Nike’s Patent Saga Highlights Controversial PTAB Practices

by Dennis Crouch

The pending petition in Nike v. Adidas asks the Supreme Court whether it is proper for the Patent Trial & Appeal Board (PTAB) to raise sua sponte new grounds of unpatentability against a substitute claim added during an inter partes review proceeding. The government, as a respondent in this case, argues that the PTAB can create its own reasons for rejecting newly-added claims so long as the patent owner is given sufficient notice and a chance to respond.

However, the case intrigue has recently heightened due to a somewhat chaotic saga involving the PTAB. Key figures involved include former PTAB Chief Judge Ruschke, current Chief Judge Boalick, and Judge Michael Fitzpatrick, who was recently justified as a wronged-whistleblower.

The Supreme Court petition was submitted amidst revelations of secretive maneuvers within the Board. These questionable practices include an abrupt panel expansions and judge replacement without notifying involved parties. Specifically, in the Nike v. Adidas IPR, the Board panel was first expanded to include Chief Judge Ruschke and then Deputy Chief Judge Boalick after all parties had finished their arguments and opinion writing had begun. The process also witnessed the replacement of Judge Fitzpatrick after he expressed discontent over the panel’s expansion, prompting his removal from all America Invents Act (AIA) cases.

Judge Fitzpatrick’s ousting ignited a legal battle against the USPTO, which recently concluded with a victory for Fitzpatrick at the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB). Fitzpatrick alleged that the USPTO had manipulated the inter partes review process in the Nike v. Adidas case, inappropriately expanding the PTAB review panel and delaying the final decision. Furthermore, Fitzpatrick’s whistleblowing disclosures extended beyond the PTAB, unearthing a misrepresentation by the Solicitor General to the Supreme Court regarding the frequency of expanded panels during the Oil States proceedings. In briefing in the case, the Solicitor General recently apologized to the Supreme Court, expressing regret for the unintended misinformation.  The SG’s brief indicates that they only recently learned of the underlying drama.

In light of these troubling revelations, the Solicitor General suggests the Supreme Court grant, vacate, and remand Nike v. Adidas, offering the petitioner a chance to present arguments based on this new information to the Federal Circuit, and allowing the Federal Circuit to consider these points in the first instance.

Interestingly, this practice of unannounced judge replacements parallels the Federal Circuit’s tactics in the infamous Novartis case. Although the Adidas name is still on the case, the company has formally requested not to be involved in the appeal, citing a settlement reached with Nike.

 

49 thoughts on “Nike’s Patent Saga Highlights Controversial PTAB Practices

  1. 8

    Looking in from Europe, inevitably I observe IPR practice through the lens of the EPO post-issue opposition procedure that has been operating since 1978. Interestingly, the home jurisdiction of one of the parties here is Germany.

    From the get-go, in 1978, the dilemma for the EPO is what to do when a party files its grounds of opposition but then settles with the patent owner and withdraws its opposition, leaving the patent as granted unamended. Given the settlement between the parties, this leaves the patent threatening every other competitor except the erstwhile opponent. Cosy, no?

    So should the EPO continue the opposition “of its own motion”, for example when the validity of the issued claim is egregiously lacking? Under the AIA, what must the USPTO do? Or does it have a discretion, what to do, in the public interest?

    Reply Report
    1. 8.1

      An inter partes review instituted under this chapter shall be terminated with respect to any petitioner upon the joint request of the petitioner and the patent owner, unless the Office has decided the merits of the proceeding before the request for termination is filed. 35 U.S.C. §317.

      Reply Report
    2. 8.2

      In the American tradition, the way to determine if an “issued claim is egregiously lacking…” is to prove the granted property right is unlawful by clear and convincing evidence before a jury of citizens. This sort of adjudication provided the certainty of title for substantial private investment and an abundance of innovation from diverse individuals — citizens and foreigners alike. Then in 1980 the U.S. began following Europe in allowing bureaucrats to revoke issued patents, eventually destroying the U.S. patent system with the 2012 establishment of a full-fledged corporate-captured administrative tribunal, that now finds “errors” in 84% of the patents they review.

      Reply Report
      1. 8.2.1

        “eventually destroying the U.S. patent system”

        Sounds like a job for Supernewman! And her trusty sidekick, Balloon Boy.

