IP Attorneys, keep your eyes out for the #53 car on the NASCAR track this year. Driven by Joey Gase, and sponsored by the USPTO.
So THAT’S where our free-money-for-doing-nothing, rip-off maintenance fees have been going!
What’s the procedure for recalling / removing Vidal?
Totally off-topic, but Eric Brunetti (of Iancu v. Brunetti, 139 S. Ct. (2019) fame) was pursuing an even more explicit TM than the one at issue in his supreme court case. The CAFC just dismissed his appeal by mutual agreement between Brunetti and the TTAB. Strangely, I do not see a TTAB opinion in the file wrappers, so I wonder what the CAFC appeal was supposed to be reviewing.
Totally off topic. Is it Big Pharma? anon said he has to pay $ 288 for 10 viagra pills (generic!) at his wall mart. Why?
Looks like Busch series to me, the minor leagues of NASCAR, which itself is bleeding fans right and left.
Why is the USPTO sponsoring a NASCAR driver?
There are few other places in modern society where you can see that many trademarks all jammed into one place.
Actually, though, this is about counterfeit product awareness – here’s the press release.
“counterfeit product awareness”
That would explain why the USPTO is paired with McGruff the Crime Dog.
That was my first thought as well.
Where is that traced to in the budget for this not-for-profit Executive Branch Administrative Agency (and sure as heck, such is not in its charter).
This. Totally agree.
I can kinda/sorta see why, say, the USPS has to engage in this type of advertising, since they compete with FedEx and UPS.
But what’s the thinking behind having the USPTO self-promote?