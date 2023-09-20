Federal Circuit Suspends Judge Newman for Refusing Mental Exam

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

At the end of July 2023, a special committee of three Federal Circuit judges recommended a one-year suspension of Judge Newman for refusing to comply with various physical and mental examination requests to test whether she is suffering from a diminished capacity.  The Federal Circuit’s judicial council has now unanimously* adopted the recommendation with the following order:

Judge Newman shall not be permitted to hear any cases, at the panel or en banc level, for a period of one year beginning with the issuance of this Order, subject to consideration of renewal if Judge Newman’s refusal to cooperate continues after that time and to consideration of modification or rescission if justified by an end of the refusal to cooperate.

September 20, 2023 Judicial Council Order.  The attached order, includes 70+ pages of text along with 300+ pages of attached supportive evidence.  As the order to suggests, Judge Newman apparently holds the “keys to her cell” – she simply has to submit to a full medical and mental examination, reveal the results to her colleagues, and achieve a result satisfactory to pass their scrutiny.

Judge Newman took and passed two 11-minute mental  capacity examinations, but the Federal Circuit wants her to subject herself to a six-hour mental examination run by an independent doctor.

Notes:

  1. The judicial council is made up of all 12 regular members of the court.
  2. Although the order was unanimous, it appears that Judge Newman was not given a vote.
  3. Judge Newman has recently been out and about, speaking and receiving various awards.
31 thoughts on “Federal Circuit Suspends Judge Newman for Refusing Mental Exam

  1. 11

    I might begin to think that this isn’t a conspiracy when ALL of the other CAFC judges agree to be subjected to a six-hour mental competency exam.

    Until then, I know that this is b.s.

    1. 11.1

      When they start causing problems I’m sure they’ll need to as well.

      1. 11.1.1

        Start? These are the same judges who say that a camera is an abstract idea.

        I’d say they’re already there.

  2. 10

    Re the argument for why the tests don’t prove anything significance, see pp. 8-9 of the order.

  3. 9

    “Judge Newman apparently holds the “keys to her cell” ”

    We all know that’s not true.

    “Judge Newman took and passed two 11-minute mental capacity examinations”

    ELEVEN MINUTES? Lolololol.

    “but the Federal Circuit wants her to subject herself to a six-hour mental examination run by an independent doctor.”

    That may or may not be revealing, what she needs is to discuss what all has been happening in her life.

  4. 8

    Where does the “Judicial Council” granted the authority to remove an Article III judge nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate? The Constitution grants that power to Congress, not them.

    It is hornbook law that a court cannot proceed without authority, aka jurisdiction. That has to be granted by the Constitution or Congress.

    Even if they think this judge has so much dementia that she is a vegetable, they lack the authority to do anything about it. Write a letter to the House Judiciary committee, that’s all you can do.

    1. 8.1

      This stuff is funny except that if the Constitution had 1/100th of the power and control over American reality that is suggested in this comment then Mango Tinyhands would be begging for change under an overpass instead of being the favored nominee for President (favored in the party of halfwits and neo-N a z i z, anyway).

  5. 7

    What is the asterisk by unanimously for?

    1. 7.1

      I read that as referring to the “notes” at the end of the post. In other words, “unanimous” except for the member of the court who was not given a vote.

      1. 7.1.1

        “It is indeed a bit of a mystery.”

        It’s no mystery: der boomer and their laws

      2. 7.1.2

        I do not think those notes were there at the time of my comment.

  6. 6

    The Federal Circuit looks really bad for failing to transfer this case to another circuit. They can spin it however they like — but, their failure to transfer undermines the credibility of the Federal Circuit more than Judge Newman’s mental state.

  7. 5

    Are you hemorrhoids acting up again, Malcolm?

    1. 5.1

      Q: how much would I pay to see Malcolm go through a six hour mental exam?

      A: Not much – eleven minutes would be more than plenty to diagnose his severe cognitive dissonance.

      (but go ahead and believe his assertions – he is not anti-patent )

  8. 4

    Criminals gonna criminal.

  9. 3

    all she has to do is take the exam to get out from under this. It is telling that she refuses to do so. Retire with dignity.

    1. 3.1

      She took two of them – grab a clue and stop believing those with an agenda.

      1. 3.1.1

        Are you sure it was just two? I heard at the Dominionist Tax Free Patent blog that she took over forty seven different tests and achieved the highest score of any woman in history on every one of them.

  10. 2

    I would strongly recommend that people actually review all of the evidence that the Judicial Council has developed throughout the proceeding. While there has been a lot of public rhetoric about this proceeding and allegations of bad faith, if you go and read through it, the Judicial Council clearly found a lot of evidence supporting the concerns that ultimately led to the Complaint and the opening of this proceeding.

    1. 2.1

      I would strongly recommend that people actually review all of the evidence that the Judicial Council has developed throughout the proceeding.

      Would that we could review all the evidence. For better or worse, the record is sealed, except for the selected bits that the judicial council chooses to unseal. I dare say that any of us could be made to look pretty bad if someone were allowed to present whatever they wanted against us and we were given no chance to present our side of the story.

      1. 2.1.1

        “ given no chance to present our side of the story.”

        LOL

      2. 2.1.2

        “we were given no chance to present our side of the story.”

        Because she’s forbidden from making a statement?

      3. 2.1.3

        “we were given no chance to present our side of the story”

        Perhaps you could clarify what this means. There seems to have been quite a few instances of Newman and her attorneys said their piece to the press.

    2. 2.2

      I put no stock in this because the “investigation” and the “decision” were conducted by the very colleagues who want her off the bench. Additionally, an hour should be enough to determine competency; if the others – the ones who think a camera is an abstract idea – think that 6 hours are necessary, then they should subject themselves to such a test.

      Welcome to the USSR.

      1. 2.2.1

        “who want her off the bench”

        Doubt that. They want her to not be a disordering in the court.

  11. 1

    “Judge Newman took and passed two 11-minute mental capacity examinations”

    These worthless tests were administered by her cronies and sponsored by rightwing organizations dedicated to dismantling the so-called “administrative state” and stuffing the judiciary with rightwing hacks.

    Regardless, kudos to the Federal Circuit for respecting their employees, their court, and for not caving to the bizarre online Newman fanboy club that arose out of the patent maximalist fever swamp.

    1. 1.1

      What are you even talking about?

      1. 1.1.1

        Looks like you aren’t so swift. Maybe try harder to keep up and peek behind the curtain when a paranoid narcissist claims that she has taken an “independent” test which is plainly anything but that.

      2. 1.1.2

        If you are confused by the reference to Newman’s bizarre online club of patent maximalist fanboys, then there’s probably no helping you.

