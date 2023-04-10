Federal Circuit: Construing the Term “A” once Again

Fed Cir now requires that each processor be configured to perform the entire method.

The claims should merely require that the combination of processors together perform the function, not that each and every processor perform every process step in parallel.

That’s not what the decision says, it specifically says that there may be one or more processors, but that at least one of the processors perform all of the functions. It does not require all processors in the system to each perform all the functions, nor does it require it in parallel.

How about if I say I have businesses (plural) for selling cars and selling medical devices? Does that mean every business has to do both?

It means of all the businesses you have, at least two of them must sell cars and medical devices. Assuming it’s a comprising claim and not intended use, you have two limitations directed to a business – sell cars, sell medical devices, and a limitation that you have plural of that. Because it comprises a plurality, you may have other nonconforming businesses so long as you you meet the two businesses selling cars and medical devices standard.

The term is being interpreted to mean “one or more” so “the” one or more ( not each of the one or more, but the one or more) has the claimed characteristics.

You introduce X, then THE X must have Y, and THE X must have Z. Therefore, there is only infringement if X has Y and Z. But X is referring to “one or more” microprocessors that have Y and Z, i.e. any nonzero number of things that all have Y and Z. Pluralizing something does not spread limitations out amongst the group because the subject of the limitation is still on “something” and not “group.” There’s a difference between a group of one or more processors where said processors do Y and Z and a group of one or more processors where said group does Y and Z.

How about I have one or more dogs, and those one or more dogs help with fetching sticks and herding sheep. Is it clearly wrong to say one of “the one or more” fetches and the other herds?

One fetches, another herds is noninfringing, because you said one or more dogs and THAT PRIOR ITEM (“those one or more dogs”) has two qualities. That places two requirements upon (embodiment A) one dog, or upon (embodiment B) greater than one dogs. Contrast with “one or more dogs, wherein at least one dog of the one or more dogs fetches and at least one dog of the one or more dogs herds” which are serial singular limitations placed upon one dog or upon multiple dogs. Contrast again with “a group of one or more dogs, wherein the group of dogs help with fetching and herding” which limits the sum characteristics of the group, and not individual characters within it.

If I claim a system, wherein “the” system is configured to do x y or z, do we care what sub component or the claimed structure performs it?

No, because this is a limitation on the group and perfectly explains why “A system comprising one or more processors where the system does X, Y and Z” is completely different than “A system comprising one or more processors where the processors do X, Y and Z.” The former places four limitations on a box (inside are some number of processors, and the box can perform three functions) and the latter places one limitation on the box (inside are some number of processors) and three limitations on the processors (and each of those processors does X Y and Z).

Note that this does not require every processor in the system to do X, Y and Z, because it is a comprising claim with a singular microprocessor embodiment. That means there is infringement when one processor does X, Y and Z, and the open ended system may have other processors (that don’t do X Y and Z) as it wishes.