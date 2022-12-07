In Graham v. Deere, SCOTUS provided a five step obviousness analysis.
My question – where do motivation-to-combine and reasonable-expectation-of-success fit in? pic.twitter.com/M4F4L1gh6H
— Dennis Crouch (@patentlyo) December 7, 2022
21 thoughts on “Motivation to Combine”
-
5
If you bros watch this about 3x or so and let your eyes relax it will produce a cool visual effect.4
I would slot “motivation to combine” into the “differences between the claimed invention and the prior art” portion of the analysis. The greater the difference, the harder it becomes to discern a “motivation” to cross the distance between the prior art and the ultimately claimed invention, and therefore the less likely the ultimately claimed invention is to be obvious over the prior art.
“Reasonable expectation of success” is just an appendix to “motivation to combine.” One has no motivation to combine if one does not expect the combination to succeed. Therefore, “reasonable expectation of success” also slots into the “differences” prong. These are both just subsidiary fact-findings to the overall finding about “differences between the claimed invention and the prior art.”
-
4.1
York is off his rocker.4.2
Dozens, the English courts have pondered the influence of commercial “success” on the level of “motivation to combine”. I mean, if “success” would bring profits on sales beyond its wildest dreams, the innovative corporate-oriented skilled person is perhaps under a heightened “motivation to combine”, even when the likelihood of enjoyment of scientific/technological “success” is remote.
Do the Graham factors take any of this into account? Will the court take into account issues of projected profit when mulling over the level of “motivation to combine”?3
How about we get the USPTO to actually determine the level of ordinary skill in the art? Technically, that comes before coming up with a reason to combine references.
-
-