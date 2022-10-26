Jumping In Line: IPR and District Court Dance

Patent

Molly Metz is a competitive jump-roper (5-time world champ) and also an inventor of an innovative jump rope handle that allows super speed jumping loved by both competitors and cross-fit freaks.  U.S. Patent Nos. 7,789,809 and 8,136,208.  There has been massive infringement since her patents issued 10-12 years ago.  Financing an infringement lawsuit is a bit tricky, especially for a total-startup (micro entity) in a fairly small market.  After failed licensing discussions, her company Jump Rope Systems eventually sued Coulter Ventures (owners of Rogue Fitness) in 2018 for patent infringement.  Jump Rope Systems, LLC v. Coulter Ventures, LLC, 18-cv-731 (S.D. Ohio).  Coulter turned around and petitioned for inter partes review (IPR).  IPR2019-00586, IPR2019-00587.  The PTAB granted the petitions and eventually concluded that the claims were obvious compared against the prior art.  The PTAB decision here is fairly questionable as applying hindsight bias in justifying the combination of prior references. Still, the Federal Circuit affirmed without opinion.

The Federal Circuit precedent is clear that all enforcement litigation should end as soon as the PTAB finds a claim unpatentable in an IPR/PRG and the determination is affirmed on appeal.  “That affirmance … has an immediate issue-preclusive effect on any pending or co-pending actions involving the patent.” XY, LLC v. Trans Ova Genetics, 890 F.3d 1282, 1294 (Fed. Cir. 2018).  As I write below, the Federal Circuit’s approach has some doctrinal holes.  Still, it is precedent and the district court followed that precedent–dismissing the case and siding with the accused infringer.  Jump Rope appealed, but made clear to the Federal Circuit that the purpose of its appeal was to change the law and moved for summary affirmance of the district court’s judgment.

The IPR Certificate eventually issued in August 2022 stating that the claims have been cancelled, but that time the district and appellate courts had already been treating them as cancelled for months.

= = =

Jump Rope Systems’ case is now pending before the US Supreme Court on petition for writ of cetiorari and it argues that the Federal Circuit’s approach is in direct conflict with our law of issue preclusion.   Question presented:

Whether, as a matter of federal patent law, a determination of unpatentability by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in an inter partes review proceeding, affirmed by the Federal Circuit, has a collateral estoppel effect on patent validity in a patent infringement lawsuit  in federal district court. 

Jump Rope Petition.  

Although the Second Restatement of Judgments is not “law” as such, the Supreme Court (and other courts) have repeatedly concluded that its statements do reflect the law.  One theory for immediately applying the PTAB judgment is the doctrine of collateral estoppel (aka “issue preclusion”).   In XY, the Federal Circuit particularly concluded that collateral estoppel applies to immediately bar a patent infringement lawsuit once the PTAB finds the claims unpatentable and that determination is affirmed on appeal.  Judge Chen’s XY decision has numerous problems. The basic concern is that the opinion fails to consider standard limitations on the application of collateral estoppel, such as differing standards of review.  One key example: the PTAB decided obviousness based upon the low standard of preponderance of the evidence; and the IPR Appeal was decided on an even lower substantial evidence standard.  But, decisions on those low standards do not tell us whether the issue would be decided the same way under a higher standard of clear and convincing evidence. Standard issue preclusion rules prohibits this sort of application.  See Grogan v. Garner, 498 U.S. 279 (1991).  But, the Federal Circuit majority simply concluded that the patentee “had its day in court” and now is bound by the outcome.  As I noted above, in my view the PTAB obviousness decision here is quite weak in the way that it combines disparate references and identifies the problem to be solved.  I mention this because it seems like a case where the standard of review might make a difference.

To be clear, in my mind all of this might be a different situation once the USPTO issues its IPR certificate that actually cancels the claims.  At that point, the patent has been cancelled, but the parties here appear to be fighting about the pre-cancellation interim period.  One additional complication to this case is the reality that obviousness is a question of law, albeit one based upon substantial subsidiary facts.  Legal decisions by the courts also become binding precedent (apart from their preclusive impact on the parties), but this area becomes complicated when the legal determinations are based upon unique underlying factual conclusions.

 

31 thoughts on “Jumping In Line: IPR and District Court Dance

  1. 9

    Not going anywhere.

  2. 8

    Bottom line:

    Molly has been robbed.

    Blind.