        Reply Report
        1. 8.2.1.1

          Sure, with moral support of our “glibertarian” forefathers like Thomas Jefferson and George Washington who gave us the 1790 patent act granting patents to any “he, she, or they, [who] hath or have invented or discovered any useful art, art, manufacture, engine, machine, or device…”

          Reply Report
    3. 8.3

      Looking in from Europe, inevitably I observe…

      …an uncanny ability to apply the spectacles of an EPO-Uber Alles shill.

      Reply Report
  2. 7

    Because it’s Hayburn’s case. And all the reasoning behind Hayburn’s case as to why mixed power is the road to destruction of ordered liberty. Story and Marshall, held it so again and again and again – the theory of contract drives Constitutional jurisprudence. But we are all so enlightened now with our modern SCOTUS for 200 + years we we all just stupid to as to ‘public choice theory’ whatever that is.

    Reply Report
  3. 6

    A few thoughts:

    1. Bravo for Fitzpatrick. Great to see a gov employee willing to risk their job by standing up for what is right. You go Michael.

    2. “The SG’s brief indicates that they only recently learned of the underlying drama.” This is a lie. SG staff go through all cases — start to finish — with a fine-tooth comb before writing their briefs. No way they missed this mess. They simply got caught with their hands in the cookie jar.

    3. The only way to end these PTAB shenanigans is to end the PTAB experiment. The need for repeated whack-a-mole cancer treatments have simply got to end.

    4. What anon, Breeze, ipguy, and dcl said.

    Reply Report
    1. 6.1

      “The only way to end these PTAB shenanigans is to end the PTAB experiment.”

      LOL.

      This is why you need to stay in the shallow end of the pool, with Billy. Don’t forget your floaters!

      Reply Report
    2. 6.2

      Yes, the PTAB abomination must go, otherwise this will spread to every agency.

      Reply Report
      1. 6.2.1

        Maybe you should carefully define “this” and, more importantly, describe how “this” thing you refer to “spreads”. Then explain the urgency around (LOL) the PTAB.

        Seems to make more sense to start at the top if you are really concerned. Also you forgot to mention that it’s the DEI policy which is responsible, right?

        LOL

        Reply Report
      2. 6.2.2

        If one abolishes the PTAB, who will adjudicate interferences and ex parte appeals? Is your idea that the §145 suit should be the only way to resolve an impasse with the examiner?

        Reply Report
        1. 6.2.2.1

          Thanks Dozens — to insure clarity, it’s IPRs and PGRs which must be abolished. Interferences ex parte appeals would remain.

          Reply Report
        2. 6.2.2.2

          Greg has several (gas-lighting) New York Intelligencer comments hidden in his various posts today…

          The one here in “1” is simply 1gn0ring the more pressing “D” authoritarianism to focus on the “R” authoritarianism.

          (as for gaslighting, see his comments about ‘these are only extremists views, why pay attention to them — as he continues his secret signaling of the extremist of Spring Left propaganda….)

          Reply Report
    3. 6.3

      Pro Say Said: ” The only way to end these PTAB shenanigans is to end the PTAB experiment.”

      The best thing would be to shut down the Patent Office and go to a patent registration system handled by the Copyright Office.

      The important patents get litigated anyway. Stop subjecting patent owners to double jeopardy.

      Reply Report
      1. 6.3.1

        Yes, U.S. patents are a joke, no one believes in them anymore. Examination provides no benefit, just cost.

        Reply Report
    4. 6.4

      The SG does not care about patent cases. There’s no way they would try to pull a fast one on the Supreme Court just to quote some minor stat.

      Reply Report
      1. 6.4.1

        Wow Kyle – can you really be that naive?

        Reply Report
  4. 5

    “ The government, as a respondent in this case, argues that the PTAB can create its own reasons for rejecting newly-added claims so long as the patent owner is given sufficient notice and a chance to respond.”

    Seems reasonable. It can’t be the case that newly added claims are not subject to rejection. What’s the alternative?

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      It is eminently NOT reasonable given the role (neutral arbiter) that the PTAB has in these proceedings.

