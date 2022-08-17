Welcome Derrick Brent – USPTO Deputy Director

by Dennis Crouch

The Secretary of Commerce recently appointed Derrick Brent as Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Deputy Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office. As here, the Deputy Director, Brent will serve as the principal advisor to Dir. Vidal. His key role will likely be in helping Dir. Vidal navigate the political side of the office as well as substantial outreach.

Deputy Dir. Brent is a mechanical engineer (OSU) and lawyer (Northwestern) and also a musician. After law school, Brent worked both for Vorys Sater and then the USDOJ before being recruited as Senior Counsel by Sen Boxer where he spent lots of time on the America Invents Act. Since 2012, Brent has been working as in-house counsel or doing similar consulting work.

His diverse professional experience has included Senior Counsel for U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, Senior Trial Attorney in the Department of Justice, and Associate at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP. His work has principally focused in litigation and policy related to intellectual property, civil rights, employment and commercial law.

Welcome!

The statute:

Deputy under secretary and deputy director.— The Secretary of Commerce, upon nomination by the Director, shall appoint a Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Deputy Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office who shall be vested with the authority to act in the capacity of the Director in the event of the absence or incapacity of the Director. The Deputy Director shall be a citizen of the United States who has a professional background and experience in patent or trademark law.

35 U.S.C. 3. Additional Leadership Changes: