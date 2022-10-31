Schedule-A Example

The Request for sealing is innocuous. It is clearly limited in scope and timing, and provides compelling rationale for its limited effect.

That being said, the complaint itself caught my eye for (at least) the following:

1) “Hair styling products styled after these designs are associated with the quality and innovation that the public has come to expect from Dyson Products.”

2) “Tactics used by Defendants to conceal their identities and the full scope of their operation make it virtually impossible for Dyson to discover Defendants’ true identities and the exact interworking of their network. If Defendants provide additional credible information regarding their identities, Dyson will take appropriate steps to amend the Complaint.”

3) “According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), most infringing products now come through international mail and express courier services (as opposed to containers) due to increased sales from offshore online infringers. The Counterfeit Silk Road: Impact of Counterfeit Consumer Products Smuggled Into the United States prepared for The Buy Safe America Coalition by John Dunham & Associates (Exhibit 3).”

4) “Third party service providers like those used by Defendants do not adequately subject new sellers to verification and confirmation of their identities, allowing infringers to “routinely use false or inaccurate names and addresses when registering with these e-commerce platforms.” Exhibit 4, Daniel C.K. Chow, Alibaba, Amazon, and Counterfeiting in the Age of the Internet, 40 NW. J. INT’L L. & BUS. 157, 186 (2020); see also, report on “Combating Trafficking in Counterfeit and Pirated Goods” prepared by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans (Jan. 24, 2020), attached as Exhibit 5… ”

Item 4) should be familiar – given Malcolm’s recent SUckpuppetry.

I would posit though that NOT JUST NDIL is so ‘targeted” (as alleged), but ANYWHERE in the US — vis a vis past venue discussions and the out-of-whack “choice of benefit of doing business in any State versus [currently reduced] risk of suit in any State.