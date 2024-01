David Lat has a great new podcast with Judge Pauline Newman and asks listeners to “evaluate the 96-year-old jurist’s mental acuity for yourself by listening to this podcast.”: https://davidlat.substack.com/p/integrity-an-interview-with-judge-pauline-newman

Lat also includes several video clips for those who would like to see Judge Newman as she speaks: https://davidlat.substack.com/p/6-video-clips-of-judge-pauline-newman