    By the Death Squad. By the CAFC. By Coulter Ventures.

    Will SCOTUS make right that which is wrong?

  3. 7

    Yet another attack on IPR. The Supreme Court has consistently rejected such attacks. For example, IPR doesn’t violate the Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial in civil patent cases. It would not make sense to now effectively render the IPR system moot. There’s a 0% chance this petition works.

    1. 7.1

      Is that what you think will happen here?

  4. 6

    Still, the Federal Circuit affirmed without opinion.

    CAFC: Let’s skip this one.

  5. 5

    “Molly Metz, a second class citizen, is a competitive jump-roper (5-time world champ) who received an invalid patent on an
    obvious jump rope modification.”

    Fixed for accuracy.

    1. 5.1

      I bet the idiot MM did not even read the claims and review the prior art. What a t—dburgler!

  6. 4

    “The PTAB decision here is fairly questionable as applying hindsight bias in justifying the combination of prior references.”

    There are many, many, many PTAB decisions that are fairly questionable for various reasons, including applying hindsight bias, and especially the bias that allows the PTAB to proclaim that they will not look for any grounds to reverse the rejections that were not raised by the Applicant but they will engage in finding new grounds of rejection that the Examiner did not make.

    1. 4.1

      “ There are many, many, many PTAB decisions that are fairly questionable for various reasons”

      … says the brainless twerp who posts YouTube videos made by flat earth-promoting societal rejects like himself. But he’s a very serious person! Totally not an incel from Texas wound up like a cuckoo clock from freebasing Tucker Carlson every night.

      1. 4.1.1

        Did you forget to take your prescription anti-psychotic medications for the last week or are you confusing me with Bill Honaker?

        1. 4.1.1.1

          are you confusing…

          No more than Malcolm’s usual one-bucketing — you made a “pro-patentee” comment, so, to Malcolm, you are “the enemy,” and fall into that “one bucket.”

          Is that rational?

          Of course not.

        2. 4.1.1.2

          His rants are usually more extreme at the end of the month. I think he does run out of medication. 1-800-688-7859

          1. 4.1.1.2.1

            867-5309

            Jenny, I got your number.

        3. 4.1.1.3

          “The Poopy Diaper” needs his diaper changed. You have to forgive him.

        4. 4.1.1.4

          For the record, I am NOT Bill Honaker, who bills himself as IP Guy on youtube videos, and elsewhere.

      2. 4.1.2

        Dr. Gene wisely excised the Malcolm cancer years ago.

        While Dr. Dennis did manage to put this cancer into remission awhile back, the cancer is back.

        Time for the scalpel, Dr. Dennis.

  7. 3

    Blonder-Tongue (S. Ct. 1971) states the law for collateral estoppel in patent cases. Several of the required conditions are absent in this case. The petition should be granted amd the inventor should get her day in court.

    1. the requirement of determining whether the party against whom an estoppel is asserted had a full and fair opportunity to litigate is a most significant safeguard.

    2. we should keep firmly in mind that we are considering the situation where the patentee was plaintiff in the prior suit and chose to litigate at that time and place.

    3. the patentee-plaintiff must be permitted to demonstrate, if he can, that he did not have a fair opportunity procedurally, substantively and evidentially to pursue his claim the first time.

    4. certain other factors immediately emerge. For example, if the issue is nonobviousness, appropriate inquiries would be whether the first validity determination purported to employ the standards announced in Graham v. John Deere Co.

    5. whether…the prior case was one of those relatively rare instances where the courts wholly failed to grasp the technical subject matter and issues in suit

    5. whether without fault of his own the patentee was deprived of crucial evidence or witnesses in the first litigation.

    6. as so often is the case, no one set of facts, no one collection of words or phrases, will provide an automatic formula for proper rulings on estoppel pleas. In the end, decision will necessarily rest on the trial courts’ sense of justice and equity.

    7. Res judicata and collateral estoppel are affirmative defenses that must be pleaded. Fed.Rules Civ.Proc. 8(c)

    1. 3.1

      Nice Josh — did you pick that up from personal experience?

  8. 2

    Couldn’t you also say that the IPR certificate mooted any prior dispute about collateral estoppel?

