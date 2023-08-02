Overlapping Patent Doctrines: Eligibility versus Enablement

by Dennis Crouch

As I was reading the Federal Circuit’s nonprecedential decision in Realtime Data v. Array Networks, I noted the court’s repeated statements about how the broad functional claims lacked support in the specification.   Although I knew this was an eligibility case, the language made me think enablement and written description.  Then I reached Judge Newman’s dissenting opinion that begins:

This is properly an enablement case. . . . § 101 was never intended to bar categories of invention in this way. This judicial exception to eligibility is an unnecessary and confusing creation of the courts. This case is an example, for the enablement requirement of § 112 is better suited to determining validity of these claims than is the distortion of § 101. I respectfully dissent, and would remand for determination of validity under § 112.

Slip Op. (Judge Newman in Dissent).

The seven patents here all relate to methods of selectively compressing files to improve speed/storage capacity.  The basic idea behind the inventions is to quickly figure out whether it would be faster to compress & store a data block rather than simply store the uncompressed block.  This generally appears to be a technical question whose solution should be patentable, but the district court all the claims ineligible as directed to one or more abstract ideas.  For  instance US10019458 was deemed directed to the abstract idea of “compressing data using two distinct lossless compression algorithms such that the time to compress and store the first data block is less than the time to store the uncompressed data block.”  On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed, finding the claims directed to abstract ideas and lacking any eligible inventive concept under Alice Step 2.

The majority opinion included substantial animus to functional claim limitations:

  • Ineligible if simply “claiming only a result.”
  • Ineligible if merely “stating a functional result.”
  • Ineligible if fail to “identify how the functional result is achieved by limiting the claim scope to structures specified at some level of concreteness.”

The policy debate over functional claiming is longstanding as was evident in the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Amgen v. Sanofi. This case continues that debate in the context of 101.

The majority opinion was written by Judge Reyna and joined by Judge Taranto.  The majority opinion does not reference enablement or Judge Newman’s dissent.

Newman’s dissent is only 3 pages and begins with the argument that the claims should be evaluated under 35 USC 112 for enablement, not 101 for eligibility.  Newman argues the enablement requirement of 112 already addresses overbroad functional claims by requiring the specification teach how to make and use the invention. Using 101 eligibility to target functional claims is therefore unnecessary.  Of course eligibility offers a short-cut for judges and accused infringers.

Judge Newman also makes the larger claim that section 101 was never intended to be a “limitation on patentable subject matter” but rather merely an introduction to the statute.  Expanding upon this, she criticized the judicial exceptions to 101 eligibility created by the courts as an “unnecessary and confusing creation” and identified the the current 101 law a “distortion” of the statute that creates “uncertainty” and “stifles innovation.”

13 thoughts on “Overlapping Patent Doctrines: Eligibility versus Enablement

    Judge Newman is spot on! Section 101 has become such complete nonsense!

    Speaking of functional claiming, I once had a very interesting discussion with a patent practitioner who believed in nothing but functional claiming (and instructed his associates in that style). It was interesting from a philosophical point of view but I remained unpersuaded by his view that defining structural was tantamount to a sin.

    “ Judge Newman also makes the larger claim that section 101 was never intended to be a “limitation on patentable subject matter” but rather merely an introduction to the statute. ”

    This is just … sad. Have all her clerks abandoned her yet? I hear there is a twice-impeached sexual assaulter out there currently looking for lawyers to represent now and throw under a bus later. Sounds like a job for a Texan.

    Judge Newman is noteworthy throughout her long career for being a hack. This dissent is example 924.

    If you want worse examples of hackitude, you can just read the comments from her know-nothing fanboys below. These are the “experts” (LOL) who have had decades to offer up a workable and sane alternative to the current eligibility paradigm and who managed to come up only with a proposal that is worse in every way.

    Of course, half of these losers are probably screeching on the Internet right now about how poorly John Eastman has been treated. Boo hoo hoo.

      ^^^ beyond Malcolm’s egregious one-bucketing, let him again proclaim how he is not anti-patent…

    I’ll repeat what I wrote elsewhere since this is the appropriate forum for this discussion:

      To add what I wrote elsewhere ….

      This is from the majority opinion:
      As we later explained, “[t]he patent did not merely claim this enhancement to the computer memory system; it explained how it worked, appending ‘263 frames of computer code.’” Univ. of Fla. Research Found., Inc. v. GE Co., 916 F.3d 1363, 1368 (Fed. Cir. 2019) (distinguishing the claims in Visual Memory). The patents here, by contrast, fail to explain the “how.”

      The claims are supposed to enable the invention. Look at 35 USC 112(b) Their purpose is to distinguish the claimed invention over the prior art (i.e., “particularly pointing out and distinctly claiming the subject matter”). It is the role of the specification to explain the “how.” See 35 USC 112(A), (“[t]he specification shall contain a written description of the invention, and of the manner and process of making and using it … to enable any person skilled in the art … to make and use the same”).

      In layman’s terms. The claims say “this is why we are different.” The specification says “this is how the invention works.”

      The Federal Circuit is essentially rewriting the statutes so as to require (under 101) that the claims do the work of the specification. While 112 case law regarding enablement (i.e., the “how”) takes into account the knowledge of one skilled in the art, this apparently does not hold true under their 101 analysis.

