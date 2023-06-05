Judge Newman on Saving Patent Law

by Dennis Crouch

Washington Post has published a long article titled, “Colleagues want a 95-year-old judge to retire. She’s suing them instead,” by Rachel Weiner. Judge Pauline Newman, the oldest active federal judge in the country, has been embroiled in controversy as she resists her colleagues attempts to urge/force her to retire. The article ends with a noteworthy quote from Newman that rings true to her characteristic resilience and dedication: “I want to spend my last five years correcting my colleagues’ mistakes.” In a career spanning four decades and more than 300 dissenting opinions, Newman’s resolve is clear.

My own quote in the Washington Post article outlines the complexity of the situation: “Moore’s order says other judges are concerned about Judge Newman’s health; I think that’s real.” I genuinely believe the concerns are rooted in care for Judge Newman, but the issue at hand extends beyond personal sentiments. As a former Naval engineer, Chief Judge Kimberly Moore is seeking to run a disciplined court.

Weiner reports the details of her in-person interview with Judge Newman in her Lafayette Square office overlooking the White House.

The article cites to my 2022 study of Federal Circuit decisions showing that Judge Newman is the most patentee-friendly judge, with Chief Judge Moore a close 2nd. Dennis Crouch, Judging Patent Cases, Patently-O (May 4, 2022).