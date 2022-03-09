US Inventors

The results are limited just to utility patents and so I was a bit surprised about AU 1660 – plants. I did not realize that group does both plant patents and utility patents related to plants.

Most of the utility patents appear to be transgenic plants, so I guess I’m not surprised that most of that work is coming from the US (where many farmers are happy to grow and many shoppers are happy to buy GM food).

Typical claims:

11,242,534 – A transgenic soybean plant cell comprising a transgenic locus comprising the sequence of SEQ ID NO: 14.

11,214,811 – A transgenic maize plant cell comprising a transgenic locus comprising the sequence of SEQ ID NO: 20.

11,198,885 – A DNA molecule comprising the polynucleotide sequence of SEQ ID NO:3.

11,168,336 – A Tobamovirus resistant Solanum lycopersicum plant, wherein the plant comprises a Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus (TBRFV) resistance gene encoding a TBRFV resistance protein comprising polypeptide sequence SEQ ID NO: 116.