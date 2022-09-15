Despite “Winning” its Appeals, Sawstop still denied Type-C Patent Term Adjustment

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Sawstop v. Vidal, — F.4th — (Fed. Cir. 2022)

This is a Patent Term Adjustment (PTA) case.  Back before 1995, patents were awarded a term of 17-years following issuance.  As part of an international negotiation and with some anti-submarine policy justifications, the US switched over to a 20-year term that starts counting days as of the application’s filing date.  The 20-year term from filing date was seen as roughly equivalent to 17-years from issuance since most patent applications take about three years to issue.  In the end, this kept overall patent term roughly the same. But, it also allowed for some major variability. Some patent applicants were concerned that delays by the USPTO due to backlogs or unreasonable examination practices might effectively cut into the patent term.  Congress heard those concerns and created the PTA system that adds extra days to the patent term when those delays exist. 35 U.S.C. § 154(b). Unfortunately, the PTA statute is not a model of clarity and has been the subject of numerous court battles over various quirky elements.

The provision at issue in Sawstop has to do with PTA added for PTAB appeals and district court challenges. Under the law, added term is triggered by the following:

(iii) appellate review by the [PTAB] or by a Federal court in a case in which the patent was issued under a decision in the review reversing an adverse determination of patentability,

35 U.S.C. § 154(b)(1)(C)(iii).

I have written previously about Sawstop technology that covers a safety feature for power saws “that instantly stops the saw blade upon contact with flesh.”  The appeal here is a consolidated appeal regarding two Sawstop patents.  Sawstop is struggling because its patents are all expiring and competitors are hot-on-its-heels.

In the first case (‘476), the applicant had appealed an obviousness rejection by the examiner.  The PTAB rejected the examiner’s decision, but simultaneously issued a new ground of rejection on obviousness. Thus, the ultimate conclusion was that the rejection was affirmed, albeit for different reasons.  On remand, the claims eventually issued, but only after an RCE (which cut-off further PTA).  After the patent issued, the owner asked for PTA associated with the PTAB appeal, but the PTO refused as did the district court. 

In the appeal, the Federal Circuit has also sided against Sawstop.  The rule quoted above is triggered by “a decision in the review reversing an adverse determination of patentability.” On appeal, the Federal Circuit found no reversal by the PTAB — although it did “cast aside the examiner’s basis for rejecting claim 11,” the Board simultaneously established reasoning for rejecting that same claim.  The result was that the claim remained rejected.  The Federal Circuit here focused on the substantive outcome — the patentee’s appeal was not successful and therefore there was no reversal.

The Federal Circuit also addressed a second element of the test — that the “patent was issued under a decision in the [appellate] review.”  The court has interpreted that requirement as mandating that at least one claim considered by the PTAB have found its way into the issued patent without significant or substantive post-appeal amendments. Here, the patentee had amended the claims after the PTAB decision in order to achieve allowance.  Thus, no Type-C PTA.

The second case (‘796) is a bit more complicated, the applicant had appealed rejections of claims 1 and 2 for anticipation a non-statutory double patenting (provisional).  The Board issued a partial-reversal–holding that claim 1 was no good, but claim 2 was patentable. But Sawstop really wanted claim 1 and so filed a civil action with the DC District Court–and won that case.  The one caveat is that the civil action focused only on anticipation and did not address non-statutory double patenting.  Back at the Office, the PTAB maintained its double-patenting rejection and Sawstop was given a choice: (1) drop claim 1 or (2) file a terminal disclaimer.  Sawstop chose the latter, and cancelled claim 1.  But again, filed an RCE with several further amendments to other claims and the specification before eventual allowance.

The USPTO awarded PTA for the successful PTAB appeal, but refused any PTA for delay in getting the district court decision. On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed this analysis again on two grounds.  First, although the district court did reverse the anticipation claim, it did not decide that claim 1 was “patentable.”  As such, the court did not “revers[e] an adverse determination of patentability.”  Sawstop had argued that – at the time – the OTDP rejection was only provisional and thus should not count.  The Federal Circuit might have bought this argument if Sawstop also explained that it was somehow barred from including the issue in its Section 145 Civil Action, but Sawstop did not provide such an explanation.  The second reason for agreeing with the PTO is that Claim 1 (the Subject of the District Court civil action) never issued in the patent.  And, as discussed above, the court has interpreted the rule to only apply when the claim at issue in the ‘appeal’ ends up in the issued patent.  Thus, no Type-C PTA for this one either.

Throughout this process, the Federal Circuit repeatedly justified its ruling as a plain language interpretation of the rule.  I’ll note, however, that the court does not do so with the “appellate review” portion of the statute.  A Section 145 civil action is not an appellate review of the PTAB decision, but rather separate action.  See Kappos v. Hyatt, 566 U.S. 431 (2012). But, the court appears to have no trouble seeing it as an appeal in this context.

= = =

Judge Linn wrote the decision here joined by Judges Newman and Chen.  Sawstop was represented by Jared Newton and his team from Quinn Emanuel as well as David Fanning, SawStop’s inhouse counsel. Hugham Chan the E.D. Va. US Attorney’s Office argued for the Gov’t.  Chan & Newton both graduated from GWU Law in 2010 & 2011 respectively. Chan is a former clerk of Judge Chen; Newton is a former patent examiner.

Hide comments

14 thoughts on “Despite “Winning” its Appeals, Sawstop still denied Type-C Patent Term Adjustment

  1. 5

    Something does not make sense to me. If Sawstop win their civil case te: claim 1 and then it went back to the PTO and the PTO maintained the DP rejection of claim 2, and then Sawstop filed a TD to get claim 2 allowed, why would they then cancel claim 1 that they worked so hard to win in their civil action? Is it because Sawstop just wanted one patent and decided to add extra claims when the filed the RCE? A little more Explanation as to why they did that would have been nice to see in Dennis’ article. And if Sawstop got a patent eventually with the claim 1 they won at the civil action, shouldn’t they have gotten PTA just for that?