      But you be you Malcolm and take every chance you can to gaslight as to how you are not anti-patent.

      Reply Report
      1. 5.1.1

        What is not “neutral” about the PTAB evaluating the proposed claims’ patentability?

        Reply Report
        1. 5.1.1.1

          Yes, yes you can – apparently.

          There is nothing NEUTRAL about deciding against patentability – as would happen with examination.

          The PTAB in the post grant review DO NOT HAVE THE ROLE OF EXAMINERS.

          (it really is that simple)

          Reply Report
    2. 5.2

      Further, it is NOT (as I have long postulated) a matter for the PTAB to be examiners for any new or amended claims.

      That is simply not how the AIA is written.

      Pay attention son.

      Reply Report
      1. 5.2.1

        > That is simply not how the AIA is written.

        The AIA itself says very little about amended claims and provides little more than the barebones statement that a motion to amend can be brought in an instituted IPR (in Section 316 for IPRs). The statute leaves the “standards and procedures” for a motion to amend entirely to Director-prescribed regulations.

        I get the argument that the PTAB is not in a position institutionally or practically to “examine” proposed amended claims, but the alternative (where the IPR petitioner drops out because of settlement and doesn’t file an opposition) seems far worse, if that means the amended claims would get summarily confirmed regardless of their content simply because the motion to amend was not opposed.

        Seems like one way to deal with this problem would that the PTAB, where the IPR challenger has dropped out or for other good cause, could appoint an examiner (perhaps someone in the CRU) to do an initial review and basically issue an Office Action on the amended claims that would stand in the place of the opposition the IPR challenger would have filed.

        Reply Report
        1. 5.2.1.1

          Many variations on that idea would seem to work just fine if there is some problem with the PTAB performing the task.

          Of course, our super serious glibertarian commentarians will have us believe that Congress needs to examine every patent claim itself (as The Framers intended!). You know, small government without the “deep” administrative state. Like they do in Predunk, Wyoming.

          Reply Report
          1. 5.2.1.1.1

            WAY in the weeds Malcolm.

            This has nothing to do with your pet phrase of “glibertarian” and more to do with the basic understanding of law.

            And how much lipstick ARE you going to put on that strawman of “Congress needs to examine every patent claim itself” (which exactly ZERO people have actually advanced as an argument)…?

            Reply Report
        2. 5.2.1.2

          [T]he PTAB is not in a position institutionally or practically to “examine” proposed amended claims, but the alternative (where the IPR petitioner drops out because of settlement and doesn’t file an opposition) seems far worse, if that means the amended claims would get summarily confirmed regardless of their content simply because the motion to amend was not opposed.

          How is that “far worse.” Imagine that the IPR had never happened: then an invalid claim would be on the books in the form as broad as originally granted. That amendment can only narrow the claim. It is not permitted to broaden it along any dimension.

          If the PTAB takes the position that the amended claim will issue unless opposed, that means that—at worst—one is left with a narrower claim on the books than would have existed in a world in which the IPR never happened. How is that so bad?

          [T]he PTAB, where the IPR challenger has dropped out or for other good cause, could appoint an examiner (perhaps someone in the CRU) to do an initial review and basically issue an Office Action on the amended claims that would stand in the place of the opposition the IPR challenger would have filed.

          Color me skeptical that this can be done within the 1-year limit that the AIA prescribed for IPR decisions to issue. You are basically reinventing the ex parte (or perhaps the inter partes) re-exam here. The whole point of the IPR was that it was supposed to be faster and simpler than the ex parte re-exam or the inter partes re-exam.

          Reply Report
          1. 5.2.1.2.1

            That amendment can only narrow the claim. It is not permitted to broaden it along any dimension.

            Again – this misses the point that the item to which one is going to compare as to “being more narrow” has NO propriety (if so determined in the post grant proceedings).

            Once that outer fence is removed, there is NO magic new fence of ANY ‘less broad’ for a newly amended claim to fit within.

            As for the hidden hyperlink of “h” in ‘that,’ – Drum’s “incredible age” … why hide that?

            Reply Report
        3. 5.2.1.3

          The AIA… leaves the “standards and procedures” for a motion to amend entirely to Director-prescribed regulations… [T]he PTAB, where the IPR challenger has dropped out or for other good cause, could appoint an examiner (perhaps someone in the CRU) to do an initial review and basically issue an Office Action on the amended claims that would stand in the place of the opposition the IPR challenger would have filed.