    1. 2.1

      A response from Molly’s cert petition author:

      The XY panel did not believe “mooting” nor “voidness ab initio” justified this outcome, nor did the present Jump Rope Systems panel. They relied on an estraordinary absolutist view of collateral estoppel. Our Petition shows that this ignores a basic collateral estoppel exception, well known from the Restatement and applied at federal common law in all areas–differing burdens of proof. This is why we believe XY is a doctrinal outlier, easily reversed.

      Sure, Congress has / had the power to override the federal common law. It did not. If you pan out to inspect the Congressional scheme for IPR as a whole, the Act contains no suggestion of retroactive effect. In our petition, we referred to the old chestnut that “Congress does not hide elephants in mouseholes.” Likewise here.

      Congress instead left the “elephant stall” empty. For IPRs, Section 315 offers a grab bag of IPR effects on district court proceedings. This section never mentions retroactive effect of a final PTAB decision, nor of the cancellation certificate. Section 315 is the only IPR provision entitled “Relation to other proceedings or actions.” That would be the single natural place for Congress to speak to this point. Did it? No.

      Crickets.

      One can’t say Congress was unaware of the differing burdens of proof it was creating. The 2011 House bill for the AIA was approved by that chamber a mere two weeks after the Supreme Court’s i4i decision. The ink was not dry on the well-publicized Supreme Court endorsement of “clear and convincing” for district court actions, when the House approved what became Section 316(e)–“preponderance” for the agency process.

      And what of that cancellation certificate? This is not germane to this Petition, but people might wonder. Without a legal basis for asserting retroactive effect, current attitudes smack of received wisdom or wishful thinking. “The patent must be void ab initio since the PTAB invalidated the claims,” one hears. But remember–the Director can “cancel” claims, not “invalidate” them.

      There has never been a sound explanation why an agency’s claim cancellation supposedly might “moot” or render “void” the affected patent claims as invalid, with respect to past damages. A suit for damages by its very nature demonstrates a continuing, unredressed injury; such cases are therefore rarely moot. See 13A C. Wright, A. Miller & E. Cooper, Federal Practice and Procedure § 3533.3 (2d ed. 1984) (“The availability of damages or other monetary relief almost always avoids mootness, while much more difficult questions may be presented by demands for injunctive, declaratory, or other specific relief.”).

      What about Fresenius? Nope. That was a reexamination case, not IPR, but what if it applied? The voidness conclusion in that case (focused on the cancellation provision for reexams) hinged on analogies to 19th and 20th Century reissue cases. That reasoning (a 2-1 decision like XY) was flimsy out of the gate. Reissue always involves a voluntary surrender at the outset of the process. It makes sense that cancellation after reissue might impact a surrendered patent claim retroactively, because the patentee gave it up as the price of admission. But the same does not follow in a proceeding (like IPR) involving no voluntary surrenders by a patentee (like Molly).

      How about Oil States? Again nope. Nothing in the majority decision reflected on the retroactive effect (or not) of cancellation. Its FN3 justified saving IPR from unconstitutionality by analogy to a long tradition under law allowing one agency–the Bureau of Land Management–to “cancel” public land leases that were invalid “ab initio”. But there is the rub. BLM expressly states that when it does “cancel” invalid-ab-initio public land leases, the effect does not begin until the lessee receives the cancellation. 43 CFR 3213.16.

      So we’re done. Oil States if anything supports prospective-effect only effects of the cancellation certificate, elsewise the separation of powers problem would reemerge. The received wisdom / wishful thinking that cancellation in the IPR statute–as Congress actually wrote it–has some sort of retroactive effect won’t survive analysis.

        1. 2.1.1.1

          Once the Fed Cir affirms the PTAB, the certificate cancelling the claims is only a ministerial act. I don’t think the timing makes any difference to the outcome here–collateral estoppel.

          Reply Report
        You really are saying (I think) that the certificate actually makes no difference, because there is no express statutory provision as to its retroactive effect, and that this all must turn on collateral estoppel, which, under any recognized formulation, clearly takes into account the respective legal burdens of the prior and present determinations and doesn’t find CE if the prior burden was lower (e.g., criminal vs. civil, or preponderance vs. clear and convincing). Makes sense. But then again, why do the criteria for a stay for IPR proceedings include the possibility that the IPR will simplify the issues, if, at the end of the day the final written decision in the IPR, even after appeal, actually won’t resolve the validity of the same claims as asserted in the parallel litigation? Perhaps the stay factors, being judge-made, are based on erroneous reasoning as well. The Supreme Court could redetermine all of this, but unless I am completely missing something, it seems unlikely they would do so (much as I wish they might).

