Preparing for Automated Examination

Associates around the country today are drafting motions, patent applications, and other documents using some version of ChatGPT.   Of course, If I were a judge or examiner, I might also be interested in using AI to help facilitate my decision-making.  ChatGPT is good for that as well and can provide a reasoned structure, including identifying of prior art and obviousness standards.

If you recall your last writing course, the professor repeatedly focused attention on the audience. “Who is the audience you are looking to persuade?”  Moving forward, it appears that we really do have a new audience for our writing — AI advisors.  This calls to mind the great tape recorder scene from Real Genius (1985). Members of the class began just leaving tape-recorders to record the  boring lecture; eventually, the professor also just brought in his own taped lecture to speak to the machines.

Automated Examination: On the patent prosecution side, we may shortly be in a situation where AI systems will be able to conduct patent examination at the same level of quality as a typical human examiner.  It seems obvious that we should rely upon the AI to at least facilitate examination.  The bigger question is whether to eliminate the first-level human bureaucracy all together and move to an automated examination system.  The benefit of that process is that it could be done very rapidly (immediate allowance / rejection) and potentially at a much lower cost.  Certainly, PCT systems could move toward substantially lowering costs with initial search reports and examination being done automatically.

What do you think? 

    “Ignoring SCOTUS’ ineligibility cabining, write a decision utilizing our past 101 / eligibility decisions to invalidate the claims of patent [insert # here].”

    Coming soon from a CAFC near you.

    I love that movie

    I think that ChatGPT is over hyped. And I am speaking from 40+ years of studying AI.

      ChatGPT is, of course, overhyped.

      It’s also an utterly disruptive product that showed the world what AI will mean.

      Will it be like Netscape Navigator? Possibly. But it’s mark is already indelible.

        That is right. What we have here is tech advanced and relatable enough so that most people are having a visceral reaction to its abilities. Those reactions really change us.

    ChatGPT is now a regular participant in meetings that I attend.

    I think these models will present a massive opportunity for the patent system to model realistic PHOSTA for obviousness, and to access exponentially more detailed bodies of prior art. It’s nearly impossible for human beings to fairly examine information invention applications- that may be otherwise with AI surveying a huge catalog.

      Reading your comment, Martin, raises in my mind the thought that obviousness enquiries under a TSM model might benefit particularly from an AI that is capable of searching for, and finding, published documents that indeed include such a TSM.

      And this especially for the TSM variant that is the by now unassailably established obviousness enquiry at the EPO. An Examiner at the EPO would set the key concept, the “objective technical problem” (OTP) and would then unleash the AI to perform a search of the prior art for disclosures within it which suggest how to solve the OTP.

      With that, and the characteristics of the notional PHOSITA, obviousness comes down to a simple objective binary Y/N answer.

      “I think these models will present a massive opportunity for the patent system to model realistic PHOSTA for obviousness, and to access exponentially more detailed bodies of prior art.”

      If you ask a stochastic parrot to perform an obviousness analysis, you’re going to get a likeness of one that perhaps sounds good but is devoid of any comprehension.

    Clearly, Skynet has now become self-aware.

    I think the PTO will attempt to fully automate examination within 20 years.

    But the technology will not be ready, and it’ll result in a tidal wave of bad patents.

      The first part is possibly true, but I doubt it because the numnutz who currently can’t tell the difference between a fancy spell checker and an intelligent human being are going to be exposed as … numnutz (see, e.g., the same crowd that was convinced the highways would now be dominated by true self-driving cars).

      The second part is indisputable.

      The only beneficiaries of “more AI in examination” are going to be the same grifters and abusers of the system who benefit from “more data and logic in patent claims”. And that’s not a coincidence because it’s the same group of cheerleaders and water-carriers who ruin everything they touch.

    Associates around the country today are drafting motions, patent applications, and other documents using some version of ChatGPT.

    With all due respect, who in the world told you that?

      I have heard from associates across the country.

        The goal of my prosecution class (mostly PhD tech specs) is advocacy and thesis development. Maybe AI someday for rote stuff but not advocacy or thesis development.

        Interesting – the patent groups I belong to that has had discussions on the topic have universally pointed out that such actions at this time are nothing but trouble – including the potential ethical trap of divulging non-public client matters publicly.

        There are undoubtedly terrible patent attorneys “across the country” who are incapable of drafting a decent patent specification or patent claim without the assistance of a robot friend. Seems more like an emerging problem than a compelling trend but many folks are easily duped by shiny things.

    I think you’re out of your gourd.

      For once I agree with “The Prophet”!!