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      As Prof. C noted, Sawtop is worried that their patents are coming to an end. The whole point of the exercise was to get a patent with PTA that would keep the franchise alive, and filing a TD would have obviated that PTA. That is why they chose to cancel the rejected claim rather than to file the TD.

      Reply Report
      1. 5.1.1

        Oh yes, of course.

        Thanks for that explanation.

        Reply Report
      2. 5.1.2

        But it still seems weird to me that if Sawstop won their civil case re: claim 1, and then just canceled claim 2 to get a patent, wouldn’t they have gotten all the PTA that they wanted? It just seems weird that they canceled claim 1 when the appl went back to the PTO, irrespective as to what else they did and did not do.

        Reply Report
  2. 4

    On the summary of the case provided here, I see neither error in the CAFC judgment, nor controversy.

    One must clearly win on the merits to obtain the type of patent term adjustment at point, and such was clearly lacking.

    Reply Report
  3. 3

    “ Sawstop is struggling because its patents are all expiring and competitors are hot-on-its-heels.”

    Awww, it’s always so sad when a business has to actually compete with another business.

    Reply Report
  4. 2

    The Federal Circuit also addressed a second element of the test — that the “patent was issued under a decision in the [appellate] review.” The court has interpreted that requirement as mandating that at least one claim considered by the PTAB have found its way into the issued patent without significant or substantive post-appeal amendments.
    There is no support for this requirement — either textually or logically. Rather, the Court has rewritten “under a decision” as “as a direct result of a decision.”

    Logically, if one prevails at the Board (or the Federal Circuit), then issuance of the patent was unnecessarily delayed by the USPTO. If, for example, a 10 year prosecution ensued in which 4 years were taken up by an appeal to the Board followed by one to the CAFC, in which Applicant prevailed, Applicant should get all of those 4 years back regardless of what happened before or after since it was the USPTO that delayed issuance of the patent — not Applicant.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      [T]he Court has rewritten “under a decision” as “as a direct result of a decision.”

      “As a direct result of a decision” is a perfectly reasonable way to construe the statutory phrase “under a decision.” When one considers the statutory words in view of the purpose that they are meant to serve, that hardly seems like “rewriting.”

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        “As a direct result of a decision” is a perfectly reasonable way to construe the statutory phrase “under a decision.”
        Not when it directly conflicts with the intended purpose of the statute.

        The Examiner issued a bad rejection that the Board reversed. That’s USPTO delay — not Applicant delay.

        Reply Report
  5. 1

    I think that the CAFC got this one correct as a matter of statutory construction, but I do not think that the outcome is altogether fair. If the examiner makes a righteous rejection, such that you lose on appeal, then it is only fair that you get no (C) time back for that appeal. Similarly, if the examiner makes a bogus rejection, such that you are completely vindicated on appeal and you get your allowance, then it is right and fair that the patent be extended with the (C) time that you had to take because of the examiner’s misjudgment.

    The take-away here seems to be that you need to maneuver the examiner into giving you all possible rejections before you go to the PTAB, because if you triumph over all of the examiner’s rejections, but the PTAB makes some new ones, then no (C) time for you. It is not really possible, however, to force the examiner to make a rejection that neither you nor s/he believes righteous, merely so that you can avoid having the PTAB make it later. Besides, how can you know in advance that the PTAB will make an additional rejection.

    If it is fair that you should get back the (C) time when your complete victory leads to allowance, then it is also fair that you should get back the (C) time when your complete victory leads to a re-opening of prosecution with new rejections. The thing for which you are being compensated is for the examiner’s having wasted your time with bogus rejections. That is just as applicable when the appeal ends with new rejections as when it ends with a notice of allowance.

    I agree with the CAFC that the statute does not provide for (C) time when the appeals ends with new rejections. The statute should provide for (C) time in such circumstances, however.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      “If it is fair that you should get back the (C) time when your complete victory leads to allowance, then it is also fair that you should get back the (C) time when your complete victory leads to a re-opening of prosecution with new rejections.”

      What if not every rejection is appealed? Say the claims are rejected under 112 and 103, and applicant appeals only 112 and gets that fully reversed. After an RCE, applicants overcome the 103. Should they get C type PTA for their “complete” victory?

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        As a practical matter, I do not think that this is possible. If you take an appeal to the PTAB and address the 112 rejection while failing to mention the 103 rejection, the PTAB is still going to give you a decision that says “affirmed in part” because they will affirm the 103 that you never challenged. At that point, you do not have a “complete” victory to form the basis for your (C) PTA request.

        In any event, there is no injustice in denying the (C) time to the patentee in that case. It was the patentee’s own fault that the 103 was not cleared up earlier. (C) time exists to compensate the patentee when the examiner has wasted the patentee’s term, not when the patentee has wasted the patentee’s term.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.1.1

          If you take an appeal to the PTAB and address the 112 rejection while failing to mention the 103 rejection, the PTAB is still going to give you a decision that says “affirmed in part” because they will affirm the 103 that you never challenged.
          Only if there are claims covered by the 112 rejection and not the 103 rejection. Otherwise, it is an affirmance.

          Reply Report
      2. 1.1.2

        Should they get C type PTA for their “complete” victory?
        They didn’t have a complete victory as a result of the appeal. The 103 rejection is still pending. Assuming that the 103 rejection covers all of the claims, the result of the appeal is an affirmance of the Examiner’s rejection.

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture