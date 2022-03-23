Hide comments

89 thoughts on “Presumption of Irreparable Harm

  1. 15

    Dennis, you once asked me how the interaction on this blog could be improved.

    Just look at what MM does on this thread of comments. He just insults people and does his best to try and defame people. And then there are so many people that have such vested interests in weakening patents that they don't care about MM's behavior and support him because they too would resort to any measure to end dissent.

    That is the dynamic that is going on.

  2. 14

    At 8.3.2 we have:

    “See Article I, Section 8, Clause 8 of the US Constitution (“securing for limited times to … inventors the exclusive right to their respective … discoveries”).”

    and I personally had always supposed that “exclusive right” cannot mean anything else but an injunction on demand.

    But like many other things, as I get older, I see it differently now. I think it possible to comply with the Constitution (and patent law in Europe) without granting injunctive relief as of right. Mind you, what’s not to like about a presumption that injunctive relief ought to follow a finding of infringement?

    Below a Link to an MIP article on the subject by Hogan Lovells in the year 2015

    link to hoganlovells.com

  3. 13

    Patents are to promote innovation. Not to shut down innovation when a troll purchases an old patent and doesn't itself offer any products.

    1. 13.1

      offering…
      products…?

      And you want to laugh at others?

      C
      L
      O
      W
      N
      you are.

  4. 12

    A few points:

    1.The title of the post says “presumption of irreparable harm,” while the Twitter question discusses a “presumption that an injunction will issue.”

    They are not the same thing — there are four factors that equity considers whether to grant an injunction (mentioned in eBay itself). One can find (or presume) irreparable harm and still not grant an injunction for other reasons.

    2. Prior to eBay, most circuits had a presumption of irreparable harm in trademark cases upon a showing of likelihood of success on the merits. Most interpreted eBay to reverse that. The Trademark Modernization Act of 2020 reinstated the presumotion.

    3. The presumption in TM law (and presumably what is proposed here) is a rebuttable presumption. So the question is what would rebut the presumption. (For example, delay in seeking a preliminary injunction rebuts any presumption of irreparable harm.)

    4. IMO, it is a mistake to create a presumption of an injunction. In no other area of the law is there such a presumption — including property rights, which many argue mandates injunctive relief. It doesn’t. If someone trespasses on your land, you can request an injunction, but that is not an automatic thing.

    5. The rationale for a presumption of irreparable harm in patent cases is weaker than in trademark cases. Trademark cases are based on consumer confusion (a requirement for liability — likelihood of confusion). The damage from that is very difficult to trace and calculate, which is why it traditionally was presumed irreparable.

    Patent rights, in contrast, are limited monopoly rights in the invention. In the run-of-the-mill case, its value to the parties can be reasonably calculated — a reasonably royalty, or loss of sales to the patent owner. The amount of infringement by the defendant is generally known. So there is less basis to presume irreparable har.

    1. 12.1

      As we all know, the only Constitutionally guaranteed rights to an injunction are injunctions against enforcing laws that make it easier to vote, injunctions against don’t benefit Republicans. gerrymanders and injunctions against laws that make it more difficult to purchase an assault rifle.

      Also, Clarence Thomas is dead (I hope).

      1. 12.1.1

        “injunctions against gerrymanders that don’t benefit Republicans” is the correct phrasing.

        Also, what kind of a horrific piece of work is Ginni Thomas? She crawled out of some Texas rathole or something? My goodness.

        1. 12.1.1.1

          The irony is stultifying.

          Horrific indeed.

  5. 11

    NO. most lawsuits are by trolls. they should NEVER get an injunction. At best, damages.

    1. 11.1

      Another nonsense position from an anti.

      You should remember that “who owns” and the right itself are completely separate things — and such was (and is) a foundational aspect of the patent right under the US Sovereign system.

      It simply does not matter who brings a suit to enforce the fully alienable right.

      1. 11.1.1

        Patents are to promote innovation. Not to shut down innovation when a troll purchases an old patent and doesn't itself offer any products.

        1. 11.1.1.1

          See above.