        Reply Report
          IPR simplifies litigation under this corrected framework two ways: (1) infringers who lose will be estopped, and (2) patentees who lose can’t get injunctions. So there is still fulfilment of this part of the legislative purpose, even if we all wake up to recognize that the statutory scheme keeps past damages claims intact.

          Reply Report
            Well, if this is turns out to be the law, it would no longer make much sense to bring an IPR or PGR against an NPE, since the only possible impact in such a case (other than foreclosing new lawuits) would be to estop the petitioner. Seems odd to me that Congress would have intended this, given its expressed object of simplifying the domain of patent disputes. Also, based on this “corrected framework,” the patentee could conceivably still go out, after the certificate cancelling claims, and bring an entirely new suit against another target for past damages under thoise claims – such that the result of the IPR becomes in effect nothing more than an expiration with a six-year S/L tail. Indeed, what is the point of an IPR on an expired patent, which is specifically allowed for? Guess that would be contrary to the corrected framework as well. Hard to see this working out.

            Reply Report
          Once the PTAB finds claims unpatentable and that decision is affirmed, the patent ceases to exist (actually the certificate must be issued, but as I said that is a merely ministerial act). If the patent no longer exists, then the different standard for showing invalidity becomes irrelevant.

          Reply Report
            True, the cancelled claims cease to exist (certainly as something with any ongoing effect). But, did they ever exist, i.e., exist (and also give rise to damages) before the cancellation? I perhaps naively thought that the damages would only be locked in if embodied in a judgment that became final and nonappealable prior to the cancellation, but not otherwise, though why this would be the case, I can’t tell you. I had a law professor who made a big point about the difference between void and voidable, and maybe this is an example of that.

            Reply Report
              A fascinating debate. Just ignore the one who styles herself anon. Everybody else does.

              Reply Report
            Your rush to “irrelevant” misses ALL of the points presented above.

            Can you address those points (instead of pretending that no one raised them)?

            Reply Report
        i4i “clear and convincing” standard rests on Section 282’s presumption of validity, which is obviously statutory. Congress of course could repeal it, including implicitly.

        So its not about congress overriding common law. Its about congress overriding itself. Which is a bit different.

        Do you believe congress intended the statutory presumption of validity to apply to patent claims which have been canceled as unpatentable in an IPR? That is the question. (And it seems crazy to me to think that congress intended that a claim deemed unpatentable by PTAB is somehow subject to a presumption of validity) If not, then there is no clear and convincing standard at issue here (for claims that have been canceled as unpatentable), and the “differing standards of proof” problem goes away.

        Reply Report
    It seems that PTAB and parallel district court proceedings almost invariably set up a “race condition” that manifests in various ways, including the (almost now caput) Fintive doctrine, district court stay practice upon IPR institution (or earlier), what happens to the district court case after an adverse final written decision in the PTAB (not to mention the separate question of whether/how PTAB matters are presented to a jury), and the timing of respective appeals. IPRs and PGRs are supposed to be a more lightweight way to challenge and potentially invalidate poor patent claims. PTAB cancelation amounts to a determination that the claim(s) ruled upon should never have issued. Once there is the IPR certificate, after the PTAB appeals(s) have been exhausted, it would appear to be final bar for the patent assertion, and retroactive as well, at least to the extent there is no final judgment on infringement of the patent as to which appeals have been exhausted. However, where the invalidation is all complete but for the issuance of the certificate, then it is presumptively only a matter of passage of time until it does issue. The district court could have stayed the proceedings until the certificate issued. The fact that it didn’t, and perhaps jumped the gun by over-applying collateral estoppel, strikes me as harmless, given that the IPR certificate would eventually have come forth in any case. The underlying problem is that IPRs and the abbreviated process by which they are decided, appealed, etc., is less than optimal (for the patent owner), but unless there is some further constitutional flaw yet to be found in the IPR/PGR process, the remedy for the shortcomings of these procedures unfortunately lies with Congress (and good luck with that!). Regrettably, I can’t see any outcome here other than cert. denied. This inventor probably got screwed by a slipshod, hindsight obviousness finding that was glossed over by an overburdened appellate court, where the inventor happened to exhaust her appeals from the PTAB before the district court case could be resolved. The whole field of parallel and successive patent cases (e.g., Kessler) is conceptually very shaky.

