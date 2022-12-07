Hide comments

21 thoughts on “Motivation to Combine

  1. 5

    If you bros watch this about 3x or so and let your eyes relax it will produce a cool visual effect.

    link to youtube.com

  2. 4

    I would slot “motivation to combine” into the “differences between the claimed invention and the prior art” portion of the analysis. The greater the difference, the harder it becomes to discern a “motivation” to cross the distance between the prior art and the ultimately claimed invention, and therefore the less likely the ultimately claimed invention is to be obvious over the prior art.

    Reasonable expectation of success” is just an appendix to “motivation to combine.” One has no motivation to combine if one does not expect the combination to succeed. Therefore, “reasonable expectation of success” also slots into the “differences” prong. These are both just subsidiary fact-findings to the overall finding about “differences between the claimed invention and the prior art.”

    1. 4.1

      York is off his rocker.

    2. 4.2

      Dozens, the English courts have pondered the influence of commercial “success” on the level of “motivation to combine”. I mean, if “success” would bring profits on sales beyond its wildest dreams, the innovative corporate-oriented skilled person is perhaps under a heightened “motivation to combine”, even when the likelihood of enjoyment of scientific/technological “success” is remote.

      Do the Graham factors take any of this into account? Will the court take into account issues of projected profit when mulling over the level of “motivation to combine”?

  3. 3

    How about we get the USPTO to actually determine the level of ordinary skill in the art? Technically, that comes before coming up with a reason to combine references.

    1. 3.1

      USPTO: PHOSITA is someone who would combine these disparate references together

      1. 3.1.1

        Well that’s clearly false.

        (recognizing that you may have been attempting humor)

      2. 3.1.2

        You laugh but, in response to a rather detailed argument I made that the Examiner did not determine that the references cited in the obviousness rejection reflected an appropriate level of skill in the art, the Examiner responded as follows: “The examiner is interpreting the level of ordinary skill in the art as a hypothetical person having ordinary skill in the art.”

        1. 3.1.2.1

          That’s a quick call to the supervisor.

          If that does not set it right, elevate to the ombudsman.

          No way any applicant should have to put up with that type of nonsense.

          1. 3.1.2.1.1

            That’s the response I got AFTER I called the SPE because the Examiner had failed to reply at all to my argument. They sent out a second Office Action re-starting the period for response with THAT as the response to my skill level argument. Needless to say, I’ve already left a message for the SPE when I saw their idea of a ‘new and improved’ response to my argument.

          2. 3.1.2.1.2

            ” elevate to the ombudsman”

            Lelz.

        2. 3.1.2.2

          Yes, but argument isn’t enough, is it? If the level of skill in the art is a matter of fact, and a fact in dispute, you need to adduce evidence in support of your argument, don’t you?

      3. 3.1.3

        “PHOSITA is someone who would combine these disparate references together”

        100% based

  4. 2

    Motivation to Combine (MTC) and Reasonable Expectation of Success (RES) should come in at step 5, where the court decides as a matter of law whether the patent claim is obvious. The Graham factors are predicate facts that that inform the court’s legal determination. Based on those facts, the court decides as a matter of law whether the claim is obvious. This is tantamount to deciding whether a skilled artisan would have been motivated to create the claim and would have foreseen success in doing so. Ergo, MTC and RES are restatements of the ultimate legal obviousness inquiry. Patent jurisprudence has gone awry by treating MTC and RES as subsidiary questions of fact. That’s my view, anyway.

    1. 2.1

      This is pretty much what I was going to write. Thanks for saving me the effort.

      1. 2.1.1

        I also enjoyed reading the answer at #2. It might be a silly question, but what does “success” mean under the US jurisprudence?

        I know what it means under the EPO’s problem-solution approach to obviousness, but how do you know in the USA what constitutes “success”? Estimates of sales figures, perhaps?