          (repeating your nonsense did not make it any better)

      2. 11.1.2

        “ It simply does not matter who brings a suit to enforce the fully alienable right”

        LOL

        1. 11.1.2.1

          We’ve been over this before Chuckles / i even provided a link to the PatentDocs article featuring the award-winning historical verification of my point.

          But you be you Malcolm.

    2. 11.2

      Perhaps NPEs can be exempt from the presumption. Their only loss is a reasonable royalty. That is not an irreparable harm, as it can be calculated.

      Reply Report
  6. 10

  7. 9

    It is way too late, but better late than never.

    The current law is biased against inventors in many ways.
    I strongly believe that anything that is done to increase the enforceablity of a patent is for the best of society. I also submit that those that are trying to weaken the strength of patents act from the belief that patents promote the human existence as a whole. Those are commonly the ones that do not need that promotion.

  8. 8

    Equity is ancient and always present. Proportionality is fundamental to justice and ethics.

    Aristotle recognized equity to prevent law from too rigidly producing injustice.

    Lord Ellesmere observed that “[t]he cause why there is a Chancery is, for that men’s actions are so diverse and infinite, that it is impossible to make any general law, which may aptly meet with every particular act, and not fail in some circumstances”

    Sometimes, injunctions are proportionate, and sometimes they aren’t.

    If an infringed invention represents a fraction of a percent of the good or service in which it may be embedded, and an injunction could cause harm to third parties and harm to the infringer in vast disproportion, which cannot be the correct result of the operation of law.

    In other instances, the infringement represents a large proportion of the value of the good or service, and not halting further infringing use or sales would be a disproportionate harm to the rights-holder.

    The entity best disposed to find the just balance is the finder of fact and the arbiter of law, as empowered by the sovereign or by agreement of the parties to a dispute.

    This observation is utterly banal. That’s why the case was 9-0 and will never be overturned.

    1. 8.1

      proportionality is fundamental to justice and ethics.

      WHOSE ethics?

      (not an easy question, mind you)

      1. 8.1.1

        “WHOSE ethics?”

        People who aren’t patent attorney’s ethics bro. Also people who don’t have OCPD.

        1. 8.1.1.1

          Rather misses the point, eh 6?

    2. 8.2

      Sometimes, injunctions are proportionate, and sometimes they aren’t.

      You forgot the all-important CONTEXT of what that proportionality is TO.

      Hint: it is to a NEGATIVE RIGHT, and not a right of any THING manufactured.

    3. 8.3

      The underlying premise in eBay, which is hard for the patent bar to swallow, is that patents aren’t special. Thus, injunctions in patent cases are subject to the same rules as injunctions in other cases. Therefore, without regard to ones sincerely-held religious views on the nature of patent rights, there is simply no inherent right to an injunction.

      1. 8.3.1

        See 2.1.1 — your statement here is inapt in consideration of the actual nature of the transgressed rights involved at point.

        1. 8.3.1.1

          Citing to your own assertions to establish the “actual nature” of patent rights? Have you considered switching from commentary to comedy?

          1. 8.3.1.1.1

            I am merely pointing you to a more developed post, rather than restating the entirety of the post.

            This is a normal action – that you seem to want to take offense at it only points out your shortcomings.

      2. 8.3.2

        The underlying premise in eBay, which is hard for the patent bar to swallow, is that patents aren’t special.
        Except that they are special. See Article I, Section 8, Clause 8 of the US Constitution (“securing for limited times to … inventors the exclusive right to their respective … discoveries”).

        1. 8.3.2.1

          Hit a filter…

          Your comment is awaiting moderation.

          March 24, 2022 at 5:27 pm

          Where else in the main body of the Constitution is the word “right” used?

    4. 8.4

      Martin layin’ down the lawl there bros.

    5. 8.5

      If an infringed invention represents a fraction of a percent of the good or service in which it may be embedded, and an injunction could cause harm to third parties and harm to the infringer in vast disproportion, which cannot be the correct result of the operation of law.
      If the infringed invention represents a fraction of a percent of the good or service, then redesign the product to drop it. What is so hard about that?

