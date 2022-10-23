Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Ian Pedersen: AgriFORCE Granted Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office Related to its Automated Growing Facility, FORCEGH+ (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Supantha Mukherjee and Stine Jacobsen: Nokia, Ericsson Slump as Patent Fights Hit Margins (Source: Reuters)
- Kelcee Griffis: Litigation Finance Gains Traction in Patent Infringement Cases (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Brett Foote: Ford Patent Filed for Ev Cable with Inductor Portion (Source: Ford Authority)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. Christopher K. Larus, Atty. Miles A Finn, Dr. Congnan Zhan, Dr. Joseph (Yu) Chen, and Dr. Shelley R. Gilliss: Patent Value: Scoring Patents Using Characteristics of Patents in Litigation (Source: SSRN)
- Dr. Garry Gabison: Defensive Patenting and Portfolio Synergies: the Impact of Patent Invalidation on the Renewal of Citing Patents (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Richard Epstein: Market Competition as a Constitutional Virtue: A Defense of Lochner and a Revitalized Dormant Commerce Clause (Source: SSRN)
New Job Postings on Patently-O:
- Dorsey
- Christensen O’Connor Johnson Kindness PLLC
- Sunstein LLP
- Faegre Drinker–Intellectual Property Patent Associate – Electrical Engineering, Optics, or Physics
- Faegre Drinker–Intellectual Property Patent Agent – Electrical Engineering, Optics, or Physics
- Faegre Drinker–Intellectual Property Patent Agent or Technical Specialist – Biotechnology/Biochemistry