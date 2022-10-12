Federal Circuit Appellate Jurisdiction over Arbitration Orders

by Dennis Crouch

Lavvan, Inc. v. Amyris, Inc., 21-1819, 2022 WL 4241192 (2d Cir. Sept. 15, 2022) (21-1819_so)

Lavvan sued Amyris for patent infringement. The parties had signed a prior contract with an arbitration agreement and Amyris unsuccessfully sought an arbitration order. The district court order denying arbitration is immediately appealable under 9 U.S.C. 16. Amyris appealed, but also lost on appeal. Open and shut.

Now the strange part. Amyris appealed to the Second Circuit who decided the case without questioning its own jurisdiction over a patent case despite stating in the opening paragraph that the complaint alleged patent infringement. In its opening brief, Amyris likewise stated that

The district court had jurisdiction over this case under 28 U.S.C. §§ 1331 and 1338 because Lavvan asserts what are, at least in name, federal claims of patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation. This Court has jurisdiction over this appeal from the order denying Amyris’s motion to compel arbitration under 9 U.S.C. § 16(a)(1)(B).

Amyris appellate brief at 5. Lavvan’s stated that it “concurs with Amyris’s statement … that this Court has jurisdiction under 9 U.S.C. § 16(a)(1)(B).” Neither party referenced the Federal Circuit’s usual role in hearing appeals in patent cases. Likewise, the Second Circuit failed to reference the Federal Circuit’s usual role.

Part of the problem here is that the Federal Circuit’s jurisdictional statute is quite specific. In patent cases before district courts, the Federal Circuit has jurisdiction over (1) final decisions, 28 U.S.C. 1295; (2) interlocutory injunction orders, 28 U.S.C. 1292(a)/(c); (3) interlocutory orders that follow the strict requirements of 28 U.S.C. 1292(b)/(c); and (4) decisions final except for accounting 28 U.S.C. 1292(c).

The SDNY’s refusal to compel arbitration is separately appealable under 9 U.S.C. § 16(a)(1)(B), and that provision does not provide any map to Federal Circuit jurisdiction. So, maybe the Second Circuit’s approach is correct. For its part, the Federal Circuit has repeatedly claimed jurisdiction over these appeals by categorizing arbitration orders as “in effect a mandatory injunction.” Microchip Tech. Inc. v. U.S. Philips Corp., 367 F.3d 1350, 1354 (Fed. Cir. 2004). As in injunction order, the Federal Circuit has appellate jurisdiction under 28 U.S.C. 1292(a)/(c).

The Federal Circuit’s approach in Microchip Tech was rejected by the 8th and 3rd Circuits. Industrial Wire Products, Inc. v. Costco Wholesale Corp., 576 F.3d 516 (8th Cir. 2009) (interlocutory appeal denying motion to compel arbitration properly belongs in the regional circuit court of appeals); Medtronic AVE, Inc. v. Advanced Cardiovascular Sys., Inc., 247 F.3d 44 (3d Cir. 2001). Although non-precedential, the 2nd Circuit appears to have silently agreed with its sister regional circuits.

Having lost its appeal, Amyris might consider a motion for rehearing seeking vacatur for lack of appellate jurisdiction and a transfer to the Federal Circuit.