      The Patent Clause of the Constitution Clause doesn’t give a lot of guidance, but it does talk about an “exclusive right.” Should we discard that right just because the other party embedded the invention into something else?

      While there may be some situations in which “equity” calls for something less than a full injunction, that should be the exception.

  9. 7

    OT, but I think that the US sanctions will prevent us from prosecuting patents in Russia. I don’t do much work in Russia but I do have a few applications in Russia.

    I am not sure how this will affect all the inventors there. I’ve worked with so many really great people in Russia and the Ukraine. Really sad.

  10. 6

    Just stepping back a little, when’s the last time Congress ever abrogated any SCOTUS patent decision, especially one that was unanimous, like eBay?

    Reply Report
      Well . . . not a Congress on this planet. Yet, with NASA just confirming the existence of more than 5,000 worlds beyond our own . . . perhaps such justice-by-abrogation exists somewhere out there . . .

      link to cnn.com

      1. 6.2.1

        Sorry, I posted that link, the result of my Google search “supreme court decisions overturned by congress” without looking at it carefully enough to see that it wasn’t relevant. This article is a little more relevant.

        link to theintercept.com

        1. 6.2.1.1

          How, exactly, is the article relevant to the question I posed?

          1. 6.2.1.1.1

            Did you not read the article or do you just think Ledbetter is not a more recent example than Deep South Packing?

            1. 6.2.1.1.1.1

              Oh, not “patent”, okay.

        2. 6.2.1.2

          It is a tricky issue. Even if Congress wanted to overturn Alice, I think it would have to by the consent of the Scotus as Alice is really based on saying that the claims in Alice were unconstitutionally granted.

          It is, though, a giant complicated topic.

    3. 6.3

      Deep South Packing wasn’t unanimous, but it was abrogated by Congress with 35 USC 271(f).

      1. 6.3.1

        Great find! So it seems like we have to go back half a century already just to find a contentious 5-4 case that was abrogated.

        Also, I really appreciate the opening lines to the majority opinion.

        1. 6.3.1.1

          Wasn’t 35 USC 112(f) (or sixth paragraph) to effectively overturn Halliburton?

          1. 6.3.1.1.1

            Very true. So then we’re going back almost 8 decades for that one.

            1. 6.3.1.1.1.1

              A more recent case (circa the AIA) was the change to the Marking portion of the statute (albeit, the court had merely more recently realized that earlier decisions were in error).

              But I am curious – why is it that you think that timing is important?

              I would rather posit that Congress (today) is simply more fractured (polarized) and BOUGHT OFF as better reasons why getting that body to rightfully reclaim its Constitutionally anointed power to write patent law — as to the law written from the Bench — is not likely to happen any time soon.

              1. 6.3.1.1.1.1.1

                It was the Fed. Cir., not the Sup. Ct., that had temporarily upended the prior statutory interpretation of the patent marking statute into a bounty hunter paradise until quickly overruled by Congress.

                1. Fair enough point about which body in the Judicial Branch.

                  All else from you though, is of course, nonsense.

                2. It was a federal district court, specifically Polster of N.D. Ohio (and more specifically, I have it on authority, a law student clerking for him) who had done the unending in Unique Product Solutions. The Federal Circuit dismissed the case as moot and vacated Polster’s (the law clerk’s) decision in view of the America Invents Act.

                  link to cafc.uscourts.gov

  11. 5

    I would look at the analysis as to whether or not an injunction advances the useful arts. Does an injunction advance the useful arts or does it interfere with it? Considering that patent law is clearly rooted in the Constitution, it seems like that would be a good place to start any analysis associated with the rights of patent holders. It would take some work to more clearly delineate the contours of that analysis, but I expect it could be done without too much trouble.

    1. 5.1

      LOL, oh yes, the same tried-and-true “advance the useful arts” test applied repeatedly on a daily basis by thousands of examiners at the PTO and courts across the nation.

      1. 5.1.1

        Take care there – the proper term is not “advance,” but rather “promote” and includes the advertising notion of promotion.

        As anyone who has studied innovation can tell you, OFTEN initial “advances” are just not advances in the colloquial (often viewed as linear) sense of “better, cheaper, or the like.”

