points out your shortcomings.8.3.2
The underlying premise in eBay, which is hard for the patent bar to swallow, is that patents aren’t special.
Except that they are special. See Article I, Section 8, Clause 8 of the US Constitution (“securing for limited times to … inventors the exclusive right to their respective … discoveries”).
Where else in the main body of the Constitution is the word “right” used?8.4
Martin layin’ down the lawl there bros.8.5
If an infringed invention represents a fraction of a percent of the good or service in which it may be embedded, and an injunction could cause harm to third parties and harm to the infringer in vast disproportion, which cannot be the correct result of the operation of law.
If the infringed invention represents a fraction of a percent of the good or service, then redesign the product to drop it. What is so hard about that?
The Patent Clause of the Constitution Clause doesn’t give a lot of guidance, but it does talk about an “exclusive right.” Should we discard that right just because the other party embedded the invention into something else?
While there may be some situations in which “equity” calls for something less than a full injunction, that should be the exception.7
OT, but I think that the US sanctions will prevent us from prosecuting patents in Russia. I don’t do much work in Russia but I do have a few applications in Russia.
I am not sure how this will affect all the inventors there. I’ve worked with so many really great people in Russia and the Ukraine. Really sad.6
Just stepping back a little, when’s the last time Congress ever abrogated any SCOTUS patent decision, especially one that was unanimous, like eBay?
Well . . . not a Congress on this planet. Yet, with NASA just confirming the existence of more than 5,000 worlds beyond our own . . . perhaps such justice-by-abrogation exists somewhere out there . . .6.2
link to constitution.congress.gov
Sorry, I posted that link, the result of my Google search “supreme court decisions overturned by congress” without looking at it carefully enough to see that it wasn’t relevant. This article is a little more relevant.
How, exactly, is the article relevant to the question I posed?
Did you not read the article or do you just think Ledbetter is not a more recent example than Deep South Packing?
Oh, not “patent”, okay.6.2.1.2
It is a tricky issue. Even if Congress wanted to overturn Alice, I think it would have to by the consent of the Scotus as Alice is really based on saying that the claims in Alice were unconstitutionally granted.
It is, though, a giant complicated topic.6.3
Deep South Packing wasn’t unanimous, but it was abrogated by Congress with 35 USC 271(f).
-
6.3.1
Great find! So it seems like we have to go back half a century already just to find a contentious 5-4 case that was abrogated.
Also, I really appreciate the opening lines to the majority opinion.
Wasn’t 35 USC 112(f) (or sixth paragraph) to effectively overturn Halliburton?
Very true. So then we’re going back almost 8 decades for that one.
-
6.3.1.1.1.1
A more recent case (circa the AIA) was the change to the Marking portion of the statute (albeit, the court had merely more recently realized that earlier decisions were in error).
But I am curious – why is it that you think that timing is important?
I would rather posit that Congress (today) is simply more fractured (polarized) and BOUGHT OFF as better reasons why getting that body to rightfully reclaim its Constitutionally anointed power to write patent law — as to the law written from the Bench — is not likely to happen any time soon.
It was the Fed. Cir., not the Sup. Ct., that had temporarily upended the prior statutory interpretation of the patent marking statute into a bounty hunter paradise until quickly overruled by Congress.
It was a federal district court, specifically Polster of N.D. Ohio (and more specifically, I have it on authority, a law student clerking for him) who had done the unending in Unique Product Solutions. The Federal Circuit dismissed the case as moot and vacated Polster’s (the law clerk’s) decision in view of the America Invents Act.5
I would look at the analysis as to whether or not an injunction advances the useful arts. Does an injunction advance the useful arts or does it interfere with it? Considering that patent law is clearly rooted in the Constitution, it seems like that would be a good place to start any analysis associated with the rights of patent holders. It would take some work to more clearly delineate the contours of that analysis, but I expect it could be done without too much trouble.
LOL, oh yes, the same tried-and-true “advance the useful arts” test applied repeatedly on a daily basis by thousands of examiners at the PTO and courts across the nation.
Take care there – the proper term is not “advance,” but rather “promote” and includes the advertising notion of promotion.
As anyone who has studied innovation can tell you, OFTEN initial “advances” are just not advances in the colloquial (often viewed as linear) sense of “better, cheaper, or the like.”4
It seems to me that it’d be better to shift the balance by increasing the magnitude of damages for an unsuccessful defense than by giving the injunction card back.
We already have up to trebled infringement damages, and attorney fees, for bad defenses. eBay does not preclude injunctions for patent owners competitively harmed by infringers. Congress overruling eBay is not going to happen because many large companies will argue that the patent trolls bringing most of their lawsuits would be the main beneficiaries, and that injunctions granted trolls will deprive customers of products and new product features, since the trolls do not provide either. Also, eBay was not inconsistent with the patent statute language.
Re the latter, 35 U.S.C. 283 states that patent infringement injunctions “may” be granted “..in accordance with the principles of equity..” [which general principles of equity the Sup. Ct. said it was applying in eBay.] An automatic injunction in every winning patent case was not statutory even before eBay.
Excellent points (on both 4.1 and 4.1.1)
Also, a “presumption of irreparable harm” means damages that cannot be compensated for by money. No patent troll or other non-practicing, non-selling, entity has any.