          The AIA may say little about procedures for amendment, but it is clear enough about the timeline in which the process needs to finish (one year ordinarily, 18 months in exceptional circumstances). Color me skeptical that this can be done within the 1-year limit that the AIA prescribed for IPR decisions to issue.

          You are basically reinventing the ex parte re-exam here. The whole point of the IPR was that it was supposed to be faster and simpler than the ex parte re-exam or the inter partes re-exam.

          Reply Report
        4. 5.2.1.4

          LR,

          You miss the point – and badly so.

          This is simply NOT a matter of “in a position institutionally or practically” – their role by way of Congress in the post grant proceedings simply does NOT include ANY examination on the merits of ANY amended or new claims.

          They serve as the arbiter of two adverse parties.

          You simply do not get to legislate from the peanut gallery for ANY “alternatives.”

          This is LESS a fault of the PTAB and (with extreme prejudice) MORE the fault of Congress.

          Reply Report
    3. 5.3

      Seems reasonable. It can’t be the case that newly added claims are not subject to rejection. What’s the alternative?

      I agree that it would be reasonable for the PTAB to articulate its own rejections (provided that it can do so on a time line consistent with the 1-year limit set in the statute). The obvious answer, however, to “[w]hat’s the alternative?” is “the PTAB can approve the claim unless the counterparty objects.” There is nothing unreasonable about that alternative. Either approach is reasonable.

      Reply Report
      1. 5.3.1

        “The obvious answer, however, to “[w]hat’s the alternative?” is “the PTAB can approve the claim unless the counterparty objects.”

        I’d rather not have my rights put in the hands of some “counterparty” whose motivations are unknown but which are likely easily purchasable.

        Reply Report
        1. 5.3.1.1

          Sorry, I do not follow you. What do you mean by “rights”?

          If a petitioner convinces the PTAB to institute an IPR, then the petitioner has already prejudiced the patentee’s rights. I do not see what further harm is done to those rights if the petitioner declines to object to proposed amendments in a forum in which the rule is that the patentee’s proposed amendments are granted unless the petitioner objects.

          Meanwhile, if the petitioner does object, then the PTAB stands as arbiter between the patentee and the petitioner—exactly as the PTAB was doing for the claims on which the IPR was originally instituted. Once again, this is a prejudice to the patentee’s rights, but no more so than the fact of the IPR’s institution in the first place.

          What is perceived problem? Whose “rights” are prejudiced here?

          Reply Report
          1. 5.3.1.1.1

            Malcolm’s most likely thinking of ‘strawman’ antagonists that might make flimsy arguments.

            As reflected above by MaxDrei, there is a misperception that such weak opponents make it so that no one could launch their own attack on any such patent.

            Reply Report
      2. 5.3.2

        Greg’s “o” of ‘nothing’ gets the religious aspect completely wrong (of course) and misses the deeper dilemma of the religion of the Spring Left Woke.

        As for the actual legal point (again), it is NOT for the pundits of peanut gallery armchair ‘legislators’ to derive ANY “alternatives.”

        Missing this fundamental aspect of law makes ALL of those comments UNreasonable.

        Reply Report
  5. 4

    The MSPB decision is long but fascinating, and makes PTAB’s leadership at the time look pretty bad. Credit to Fitzpatrick/his counsel for apparently taking depositions and getting to the bottom of this, and (if it’s all accurate) credit to the MSPB’s AJ for laying out all the evidence.

    The SG’s apology footnote seems weak by SG standards, and a bit protective of PTAB leadership. They don’t even take a position on whether they said inaccurate things at argument. They end with this grating passive-voice “mistakes were made” statement.

    If this Office had been aware of the expansion of the panel in this case, counsel for the government would have made clear that the relevant answer during the Oil States argument referred to completed cases and would have avoided any suggestion that expansions were limited to the institution stage. We regret any misimpression inadvertently created by the answer that was given.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      That does not make sense, given that “expansions at the institution phase” is not even an issue — either at the PTAB or at the Oil States case status.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        Respectfully, under the holding of Oil States, this is exactly the mischief (to put it kindly) directly on point to the logic of Hayburn’s case. Letting the political departments invade the judicial department – no matter the “good cause” injects politics and connections into was is judicial.

