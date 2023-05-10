Comments on USPTO Proposed Fee Changes

The USPTO has proposed a major set of patent fee revisions. One purpose of the new fees is to raise revenue. It is also clear that the proposal is designed to shift patent applicant behavior along certain fronts.  You can read more at the following links. Note, that the PPAC will be holding a public hearing Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. ET.

I submitted a brief comment arguing that before any fee shifting occurs, it is essential to conduct an economic analysis to forecast the impact on USPTO revenue and on innovator behavior.  In the commentary, I outline four general categories of fees, including (1) fees designed to raise money for the USPTO, (2) fees that create a costly screen, (3) fees that shift behavior without substantially shifting rights or raising overall costs, and (4) fees that discourage certain behaviors that result in a loss of rights for users. Each of these categories has potential major impacts, but categories 2 and 4 raise special concerns.

In the commentary, I identify eight specific proposed fee changes that require special attention by the USPTO chief economist or other economic experts. These include new and increased fees for AIA Trial filings, new large costs for terminal disclaimers, and substantial increases in fees for additional claims, among others.

Read it here: ltr.20230510.FeeShifting

23 thoughts on “Comments on USPTO Proposed Fee Changes

  1. 7

    Dennis, your survey in the immediately-below blog says: “The USPTO and Courts have made clear that AI-created inventions are outside of the scope of US patent law.” I think that may confuse some lay readers, and that it would be more accurate to say that it is clear that AI-created inventions cannot be patented naming AI rather than real persons as inventors?

    1. 7.1

      I was thinking the same thing. Subject matter of AI inventions can quite literally be in any subject matter category.

      It is not the “scope” of the invention that draws the Naruto-like exception.

      It’s kind of like people (still) insisting that inventions exist without there being an inventor to the invention.

  2. 6

    OT, but since such a high percentage of patent suits have been filed in Waco EDTX to get Judge Albright, assuming that is always advantageous to patent owners, it is not always. In Canopy Growth Corp. v. GW Pharma Ltd. and GW Research Ltd. Judge Albright construed the sole disputed claim such that the parties stipulated to non-infringement, avoiding trial on that and all other issues. On April 24, 2023, the Federal Circuit that claim construction and entry of a final judgment of non-infringement.

    1. 6.1

      I have not looked at the case but I’m going to go out on a limb and predict that the claims are drawn to a non-abstract invention and both parties actually engage in non-abstract commercial activities in Texas.

  3. 5

    I took the DocX webinar today and it was an eye-opener to be sure. Most of my clients are small entity so it may be worth it for the risk management aspect to file pdf and pay the $160 surcharge ($400 for large entity).

    1. 5.1

      Agreed. My fellow small (and micro) entities:

      Pay the extra fee (whether pro se or not).

      Do not — and do not let your atty — file DocX.

      Don’t be penny wise and pound foolish.

  4. 4

    The PTO employs several economists as economists. I have no personal knowledge on the matter, but it is completely implausible that these fee changes were designed without their input.

    Perhaps a better request would be for the PTO to release the analyses they already did regarding these fee changes.

    1. 4.1

      Agreed.

      Let’s see the underlying writings.

      (Always a good thing, eh?)

    2. 4.2

      Yes. They did do some amount of work on these issues.

  5. 3

    [B]efore any fee shifting occurs, it is essential to conduct an economic analysis to forecast the impact on USPTO revenue and on innovator behavior.

    This should be true even where fee shifting is not occurring. The PTO should commission periodic studies to determine the revenue-maximizing prices for each of the fees, and then set the prices accordingly.

    1. 3.1

      The PTO simply does not have that level of fee-setting (or shifting) authority.

  6. 2

    The AIA provided limited fee setting ability to the administrative agency of the Executive Branch, AND that agency remains under the Tafas case Court ruling.

    What Prof. Crouch asks for is at best a minimum, and I would posit that many of the items in the current “request” remain beyond the power of the administrative agency.

    1. 2.1

      +1

      There is no carte blanche authority here.

  7. 1

    Bravo Dennis. Important analysis across the board.

    No changes should be made that make it harder — especially for independent and small company inventors — to obtain (and hold on to) critically important, innovation-protecting patents.

    1. 1.1

      Clearly the answer is to freeze fees for “small inventors” with (lol) “critically important” patents forever.

      Very serious stuff here, folks.

      Meanwhile, here on earth the PTO gives big discounts to micro entities so if you actually have a “critically important” patent (narrator voice: nobody knows what this means) you should be just fine.

      1. 1.1.1

        Every new break for micro or small entities means that all other applicants will have to pay more to subsidize them to meet PTO costs.

        1. 1.1.1.1

          Agreed.

          But also factor in the “costs” of such things as maintenance fees, which are pure gravy.

          1. 1.1.1.1.1

            Paul: Given the very small percentage of patents and patent apps by such independent and small company inventors, any “subsidization” is at most de minimis.

            Furthermore, with (as anon points out) all the free money maintenance fees the PTO rakes in for doing nothing, this de minimis is even further . . . de minimis.

            1. 1.1.1.1.1.1

              I expect that micro entities are fairly characterized as de minimis. Not so for small entities, however, which account for ~20–30% of patents and an even larger share of applications.

          2. 1.1.1.1.2

            Maybe IPGuy and Pro Say can correct me here, but I suspect micro inventors are primary discouraged by large initial filling fees (on top of large legal fees), particularly given that they have to pay before they even know whether they have a viable business.

            Once they get actual claims and have actual revenue, it’s easier to decide whether a few more years is worth the cost.

            Question: would micro inventors benefit by a deferred examination system? More than fee discounts??

        2. 1.1.1.2

          Yes, Paul, but these small inventors drive the US economy and indeed they are responsible for every good thing (and only the good things) that happens in America so it’s totally worth subsidizing them (we like to call it “small inventor welfare” or “government handouts for tiny Edisons”).

          Reply Report
            Keep on with that “but I am not anti-patent” shtick….

