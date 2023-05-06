An API for the Human Mind

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

The pace of technological advancement never ceases to amaze me, and it seems like even science fiction is struggling to keep up with reality. In recent months, we’ve witnessed some truly remarkable breakthroughs in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), and this latest development is right up there.

Researchers have used GPT-style machine learning architecture to decode human thoughts by analyzing their functional MRI (fMRI) brain scans. That’s right – we’re talking mind reading. The AI was initially trained trained by exposing participants to 16 hours of narrative stories while recording their brain activity.  And, once trained, the AI was able to accurately describe the content of their thoughts.  Of some interest, the AI was better at identifying concepts and meaning rather than the actual words at issue.

While this technology has the potential to revolutionize communication for individuals with disabilities or neurological conditions, it also raises some privacy concerns that could involve both reading thoughts and writing them.

I imagine that all this wouldn’t require a fMRI technology and instead could rely upon much smaller safe-for-home equipment such as Functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) devices shown in the image above or made by Artinis.

A key for me here is that this is potentially moving toward an API for the human mind and body.  For those outside the software world, an API (Application Programming Interface) is a set of protocols, tools, and standards that allow different computer applications to communicate with each other. APIs provide a standardized way for software components to interact.  An API for the human mind and body would create an interface that allows software systems to access and interact with the brain or and other body parts. Over the past several years, folks have been making huge advances with brain/body connection, and I’m excited about where we are headed in this expanded mind approach.

Enjoy!

Hide comments

12 thoughts on “An API for the Human Mind

  1. 6

    Also enjoy:

    link to youtu.be

    (even those that want to clench tight their eyes)

    Reply Report
  2. 5

    Once there is a true brain-computer interface, two individuals will link and immediately decide that everyone else must be assimilated.

    That is how the Borg will start.

    You might as well lower your shields and surrender now.

    Resistance will be futile.

    Reply Report
  4. 3

    >A key for me here is that this is potentially moving toward an API for the human mind and body.

    So, will the patent be found invalid as an abstract idea or for being directed to a natural law?

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Depends on the claims. Note that Dennis has already potentially destroyed some amazing patent opportunities with his published thoughts above. Now nobody will ever bother to make those products because nobody will invest a dime in them without strong patent protection. It’s almost like Dennis wants the entire computer industry to fail by publishing so many insightful thoughts about computers. Did everybody know that computers can process any data presented to them in a computer-readable format? And that they can likewise be instructed to process data in any conceivable manner as long as the instructions are presented in a language they are taught to understand? It’s true.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        …. And your point is ….?

        ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

        Reply Report
        1. 3.1.1.1

          It’s his usual point: “Hey, look at me.”

          Reply Report
      2. 3.1.2

        But hey, there’s something even more versatile than software and has been around like nearly the entirety of the universe:

        Protons, neutrons and electrons.

        Reply Report
  5. 2

    You are having too much fun with the image generation tools.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1
      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        Possibly,

        No wait.

        Definitely

        the smartest thing that Greg has ever posted.

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture