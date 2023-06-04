Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Bits and Bytes, Patent

Recent Headlines in the IP World:

Commentary and Journal Articles:

New Job Postings on Patently-O:

Hide comments

13 thoughts on “Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

  1. 5

    Is this the thread where the worst attorneys on the planet come to whine and cry about communists and how there is not enough safe space on the Internet for crying crybabies to cry?

    [checks thread]

    Yep, this is it.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      Clearly not — as P00py and Smelly are simply worse than the accused “worst attorneys”…

      But you be you, Malcolm.

      Reply Report
  2. 4

    “Notice how the comments are turned off for all the ‘diversity’ posts?”

    So you and the other diaper-fillers-in-chief decided to show up to this post and fill your diapers.

    Lulz

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      ^^^ Smelly Breeze doing his best to emulate Dirty Diaper…

      Reply Report
  3. 3

    Notice how the comments are turned off for all the “diversity” posts?

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      I do not think that anybody has not noticed that.

      That being said, I can pretty much guarantee you that there will NOT be a consensus as to the fact that the comments have been turned off is a good and proper thing to have done, or is a cowardly thing to have done (and a spectrum between those views).

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        “That being said, I can pretty much guarantee you that there will NOT be a consensus as to the fact that the comments have been turned off is a good and proper thing to have done, or is a cowardly thing to have done (and a spectrum between those views).”

        Bold prediction.

        Not sure why Dennis bothers. You cry babies are gonna cry whether the comments are on or off.

        Cry harder, cry baby.

        Reply Report
        1. 3.1.1.1

          Funny how you sound like Malcolm whenever you stray from patent law.

          Maybe you shouldn’t stray?

          Maybe if you insist on straying, that you then respond on point (as opposed to you doing your own crying and mindless name calling).

          You obviously are reacting emotionally to something you don’t like. Maybe try advance a discussion on the merits instead of merely parading your emotions.

          Reply Report
  4. 2

    >>In fact, the crux of this research is that women, across nearly all scientific fields and career stages, are significantly under-credited compared to their male counterparts, indicating an attribution bias.

    Just the gender hustlers. Rather than focusing on merit and empowering people to stand up for themselves, these “researchers” (on the taxpayers dime) want to get in the middle of human relations and force percentages of outcomes based on race, gender, and anything else that will help them get paper published, money, and power. Neo-Marxists.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      De-fund the neo-Marxists. And be clear these people are communist elites.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        See: link to patentlyo.com

        I can tell you that Greg will take issue with your view and try to give the impression that you are “crazy” and over-reacting (and most likely at the same time insert yet another hidden hyperlink to a Sprint Left viewpoint that expressly shows that you are NOT over-reacting).

        Reply Report
  5. 1

    From Krent’s Abstract:

    In deciding how to remedy the appointments and removal violations, the Court has adopted cures for the perceived constitutional defects by rewriting statutes in increasingly freewheeling ways….

    … As a consequence, the Court’s adventurism in selecting remedies for separation of powers flaws has itself arguably resulted in separation of powers violations.

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture