Search here: https://assignment.uspto.gov/patent/index.html#/patent/search/resultAssignee?assigneeName=SILICON%20VALLEY%20BANK
6 thoughts on “SVB and its Security Interests”
-
2
Also, make sure the USPTO and foreign patent office patent maintenance fees are being paid on the patents in any security interest agreement, as otherwise even their potential possible value as recoverable collateral assets upon loan defaults will disappear.1
Good catch Dennis.
Hmmm . . . wondering whether these security interests contain terms / conditions which become modified / modifiable (e.g., loan acceleration) upon sale / transfer . . .
(That whoosh you hear is all these companies rushing to read their security agreements . . . while concurrently trying to settle on (a) banking institution(s) that won’t also go under should Peter Thiel, et. al. head for the door . . .)
-
1.1
GLENN F. DAYOAN IS ANON. HE WAS RESPONSIBLE AND STILL IS FOR THE FELONY CONSPIRACY, AND STILL IS RUNNING POINT FOR PARKER AND
PARKER ALSO PHK&K.
WHY WAS SOTELO FIRED AND NOT DAYOAN? DAYOAN CLAIMS AU 3100 IS HIS ART UNIT. WHY HAS THE USPTO KNOWINGLY KEPT HIM EMPLOYED. THIS WHOLE ON GOING CONSPIRACY HAS TO BE GOOD FOR ME. DOCUMENTING MY CALLS, THE DOCUMENTS I SENT FROM DECATURVILLE , AND DAYOAN KNOWINGLY CLAIMING HIS FELONY COERCION SHOWING ME IN MILLINGTON.ANDBERKENSTOCKS AND PHK&K’S CLIENT WHICH WAS A CONSPIRACY. I WONDER IF THE IRS CAN CHARGE YOU DAYOAN FOR USING THEIR RECORDS KNOWING I WAS IN DECATUR COUNTY.
-
1.1.1
You can erase it like all the other posts the Courts will hear Andale the truth.
-
1.1.1.1
And see. I wonder if all this continued conspiracy will land you in prison.
-
1.1.1.1.1
Read my Facebook post. Even if Google and Facebook block it from view the FBI and the other interested Feds will be able to read it. You will erase it. I invite Litman, Dayoan ACUSHNET ( family law also) to challenge my comments in Court.
Leave a Reply
-
-
-
-