        Reply Report
        1. 4.1.1.1

          Oh, I see that point, iwasthere — but that point was rejected by the Court in Oil States (thus, it is expressly NOT the holding of that case that recognizes the trap of Ends justify the Means that you speak to)

          Reply Report
    2. 4.2

      >The SG’s apology footnote seems weak by SG standards,

      Why say more? There won’t be any consequences at that level.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.2.1

        Eminently “reasonable**” OC.

        Which only goes to show that wicked people can be “reasonable” in skirting their larger duties in pursuit of desired Ends.

        ** this is the same type of “it is reasonable” that provides cover for Efficient Infringers: IF they can get away with their actions, it is ‘reasonable’ for them to try to do so.

        Reply Report
      2. 4.2.2

        In response to Old Curmudgeon:

        The SG often makes factual representations about reality on the ground within the federal government. The Supreme Court often takes the SG’s word for it on these things, on the understanding whatever the SG says is scrupulously accurate and has been looked into. The SG has a special relationship with the court, and its credibility matters. That seems to be why the SG will send letters years or even decades later when it learns that it gave the court inaccurate information–even if the misstatements may have had no consequences. This article describes a few such corrections.
        link to justsecurity.org

        Maybe this one is fine in context. It seemed weak to me.

        Reply Report
  6. 3

    The PTAB is riddled with bias. It always has been. A large number of ex parte PTAB decisions I’ve read appear riddled with pro-Examiner/USPTO bias. I haven’t participated in any AIA PTAB proceedings but I see no reason why the bias in favor of the result desired by the USPTO would not carry over into AIA proceedings.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      While at a previous job, we had a former APJ speak to our practice group, and he stated unequivocally, “We were looking for any reason to affirm.”

      Those are their marching orders. Anybody who says different is not paying attention. Or lying.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        [A] former APJ speak to our practice group, and he stated unequivocally, “We were looking for any reason to affirm.”

        About 80% of the appeals that I have handled over the course of my career (and I have handled many) ended with the examiner being reversed. I am hard pressed to square my personal experience with your APJs anecdote. I realize that I am pitting anecdote vs. anecdote here, but it is hard to credit someone else’s anecdotal experience over one’s own anecdotal experience.

        Reply Report
        1. 3.1.1.1

          To be fair, however, I could easily believe that this varies by art unit. Perhaps the APJs who handle pharma have a different ethos than those who handle (e.g.) mechanical devices.

          Reply Report
        2. 3.1.1.2

          Your experience is quite atypical.

          Across all TCs, only 34% of appeals were reversed in FY22. And TC1600 is a bit below average for reversal rates.

          link to uspto.gov

          So well done.

          Also, strictly speaking, any affirmance/reversal rate could be consistent with “We were looking for any reason to affirm.”

          Reply Report
  7. 2

    So many different points to explore (some may say “cry” about), but the lead-in point of,

    whether it is proper for the Patent Trial & Appeal Board (PTAB) to raise sua sponte new grounds of unpatentability against a substitute claim added during an inter partes review proceeding.

    Really does focus on a critical flaw from the AIA’s set-up: the plain fact that the dragging back into the administrative agency domain (and rescission of the stick in the bundle of property rights of a granted patent of existence AND level of presumption of validity) is done so without the provision of any actual examination to re-inure a grant for ANY different claims.

    The proposition that the granted claims are somehow (any how) improper simply removes ALL guideposts as to propriety of new and different claims. This is especially so given the designated structure of the proceedings in which the PTAB are expressly NOT to be “super examiners” but instead are supposed to be neutral arbiters between the party seeking to remove the patent from being enforceable and the patent holder (neither of whom are designated as examiners either).

    Reply Report
  8. 1

    “The Supreme Court petition was submitted amidst revelations of secretive maneuvers within the Board.”

    Lulz. Nothing that goes on at the PTAB is “secretive.” Get the result that the Director wants, regardless of the facts and/or the law, are the marching orders to every APJ.

    Reply Report

