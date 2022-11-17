Cross-Border Inventing

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

The chart below highlights an important trend in patenting: increased joint-inventorship where the inventors reside in different countries.  The top (blue-circle) series looks generally at cross-border joint-inventing while the lower (orange-square) series reports a subset where at least one of the inventors has a US residence.

One important caveat here is that the inventor’s permanent residence does not necessarily mean that the inventors where physically distant since one or more inventors may have been temporarily on location.  Further, residence is typically designated at the time the patent application is filed, and inventors may have moved in the interim between inventing and their US filing.  The rise in cross-border inventing also correlates with the rise in joint inventorship.  From 2005 to 2022, the average number of inventors per patent rose from 2.5 up to over 3.   If we reach back to 1985, most US patents listed only one inventor. By 2005, only 37% of utility patents were single inventor endeavors.  Today, the figure is down to 26%.

 

5 thoughts on “Cross-Border Inventing

  1. 4

    Its tough to draw conclusions on these sorts of data, for me at least, since there’s so many factors. Its like “dry skin” can have so many different causes, same with inventorship diversity, but it can probably be correlated with AIA if one border collies’ up the numbers.

    What I’ve observed as potential fun are these patents many have seen, which list like… 8 inventors and when you look at the claims, ya wonder … there’s no way if these ppl were grilled, that 8 inventors are behind that claim !! Its a weak spot of patents, having larger numers of inventors means the lawyer writing the case better make well darn sure they have it documented, each inventors contribution to the claims !! Lots of ’em out there that won’t stand up to scrutiny without question !

  2. 3

    Very interesting. Thanks for sharing these, Prof. C.

  3. 2

    Also, inventor residence alone may well be ‘adjusted’ by examination of an immediate assignee.

    Quite in fact, while most all application prep involves dialogue with inventors, it is important to note that our clients are almost exclusively NOT those inventors.

  4. 1

    Would be interesting to see another line for NON-Multinationals/Foreign Entities.

    1. 1.1

      But, the United States is a foreign corporation w/respect to the several states of the Union, so where do Texans fit in (the term includes also spiritual Texans) ? All patents issued by the DC corporation, were issued to individuals residing in different States, for a long time…. 🙂 word fun 🙂