  12. 4

    It seems to me that it’d be better to shift the balance by increasing the magnitude of damages for an unsuccessful defense than by giving the injunction card back.

    1. 4.1

      We already have up to trebled infringement damages, and attorney fees, for bad defenses. eBay does not preclude injunctions for patent owners competitively harmed by infringers. Congress overruling eBay is not going to happen because many large companies will argue that the patent trolls bringing most of their lawsuits would be the main beneficiaries, and that injunctions granted trolls will deprive customers of products and new product features, since the trolls do not provide either. Also, eBay was not inconsistent with the patent statute language.

      1. 4.1.1

        Re the latter, 35 U.S.C. 283 states that patent infringement injunctions “may” be granted “..in accordance with the principles of equity..” [which general principles of equity the Sup. Ct. said it was applying in eBay.] An automatic injunction in every winning patent case was not statutory even before eBay.

        1. 4.1.1.1

          Excellent points (on both 4.1 and 4.1.1)

          1. 4.1.1.1.1

            Also, a “presumption of irreparable harm” means damages that cannot be compensated for by money. No patent troll or other non-practicing, non-selling, entity has any.

            1. 4.1.1.1.1.1

              The circular counter-argument is that patent rights include the right to obtain an injunction against infringement. Therefore, refusing to grant an injunction irreparably harms the right to obtain an injunction.

            2. 4.1.1.1.1.2

              Damages…

              To what specific right?

              Hint: a patent is not a per se right to MAKE anything.

              Paul – your emphasis on manufactured items is a supreme example of MISinformation.

              Reply Report
        2. 4.1.1.2

          +1

        3. 4.1.1.3

          Additionally, long before eBay, the Supreme Court instructed that presumptions of irreparable harm are “contrary to traditional equitable principles.” Amoco Prod. Co. v. Village of Gambell, Alaska, 480 U.S. 531, 544-45, 107 S. Ct. 1396, 1404 (1987) (reversing a preliminary injunction enjoining oil exploration activities because the Ninth Circuit presumed oil exploration would harm the environment but there was evidence in the record that the specific exploration method would not do so). Surprisingly, during the time that the Federal Circuit permitted a presumption of irreparable harm for patent infringement, it never addressed Amoco. See generally, Annotated Patent Digest § 32:64 Questions Regarding Legality of the Presumption.

          1. 4.1.1.3.1

            B+M,

            Context matters.

            Your post (badly) misses that.

      2. 4.1.2

        Be aware of (and beware of) the fallacy of “must make” and that patents are somehow other than negative rights.

  13. 3

    I’m not even sure congress can do that. Interesting to see if they tried. Anyone know of any instances where the gov puts remedies in the form of blocking actions and presuming harm etc. in other contexts of civil matters where it does so outside of the equity paradigm? And before anon comments that equity like tots solves this problem, I and the courts simply disagree with him, that’s not historical practice, and it makes no sense to have such happening in other equitable situations.

    1. 3.1

      Sure Congress can do it. As noted in the Twitter thread, what’s proposed here is basically just the patent equivalent of the Trademark Modernization Act. Outside of IP, there’s also a statutory provision some folks are familiar with called the bankruptcy automatic stay. I think if Congress can do something that extreme, then simply adjusting the equity analysis for patent injunctions is NBD. But will they do it? Of course not.

      1. 3.1.1

        “bankruptcy automatic stay”

        That’s messing around with money I’m guessing, or loan matters (money again). That is the traditional remedy other than and different from equity bruh. The generic equitable injunction, is generally related to matters of equity to be decided as a matter of equity, not law.

  14. 2

    One need not abrogate eBay, as much as recognize and walk through the proper analysis of the existing directions as provided by Congress (understanding BOTH the nature of the patent right being a negative right AND that the first order of equity is to make the transgressed as whole as possible).

    IF you are given that patent infringement has occurred, it is NOT a matter of “presumption” that an injunction should follow, but merely that as a matter of understanding the principles of equity, that the found-injured should be made as whole as possible TO THE RIGHT TRANSGRESSED.

