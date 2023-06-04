Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Christopher J. Moreau: Algernon Pharmaceuticals Receives Notice of Allowance from the Japanese Patent Office for Repirinast and the Treatment of CKD (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Blake Brittain: US Jury Says Google Owes Sonos $32.5 Million in Smart-Speaker Patent Case (Source: Reuters)
- Blake Brittain: Amgen Settles Patent Lawsuit Over Biosimilar of J&J’s Big-Selling Stelara (Source: Reuters)
- Paul Monckton: Apple Reveals Radical iPhone Camera Flash Upgrade (Source: Forbes)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Prof. Kurt M. Saunders: Intellectual Property and the Law of Ideas (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Harold J. Krent: Collateral Fallout from the Quest for a Unitary Executive (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Cary Coglianese: Standards and the Law (Source: SSRN)