      The upshot of all of this is that the Federal Circuit is telling inventors (and practitioners) to put more stuff into the claims (i.e., tell them “how” it works). The problem is that when this extra stuff is put into the claims the Federal Circuit dismisses it as not being inventive — patent owners cannot win either way.

      Regardless, the case law is hopelessly inconsistent. Just compare these claims to the claims of DDR Holdings, which were criticized (in the dissent) for not explaining how the invention worked.

      And BTW, the newest of the patents (10,019,458) issued just 5 years ago (7-10-2018). At the time, Alice v. CLS Bank had been in existence for 4 years. 4 years after Alice and the USPTO still cannot recognize patent eligible subject matter from patent ineligible subject matter? If the USPTO cannot, how can inventors, patent practitioners, investors, Federal Judges do the same?

      And for the last BTW, if I was prosecuting the claims of the 10,019,458 patent, I would not be expecting a 101 rejection. Moreover, even if I did get a 101 rejection, it would be an easy argument under the 2019 Patent Eligibility guidelines to say that this was an improvement to computer technology and consequently patent eligible under 101.

      If the USPTO really wanted to embarrass the Federal Circuit, they should put out a revised guidelines that points out all the inconsistencies in the Federal Circuit case law and essentially conclude “We have no guidelines to present. There is no way to satisfy the Federal Circuit case law without falling afoul of some other part.” Certainly, a pipe dream on my part, but someone (with authority) has to expose the Federal Circuit’s mangling of the law in such a clear and unmistakable manner that neither the Federal Circuit nor Congress can ignore it any longer.

      And to address some other points raised in the article above:

      For instance US10019458 was deemed directed to the abstract idea of “compressing data using two distinct lossless compression algorithms such that the time to compress and store the first data block is less than the time to store the uncompressed data block.”
      Serious question, what makes that an abstract idea? And its not like this was the only thing being claimed. Rather, the ‘458 patent claimed (independent claim 9) the following:
      9. A method for accelerating data storage comprising:
      analyzing a first data block to determine a parameter of the first data block;
      applying a first encoder associated with the determined parameter of the first data block to create a first encoded data block, wherein the first encoder utilizes a lossless dictionary compression technique;
      analyzing a second data block to determine a parameter of the second data block;
      applying a second encoder associated with the determined parameter of the second data block to create a second encoded data block, wherein the second encoder utilizes a lossless compression technique different than the lossless dictionary compression technique;
      and storing the first and second encoded data blocks on a memory device, wherein
      encoding and storage of the first encoded data block occur faster than the first data block is able to be stored on the memory device in unencoded form.

      Ineligible if simply “claiming only a result.”
      Ineligible if merely “stating a functional result.”
      That’s what method claims do. I recite a method of baking a cake:
      cracking an egg to obtain yolk and egg white;
      placing the yolk and egg white into a bowl;
      mixing the yolk and egg white with cake mix to form a mixture;
      placing the mixture into a pan; and
      positioning the pan inside an oven.

      Each one of those limitations are directed to functional results that could be completed using a wide variety of different techniques and technologies.

      Ineligible if fail to “identify how the functional result is achieved by limiting the claim scope to structures specified at some level of concreteness.”
      What level of concreteness? The Federal Circuit loves to come up with these undefinable goal posts. Moreover, how is this requirement in any way related to the statute? Moreover, this requirement is not consistent with what 35 USC 112 requires of the claims and specification.

      The policy debate over functional claiming is longstanding
      The policy debate over functional claim is a big red herring. If a functional result is being claimed (or even, god forbid, a functional result at the point of novelty), then the case law associated with 112(a) with limit those claims to what is enabled. Moreover, depending upon the circumstances, the entire claim may be enabled for failing to fully enable its scope. That being said, what about claim 9 of the ‘458 Patent hasn’t been enabled?

      Of course eligibility offers a short-cut for judges and accused infringers [to avoid applying the actual law to invalidate a patent]
      That reads more accurate to me.

      Judge Newman also makes the larger claim that section 101 was never intended to be a “limitation on patentable subject matter” but rather merely an introduction to the statute.
      And she is 100% correct. It is not a condition for patentability. It does not fall under 35 USC 282(b).

        WT: “ For instance US10019458 was deemed directed to the abstract idea of “compressing data using two distinct lossless compression algorithms such that the time to compress and store the first data block is less than the time to store the uncompressed data block.”
        Serious question, what makes that an abstract idea?”

        LOL. Serious answer: everything. What isn’t abstract about applying logic to data?

        10010001010010101
        [apply algorithm]
        101011110101

        Whoopee.

        Reply Report
          Please stop using anything that you would deny patent protection to.

          You don’t need anything “abstract” now do you?

          (How is that “reformatting your hard drive with the Britney Spears CD coming along for you…? )

          Reply Report
    Judge Newman’s dissent points out so clearly that the Emperor wears no clothes that the Federal Circuit must seek to remove her from the bench for so observing. Newman’s reasoning has never been better.

      By the by – I concur with your view and may this STEEL Judge Newman’s resolve to continue to fight the effort to dispose of her (“go quietly or we will make your life H 3ll” be dammed).

      Agree.

    Credit where credit is due: nice pick-up from, and hat-tip to, Greg.

