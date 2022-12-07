[D]o we just think we should reward the guys who slog through all the obvious possible solutions until he hits on the one that works best?

It really matters how hard it is to slog through all the obvious possible solutions. The logic of patents is that up-front capital must be spent to find a solution to a problem, but once the solution is found, it is often easier for those who did not spend the capital to profit from the solution than it is for those who did spend the capital. That makes it impossible for the initial investors to profit from the R&D expenditures, and patents are a mechanism alter that dynamic and allow only the investors to profit from the discovery.

Where it will require a lot of capital to slog through all of those possibilities, it makes good sense to reward the one who does the slog and finds the optimal solution. Otherwise, it may well be that no one will ever undertake the work necessary to do that slog.

Where it requires little capital to do that slog, there is a good argument for not rewarding the discovery with a patent. On the other hand, it may just be too complicated to run a system that has to make the distinction between “little” capital and “lots” of capital requirements. In that case, it may be that the best achievable outcome is obtained by awarding patents for those who undertake the slog in both “low” capital circumstances and “high” capital circumstances, just so that one does not end up in the “valley of death” of R&D where “slog” investigations are never funded, or funded only by charitable ventures (i.e., underfunded).