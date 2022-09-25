Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Heather Landi: Judge Rules Apple Watch Infringed AliveCor’s ECG Patent, Setting Up Potential U.S. Import Ban (Source: Fierce Healthcare)
- Blake Brittain: Apple Asks Appeals Court to Overturn $502 Million Verdict in VPN Patent Case (Source: Reuters)
- Atty. Brandon Heard: Ontario Court of Appeal Affirms Dismissal of Apotex’s Statutes of Monopolies and Trademarks Act Claims Regarding Olanzapine (Source: JD Supra)
- Samantha Handler: Apple Patent Victories Upheld by Tribunal After Arthrex Remand (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Blake Brittain: Ex-Patent Officials, U.S. Judges Join Lobbyist for IP Policy Push (Source: Reuters)
- Ahmed Aboulenein: Consumer Group Says Drugmakers Abuse U.S. Patent System to Keep Prices High (Source: Yahoo Finance)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. David O. Taylor: Comment: On Patents And Appropriations—And Tragedies (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Øivind Anti Nilsen and Dr. Arvid Raknerud: Dynamics of First-Time Patenting Firms (Source: SSRN)
- Atty. Dinis Cheian: I See Dead Patents: How Bugs in the Patent System Keep Expired Patents Alive (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O:
