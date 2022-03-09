The chart below provides a contrasting glimpse into the subject matter of US-originated patents compared with their foreign-originated counterparts. For each art-unit grouping, I show the percent of patents having US inventors (residence).
11 thoughts on “US Inventors”
Thanks, Dennis. A great initiative.
Do the results surprise anybody? Otherwise put, readers, if you were to draw your own curve, relying solely on your gut feeling, how much different would it be from the one we all see above?
Nothing about the list surprised me. I would have guessed that the U.S. presence in each of those art fields was something in the neighborhood that Prof. C’s analysis confirmed.
I agree that it is good to see these figures. It is useful to calibrate one’s intuitions against actual data from time to time.
The results are limited just to utility patents and so I was a bit surprised about AU 1660 – plants. I did not realize that group does both plant patents and utility patents related to plants.
Most of the utility patents appear to be transgenic plants, so I guess I’m not surprised that most of that work is coming from the US (where many farmers are happy to grow and many shoppers are happy to buy GM food).
Typical claims:
11,242,534 – A transgenic soybean plant cell comprising a transgenic locus comprising the sequence of SEQ ID NO: 14.
11,214,811 – A transgenic maize plant cell comprising a transgenic locus comprising the sequence of SEQ ID NO: 20.
11,198,885 – A DNA molecule comprising the polynucleotide sequence of SEQ ID NO:3.
11,168,336 – A Tobamovirus resistant Solanum lycopersicum plant, wherein the plant comprises a Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus (TBRFV) resistance gene encoding a TBRFV resistance protein comprising polypeptide sequence SEQ ID NO: 116.
Night Writer may well be pleased with the focus of this article, but I would be pleased with a further step of analysis adding the factor of “Big Corp” (especially Transnational Corporations).
Does the percentage include any US patent with at least one inventor who is a US resident?
It would also be interesting to see how this data compares to US parent applications, as opposed to ones that claim foreign priority.
Hi Paul – What I did for this was calculate a Percent_US_Inventor value for each patent. In cases with cross-border inventorship, the percentage will be somewhere between 0% and 100% (US_Inventor_Count divided by Total_Inventor_Count).
Examples:
00% – No US Inventors & 1 Foreign Inventor
33% – 1 US Inventor & 2 Foreign Inventors
50% – 1 US Inventor & 1 Foreign Inventor
100% – 5 US Inventor
The vast majority of cases are either 0% or 100%.
Another graph that might be interesting is the country of origin for non-US inventors. Are they all coming from one country (e.g., China) or is there a wide worldwide distribution of inventors.
The USPTO releases data in its annual PAR that describes which countries receive US patents – China is 2nd behind Japan for foreign recipients.
Their methodology differs slightly from Dennis’s (only attributing to a single country, rather than fractional attribution), but as Dennis notes most patents will neatly fit into a single country.
Also worth noting (and maybe adding to the graphic?) the overall average of US vs foreign issue – PTO numbers put that around 52-53%, but might vary slightly from Dennis’s methodology. Either way, it’d be interesting to have the above the line/below the line division visually represented.
Thanks J!
I was not surprised to see that US inventors are under 50% in most of the materials science categories, because when I used to practice in that area the work was all JP, KR, & TW inventors. I am sure that CN is coming up in those fields, but I doubt that they would cover the whole ground.
