Congratulations and hearty welcome to Judge Leonard P. Stark who was sworn in today as #40. The 40th Judge appointed to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. The court is now back up to its full complement of 12 circuit court judges along with 7 judges on senior status.

The court released a photo showing Chief Judge Kimberly Moore administering the oath of office. Judge Stark’s biography is available on the court’s website.