  5. 1

    Reasonable expectation of success, like synergy, is an senseless basis for patentability. If something is obvious to try, it’s obvious. Whether it works or not does not circle back to negate the fact that it was obvious to try in the first place. Even things with a reasonable expectation of failure can be obvious.
    Besides numerous magical incantations, what logic leads to the conclusion that an artisan would be motivated to do something yet hold back because the results might be uncertain? Or do we just think we should reward the guys who slog through all the obvious possible solutions until he hits on the one that works best?

    1. 1.1

      [D]o we just think we should reward the guys who slog through all the obvious possible solutions until he hits on the one that works best?

      It really matters how hard it is to slog through all the obvious possible solutions. The logic of patents is that up-front capital must be spent to find a solution to a problem, but once the solution is found, it is often easier for those who did not spend the capital to profit from the solution than it is for those who did spend the capital. That makes it impossible for the initial investors to profit from the R&D expenditures, and patents are a mechanism alter that dynamic and allow only the investors to profit from the discovery.

      Where it will require a lot of capital to slog through all of those possibilities, it makes good sense to reward the one who does the slog and finds the optimal solution. Otherwise, it may well be that no one will ever undertake the work necessary to do that slog.

      Where it requires little capital to do that slog, there is a good argument for not rewarding the discovery with a patent. On the other hand, it may just be too complicated to run a system that has to make the distinction between “little” capital and “lots” of capital requirements. In that case, it may be that the best achievable outcome is obtained by awarding patents for those who undertake the slog in both “low” capital circumstances and “high” capital circumstances, just so that one does not end up in the “valley of death” of R&D where “slog” investigations are never funded, or funded only by charitable ventures (i.e., underfunded).

      1. 1.1.1

        Wrong and wrong.

        Obvious to try is simply not the same as obvious.

        ONE reason – among many — could be “for financial” aspects.

        But to assert that as THE driver (only or even main) is a serious misunderstanding of the patent system.

        Such leads to the insidious danger of a “must make” attitude.

    2. 1.2

      Also, worth noting that the CAFC considers that “slog[ging] through all the obvious possible solutions” is not an instance of “obvious to try” if it really is a slog.

      [A]n invention would not have been obvious to try when the inventor would have had to try all possibilities in a ﬁeld unreduced by direction of the prior art. When what would have been ‘obvious to try’ would have been to vary all parameters or try each of numerous possible choices until one possibly arrived at a successful result, where the prior art gave either no indication of which parameters were critical or no direction as to which of many possible choices is likely to be successful an invention would not have been obvious. This is another way to express the KSR prong requiring the ﬁeld of search to be among a ﬁnite number of identiﬁed solutions. It is also consistent with our interpretation that KSR requires the number of options to be small or easily traversed,”

      (internal citations and quotations omitted). Bayer Schering Pharma v. Barr Labs, 575 F.3d 1341, 1347 (Fed. Cir. 2009).

    3. 1.3

      “Even things with a reasonable expectation of failure can be obvious.”

      Yeah bro, but “obvious”, according to the courts that made up the patentability standard under 103, ain’t the standard. It’s a bizarro obviousness to a very specific judicial construct of a hypothetical imaginary person that is but a legal fiction created over decades but many many judge’s rulings. They really should codify all 100 quirky things about this fictional construct which is involved in the actual standard so that people aren’t so confused but they constantly don’t. Thus people like yourself remain confused.

      “what logic leads to the conclusion that an artisan would be motivated to do something yet hold back because the results might be uncertain?”

      I don’t think it was logic that was the basis for that thought process, it was empirical observation of actual people irl and what they tend to do. Which is exactly that, in some circumstances.

      “Or do we just think we should reward the guys who slog through all the obvious possible solutions until he hits on the one that works best?”

      If there is enough possibilities I see no reason why not if the outcome is sufficiently uncertain. “Innovation is 1% inspiration and 99% persperation” is the old timey saying I believe. Tho it’s rare for people to be doing that and then claiming to have done that in order to argue for their claim’s patentability.

