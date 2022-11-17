Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Blake Brittain: Google Must Face Uniloc Patent Lawsuits Again – Appeals Court (Source: Reuters)
- Zac Hall: Apple Settles With Firm In AirPods Patent Case On Jury Selection Day After Previous Mistrial (Source: 9to5 Mac)
- Blake Brittain: Eli Lilly Ordered To Pay $176.5 Million To Teva In U.S. Migraine Drug Patent Trial (Source: Reuters)
- Thomas Claburn: Intel Hit With $948.8 Million VLSI Infringement Verdict (Source: The Register)
- Ewan Spence: Microsoft Patent Application Describes Potential Surface Duo Hinge Improvement (Source: Forbes)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Dr. Matthew Rimmer: Open for Climate Justice: Intellectual Property, Human Rights, And Climate Change (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. John M. Golden and Prof. Thomas H. Lee: Congressional Power, Public Rights and Non-Article III Adjudication (Source: SSRN)
- Atty. David Schwartz: Safe And Cost-Effective Divisional Application Filing Strategies Under Canada’s Newest Patent Rules (Source: JD Supra)
New Job Postings on Patently-O:
- Foster Garvey
- Shook Hardy & Bacon
- Dority & Manning
- Okada Patent & Trademark Office, P.C.
- Nintendo of America
- Ballard Spahr LLP
- Hanley, Flight & Zimmerman (HFZ)
- Neustel Law Offices, LTD
- Scheef & Stone LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale
- Barclay Damon – Trademarks & Copyrights Attorney
- Barclay Damon – IP Litigation Associate