Trade Secret Filings

I pulled up 10 recent federal complaints alleging trade secret misappropriations to get a sense of what filings look like today. All 10 involved allegations against former employees. Most focused on sales folks leaving and soliciting customers. A couple of cases involve employees forming allegiances with the competitor before leaving. One involves a competitor trying to hire-away employees. And, one includes a text full of explicit emoji. Overall, about 50 new Federal trade secret cases were filed in the past 30 days with about 600 over the past 12 months.
- MGA Home Healthcare Colorado, LLC v. Thun, Docket No. 1:22-cv-02534 (D. Colo. Sep 28, 2022). According to the complaint: Former employee (Thun) was lead client manager but was terminated by MGA. Thun then joined a competitor Amazing Health Care and began soliciting clients. The employment agreement included a non-solicitation clause extending for 12-months following the end of employment.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. v. Dingman et al, Docket No. 1:22-cv-00361 (D.R.I. Oct 03, 2022). According to the complaint: Former employee (Dingman) had signed both a non-compete and non-disclosure agreement with scraper Schnitzer. Dingman was fired in June 2022 and then formed a competing company to purchase and recycle catalytic converters. He then started calling all of the same suppliers and has “successfully stolen business” from Schnitzer.
- H.B. Fuller Company v. Strzegowski, Docket No. 0:22-cv-02389 (D. Minn. Sep 28, 2022). According to the complaint: Former employee (Strzegowiski) joined competitor and began soliciting former customers.
- Cartiga, LLC v. Robles, Docket No. 9:22-cv-81612 (S.D. Fla. Oct 19, 2022). According to the complaint: Former employee (Robles) began soliciting former customers. Attachments to the complaint include a nice row of middle fingers in response to the cease and desist letter.
- NEBCO, Inc. v. Butler, Docket No. 4:22-cv-03217 (D. Neb. Sep 29, 2022). According to the complaint: Employee (Butler) allegedly began doing a bit of self dealing with a competitor with plans to join that company.
- MERIDIAN BANK v. SANDY SPRING BANK et al, Docket No. 2:22-cv-03951 (E.D. Pa. Oct 04, 2022). According to the complaint: Nine former employees were hired away by competing bank who had been given confidential information regarding salary, benefits, and customer lists.
- TRANSACTLY, INC. v. MOVE-IN READY, LLC et al, Docket No. 1:22-cv-00987 (W.D. Tex. Sep 29, 2022). According to the complaint: Employees formed a competing company and sent confidential information to the new company before quitting.
- BIGRENTZ, INC. v. KGM Enterprises, LLC, Docket No. 1:22-cv-00430 (D. Idaho Oct 13, 2022). According to the complaint: Former employee formed competing company and began recruiting more employees with knowledge of customers lists and have begun soliciting those customers.
- Gartner, Inc. v. G2.com, Inc., Docket No. 3:22-cv-01291 (D. Conn. Oct 13, 2022). According to the complaint: Competitor is hiring former employees seeking to “steal” plaintiff’s market share. Sued both competitor and former employees.
- BMO Harris Bank, N.A. v. Eimen et al, Docket No. 1:22-cv-05378 (N.D. Ill. Sep 30, 2022). According to the complaint: Former wealth management employees joined competitors and began soliciting former clients.