    See 35 U.S. Code § 283 – Injunction (emphasis added)

    The several courts having jurisdiction of cases under this title may grant injunctions in accordance WITH THE PRINCIPLES OF EQUITY to prevent the violation of any right secured by patent, on such terms as the court deems reasonable.

    1. 2.1

      I wish I could find the briefs online. I think this was pretty close to the patentee’s argument to the Supreme Court in eBay, and it didn’t prevail. The patentee argued that under equitable principles and historical practice, injunctions issued most of the time in patent cases because of the nature of the patent right. Regardless of whether it’s fair to call that practice a special presumption for patents, that’s how it’s always been, it makes sense, and that was all the Federal Circuit was doing before 2006–or so the argument went if I remember it correctly. This argument didn’t prevail. Instead the Supreme Court gave us 4 factors and concurring opinions suggesting that NPEs should have a tougher time than others getting injunctions.

      1. 2.1.1

        dcl,

        My view does not require ANY “de facto” choice (as may have been p00rly argued), and very well accompanies the provided Four Factors analysis — as long as what a patent actually is IS understood, and just what the controlling principles of equity ARE (hint: treating “injunction” as an “Atom Bomb” of remedy as may generally apply in circumstances of equity VIOLATES the shared power of Congress to the Judicial Branch.

        One MUST recognize that any shared authority across the branches is STRICTLY construed, and the words of Congress (specifically, “ to prevent the violation of any right secured by patent,) is controlling as to the use of that shared authority.

        Sadly, the Efficient Infringer and other
        H
        A
        T
        E
        R
        S
        of patent rights lack command of both Con law and patent law.

    2. 2.2

      “but merely that as a matter of understanding the principles of equity, that the found-injured should be made as whole as possible TO THE RIGHT TRANSGRESSED.”

      You’re presuming too much in “the right” tho. You have too much presumed at the outset. But it might be nice for congress to clarify that for you.

      1. 2.2.1

        You are absolutely correct. One must first define patent rights before discussing how to secure them. Some people won’t even entertain the notion that patents are not what they declare them to be, and that anyone that disagrees (e.g., SCOTUS) simply doesn’t understand patent law.

        1. 2.2.1.1

          And some refuse to recognize that the Supreme Court does get patent law wrong BECAUSE THEY DON’T understand what patents are.

          Feel free to stick to your Dred Scott mindset, and let me know which State attorney oath you have taken.

          1. 2.2.1.1.1

            “BECAUSE THEY DON’T understand what patents are.”

            According to patent attorneys (lol).

            “I have done no such thing, 6.”

            “What then is it in my view that YOU think that is ‘too much presumed?’”

            We’ve discussed this a thousand times man. You presume too much in that you think that the right to exclude is inviolable and 100% enforceable (rather than being at least partially transgressable with the possibility of monetary compensation). This however is analogous to the right to exclude people from your physical land property which of course is entirely transgressable.

            1. 2.2.1.1.1.1

              Your attempted point is unclear.

              Are you saying that trespass (to land) is fully analogous to trespass of the right to exclude?

              You are aware that land is a “positive” item while patent rights are purely a “negative” item, right?

            2. 2.2.1.1.1.2

              Let me repeat myself for you without the confusing part:

              “We’ve discussed this a thousand times man. You presume too much in that you think that the right to exclude is inviolable and 100% enforceable (rather than being at least partially transgressable with the possibility of monetary compensation).”

              1. 2.2.1.1.1.2.1

                Criminy…

                Your comment is awaiting moderation.

                March 24, 2022 at 5:31 pm

                And again 6, – I make no such presumption.

                I have put forth the nature of the right involved and the principles of equity.

                All that you have done is asserted an unsubstantiated opinion.

                I have the far better position.

      2. 2.2.2

        You’re presuming too much in “the right” tho

        I have done no such thing, 6.

        What then is it in my view that YOU think that is ‘too much presumed?’

  15. 1

    Short answer: Yes.

    Long answer: Yes.

    1. 1.1

      +1

      Except the real answer is no it is not time now it was time back in 2006.

