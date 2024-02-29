Four Funerals: Recent PTAB 101 Decisions

However, the PTAB entered a new ground of rejection under 35 U.S.C. § 101, finding that the claims are directed to the abstract ideas of “managing personal behavior or relationships or interactions between people” and “mental processes.”

Was this abstract idea preempted in any meaningful way? Absolutely not.

The PTAB determined the claims were directed to the abstract idea of receiving an instruction and data, which constituted mental processes similar to those in Electric Power Group.

Was this abstract idea preempted in any meaningful way? Absolutely not.

The PTAB affirmed the Examiner’s rejection under 35 U.S.C. § 101, finding the claims directed to the abstract idea of “controlling the behavior of persons concerning preventing fraud,” which is a fundamental economic practice and certain method of organizing human activity.

Was this abstract idea preempted in any meaningful way? Absolutely not.

The PTAB affirmed the Examiner’s rejection under 35 U.S.C. § 101, finding the claims directed to the abstract ideas of mental processes and certain methods of organizing human activity without any inventive concept.

Was this abstract idea preempted in any meaningful way? Absolutely not.

The following is from Alice v. CLS Bank:

We have described the concern that drives this exclusionary principle as one of pre-emption. See, e.g., Bilski, supra, at 611–612 (upholding the patent “would pre-empt use of this approach in all fields, and would effectively grant a monopoly over an abstract idea”).

However, the Federal Circuit has essentially read that concern out of the law. The following is from Return Mail v. USPS:

But we have consistently held that claims that are otherwise directed to patent-ineligible subject matter cannot be saved by arguing the absence of complete preemption. See, e.g., Synopsys, 839 F.3d at 1150 (holding that an argument about the absence of complete preemption “misses the mark”); FairWarning, 839 F.3d at 1098 (“But even assuming that the … patent does not preempt the field, its lack of preemption does not save these claims.”); Intellectual Ventures I LLC v. Symantec Corp., 838 F.3d 1307, 1320-31 (Fed. Cir. 2016) (same); OIP Techs., Inc. v. Amazon.com, Inc., 788 F.3d 1359, 1362-63 (Fed. Cir. 2015), cert. denied, ___ U.S. ___, 136 S.Ct. 701, 193 L.Ed.2d 522 (2015) (“[T]hat the claims do not preempt all price optimization or may be limited to [a particular] setting do not make them any less abstract.”). As we have explained, “questions on preemption are inherent in and resolved by the § 101 analysis.” Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc. v. Sequenom, Inc., 788 F.3d 1371, 1379 (Fed. Cir. 2015), cert. denied, ___ U.S. ___, 136 S.Ct. 2511, 195 L.Ed.2d 841 (2016). “While preemption may signal patent ineligible subject matter, the absence of complete preemption does not demonstrate patent eligibility.” Id. Arguments about the lack of preemption risk cannot save claims that are deemed to only be directed to patent-ineligible subject matter.

Here, the Federal Circuit created the strawman about arguments as to the “absence of complete preemption.” In other words, the Federal Circuit was saying that an argument that “99% preemption is not 100% preemption” isn’t going to prevail — while ignoring that these so-called preemptive claims likely cover anywhere between 1-10% of the alleged abstract ideas. In short, a monopoly will not be “effectively grant[ed] … over an abstract idea,” which was the concern in Alice.

Let’s add bring up another couple of points stated by the Supreme Court:

1) As stated in Alice: “At some level, ‘all inventions . . . embody, use, reflect, rest upon, or apply laws of nature, natural phenomena, or abstract ideas.'”

2) As stated in KSR: “[I]nventions in most, if not all, instances rely upon building blocks long since uncovered, and claimed discoveries almost of necessity will be combinations of what, in some sense, is already known.”

Consequently, it is almost assured that: (i) an abstract idea can be found somewhere in the claimed invention and (ii) everything added to this abstract idea will be “well-understood, routine, conventional elements.”

The PTAB (again following the lead of the Federal Circuit) employs the terms/phrases such as “failed to integrate the abstract idea into a practical application,” “add an inventive concept sufficient to confer eligibility,” “did not … provide significantly more,” “failing to ‘transform the nature of the claim’ into a patent-eligible application” … the meaning of which vary from APJ to APJ and Federal Circuit judge to Federal Circuit judge.

The upshot is that any decision maker (Examiner, APJ, district court judge, Federal Circuit judge) can make any decision they want with regard to eligibility so long as they utter the right incantation. In fact, they really don’t have to utter the appropriate incantation … in most instances, any incantation will do. In short, there is no 101 jurisprudence. Rather, there are feelings as to the patent eligibility of a particular invention that can be supported by any number of irreconcilable statements from the Federal Circuit case law.

You want patent eligibility? We’ve got case law for that.

You want patent ineligibility? We’ve got lots of case law for that. It doesn’t matter of the fact patterns are the same.

As an aside, this case law doesn’t just apply to the dread computer-implemented inventions this case law can be applied to just about any invention. But we’ve known this for years and years and years so there is really nothing new to see here. What I find amusing is that of the 4 cases that were identified, the PTAB introduced new grounds of rejection under 101. Its been almost 10 years since Alice and one would expect that Examiners should be experts on how to apply the case law by now. This goes to show just how utterly fXXXed up the case law is.

Every judge on the Federal Circuit should be embarrassed. 101 case law is a complete and total disaster. If they want to completely ban computer-implemented invention, they should just go ahead and do it in one fell swoop. Bring the issue to the head and let the Supreme Court figure it out (because Congress is equally useless if not more so). By nibbling at the edges, they are just clogging the courts (and the USPTO/Board) with these issues and causing businesses to waste vast amounts of time, money, and effort on obtaining patents that cannot be obtained or if obtained, cannot enforced.