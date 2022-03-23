A few points:

1.The title of the post says “presumption of irreparable harm,” while the Twitter question discusses a “presumption that an injunction will issue.”

They are not the same thing — there are four factors that equity considers whether to grant an injunction (mentioned in eBay itself). One can find (or presume) irreparable harm and still not grant an injunction for other reasons.

2. Prior to eBay, most circuits had a presumption of irreparable harm in trademark cases upon a showing of likelihood of success on the merits. Most interpreted eBay to reverse that. The Trademark Modernization Act of 2020 reinstated the presumotion.

3. The presumption in TM law (and presumably what is proposed here) is a rebuttable presumption. So the question is what would rebut the presumption. (For example, delay in seeking a preliminary injunction rebuts any presumption of irreparable harm.)

4. IMO, it is a mistake to create a presumption of an injunction. In no other area of the law is there such a presumption — including property rights, which many argue mandates injunctive relief. It doesn’t. If someone trespasses on your land, you can request an injunction, but that is not an automatic thing.

5. The rationale for a presumption of irreparable harm in patent cases is weaker than in trademark cases. Trademark cases are based on consumer confusion (a requirement for liability — likelihood of confusion). The damage from that is very difficult to trace and calculate, which is why it traditionally was presumed irreparable.

Patent rights, in contrast, are limited monopoly rights in the invention. In the run-of-the-mill case, its value to the parties can be reasonably calculated — a reasonably royalty, or loss of sales to the patent owner. The amount of infringement by the defendant is generally known. So there is less basis to presume irreparable har.