FedEx wins Mandamus: EDTX is too Inconvenient for the Multinational

by Dennis Crouch

In a non-precedential decision, the Federal Circuit today granted FedEx’s mandamus petition and ordered E.D.Tex. Judge Mazzant to reconsider his denial transfer. In re FedEx Corp. Svcs., Inc., 22-156 (Fed. Cir. Oct 19, 2022). The decision here relates directly to the recent Patently-O guest post from Prof. Gugliuzza. Nonprecedential Precedent in Patent Venue Disputes.

R2 Solutions LLC (a Texas LLC and Acacia subsidiary) sued FedEx back in E.D.Tex (Sherman Division) back in 2021 alleging infringement of several former Yahoo! search-engine patents. U.S. Patent Nos. 8,190,610, 8,341,157, and 7,698,329. Pre-2011, R2 would have filed a single lawsuits naming a number of defendants. But, the joinder limitations of the AIA limited that approach and so instead R2 simultaneously filed several parallel lawsuits all in the same court against Walmart, Charles Schwab, Deezer, JP Morgan, Samsung, Target, Fidelity, Intel, Citigroup, Allegiant, CVS, State Farm, Redfin, Hilton, Booking.com, American Airlines, etc.

Although venue was proper, FedEx argued in its case that litigating in Sherman Texas was inconvenient and thus moved for transfer of venue under 28 U.S.C. § 1404(a) to Memphis (Western District of Tennessee) where the transportation giant is headquartered (although it is a Delaware company). Judge Mazzant denied the motion in a 12-page written opinion. R2_FedEx_Transfer_Denial. At that point FedEx petitioned for mandamus and that has now been granted.

The mandamus order particularly calls-out Judge Mazzant for failing to explain his conclusions: “Here, the district court’s decision denying transfer lacks sufficient explanation for its findings and conclusions such that we cannot presently discern on limited mandamus review whether the denial of transfer was a patently erroneous result.”

Witnesses: The parties apparently hotly debated the location of potential witnesses. Lots of FedEx folks in WDTN, but R2 found at least 10 potential FedEx witnesses in its EDTX Plano office. On mandamus, the appellate court chastised Judge Mazzant for failing to make any findings or provide any explanations as to the relevance or importance of the various witnesses. Of course, this venue transfer motion is being made at the pleadings stage before discovery or substantial analysis of the case. The Judge simply counted witnesses in each location, and according to the appellate court miscounted:

[W]hile R2 had identified 18 FedEx employees in EDTX, the court agreed with FedEx that four of those individuals are not FedEx employees (not shown to be willing witnesses otherwise) and another four are in WDTN. This suggests that the district court found there to be ten willing witnesses in each forum (ten identified by R2 in EDTX; six identified by FedEx and four identified by R2 in WDTN; and four non-willing witnesses). Nonetheless, the court concluded that there were more willing witnesses in EDTX, Appx 8. That conclusion does not match our understanding of the court’s apparent findings. This ambiguity further infects the analysis of the compulsory process factor since the court did not address the four additional non-willing witnesses that R2 alleged were subject to the court’s compulsory process.

Slip Op. Truthfully though, it is not clear exactly what the appellate panel is asking the district court to do — it seems like we need to take their testimony in order to determine whether it will be inconvenient to take their testimony.

Local Interest: One part of the convenience analysis is “local interest.” The district court found that local interest was in balance. Although FedEx is headquartered in WDTN, R2 is a Frisco Texas company (Frisco is in EDTX). On appeal, the Federal Circuit concluded that R2’s local interest is negligible despite being registered and headquartered in EDTX because it was only recently established. “Whatever de minimis local interest EDTX may have based on R2’s recently established, ephemeral in-district work address, it is nowhere near comparable to the local interest of WDTN, where events that gave rise to the suit largely occurred.” Slip Op.

A seeming important element of convenience in this case is that there are a dozen other parallel cases pending before the same court, and it makes sense to consider whether there will be overlapping witnesses in each case. No consideration of that issue here.

On remand, the court will need to reconsider its prior transfer denial and likely will order transfer.